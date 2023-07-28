Plan A Cruise To The Christmas Market In Natchez This Holiday Season

It seems that the rest of the country is catching up to what we already know: Natchez is one of the most charming places in the South to spend the holidays. In addition to this quaint Mississippi town’s long list of cheerful holiday happenings—tours of decked-out historic homes, enchanting light displays, and a parade led by jolly ol’ St. Nick himself—Natchez will now play host to a traditional European Christmas market on behalf of cruise ship visitors.

Florida-based American Queen Voyages (AQV) just announced their grand plans to partner with the City of Natchez on select holiday voyages in 2023 and 2024. The “Christmas Markets Experiential Voyages” down the Lower Mississippi River will allow extended port calls for cruise ship guests to “stroll festive stalls decked out with holiday decor and twinkling lights,” the cruise line said in a press release. This very-merry experience will feature classic European Christmas Market staples like eggnog, fruitcake, and gingerbread alongside gifts made by local artisans.

City of Natchez / American Queen Voyages

“We are delighted to be partnering with the City of Natchez for our new Christmas Markets cruises,” said AQV president Cindy D'Aoust. “Natchez is the quintessential Christmas town, making it the perfect place for our guests to enjoy this festive fusion of European yuletide nostalgia and authentic Southern charm.”

The public Christmas market will provide a holiday tourism boost for The Little Easy, giving out-of-town visitors the opportunity to shop their Christmas lists in a meaningful and hyper-local way. "Natchez is the only city on the Mississippi River selected for this great opportunity and we are honored,” said Dan M. Gibson, Mayor of Natchez. “It will be the best Natchez Christmas ever!”

The unique Christmas Market experience is one of several celebratory journeys that cruisers can take down the Mississippi. American Queen Voyages also provides “Holiday on the River” cruises around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. The Thanksgiving cruise features all the fixings with a feast of roasted turkey, “a selection of Southern dressings,” sweet potato pie, and bourbon pecan pie. The New Year’s cruise allows guests to ring in the new year in style—and a bit unconventionally—toasting mid-float with champagne after a gala New Year’s Eve dinner.

The Christmas cruise takes travelers through an enchanting winter wonderland complete with carolers and seasonal classics. Three of the Christmas Market sailings will be offered in conjunction with these all-out Christmas cruises for twice the holiday cheer (New Orleans to Memphis, December 18/23/25). For those departing earlier on the Christmas Market experience, there will be special holiday elements along the trip, like a bonfire send-off along the riverbank in Nottoway, Louisiana and Giving Trees stationed at various ports.

Learn more about these festive Southern cruise options at aqvoyages.com. Time for a girls’ trip!