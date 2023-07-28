Plan A Cruise To The Christmas Market In Natchez This Holiday Season

This charming Mississippi city will welcome cruise ship visitors to what the mayor calls “the best Natchez Christmas ever.”

By
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt has produced articles and videos about Southern culture, food, travel, and experiences for nearly a decade.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023
Natchez, MS at Christmas
Photo:

Visit Natchez

It seems that the rest of the country is catching up to what we already know: Natchez is one of the most charming places in the South to spend the holidays. In addition to this quaint Mississippi town’s long list of cheerful holiday happenings—tours of decked-out historic homes, enchanting light displays, and a parade led by jolly ol’ St. Nick himself—Natchez will now play host to a traditional European Christmas market on behalf of cruise ship visitors.

Florida-based American Queen Voyages (AQV) just announced their grand plans to partner with the City of Natchez on select holiday voyages in 2023 and 2024. The “Christmas Markets Experiential Voyages” down the Lower Mississippi River will allow extended port calls for cruise ship guests to “stroll festive stalls decked out with holiday decor and twinkling lights,” the cruise line said in a press release. This very-merry experience will feature classic European Christmas Market staples like eggnog, fruitcake, and gingerbread alongside gifts made by local artisans.

Christmas in Natchez, MS

City of Natchez / American Queen Voyages

“We are delighted to be partnering with the City of Natchez for our new Christmas Markets cruises,” said AQV president Cindy D'Aoust. “Natchez is the quintessential Christmas town, making it the perfect place for our guests to enjoy this festive fusion of European yuletide nostalgia and authentic Southern charm.”

The public Christmas market will provide a holiday tourism boost for The Little Easy, giving out-of-town visitors the opportunity to shop their Christmas lists in a meaningful and hyper-local way. "Natchez is the only city on the Mississippi River selected for this great opportunity and we are honored,” said Dan M. Gibson, Mayor of Natchez. “It will be the best Natchez Christmas ever!”

The unique Christmas Market experience is one of several celebratory journeys that cruisers can take down the Mississippi. American Queen Voyages also provides “Holiday on the River” cruises around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. The Thanksgiving cruise features all the fixings with a feast of roasted turkey, “a selection of Southern dressings,” sweet potato pie, and bourbon pecan pie. The New Year’s cruise allows guests to ring in the new year in style—and a bit unconventionally—toasting mid-float with champagne after a gala New Year’s Eve dinner.

The Christmas cruise takes travelers through an enchanting winter wonderland complete with carolers and seasonal classics. Three of the Christmas Market sailings will be offered in conjunction with these all-out Christmas cruises for twice the holiday cheer (New Orleans to Memphis, December 18/23/25). For those departing earlier on the Christmas Market experience, there will be special holiday elements along the trip, like a bonfire send-off along the riverbank in Nottoway, Louisiana and Giving Trees stationed at various ports.

Learn more about these festive Southern cruise options at aqvoyages.com. Time for a girls’ trip!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Lincoln memorial and pool in Washington DC
The 35 Best Things To Do In Washington, D.C.
American Queen Voyages Lower Mississippi
Enjoy an Exclusive Taste of the South on This Mississippi River Cruise Between Memphis and New Orleans
Dunn & Sonnier
The Best Places To Shop In New Orleans
Two adirondack chairs at sunrise on banks of May River in heart of South Carolina lowcountry.
16 Best River Towns For Retirement In The South
Milledgeville
The Prettiest Small Towns In Georgia
This beloved family beach town on Mustang Island known affectionately and proudly as Port âAâ has done a remarkable job of recovering in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and its 6.3 miles of broad, flat sands remain a great place t
11 Trips Every Mother-Daughter Duo Should Take in 2023
Front Street in Natchitoches, LA
The Best Things To Do In Natchitoches, Louisiana
Masculine Southern Living Room in White with Christmas tree in the corner and garland hung on the mantel.
Holiday Trivia: 30 Questions And Answers For Your Next Party Game
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, VA
24 Small Towns In The South For A Romantic Getaway
Standing Along Cinnamon Shore Texas
50 Undiscovered Places You'll Love In The South
Beaufort South Carolina
The South's Best Small Towns 2022
Annapolis Maryland Dock
Top 20 Memorial Day Weekend Destinations In The South
Savannah, Georgia, USA bars and restaurants on River Street
8 Best Things To Do On River Street In Savannah
Mount Dora, FL
13 Things To Do In Mount Dora, Florida
Main Street, Jonesborough, TN
15 Best Weekend Getaways In Tennessee—From The Mississippi River To The Smoky Mountains
mount dora
The Dreamiest Towns For Antique Shopping In Florida