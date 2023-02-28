15-Year-Old 'American Idol' Contestant Reunited With Army Dad During Emotional Audition

Tissues out, folks!

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023
Kaylin Hedges Idol
Photo:

ABC/Eric McCandless

Kaylin Hedges’ Nashville audition for this year’s season of American Idol turned into an emotional family reunion. 

Appearing before the judges for the first time this week, the 15-year-old aspiring singer explained that her father, Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Hedges, is currently stationed overseas in the Army. Kaylin dedicated her audition song, "I'm Already There" by Lonestar, to her dad.

"It's just a song that sort of explains everything that has happened with us being so far away,” she said. “I just relate to it a lot." 

After wowing the judges with her age-defying ability to navigate between her chest voice and her falsetto, Katy Perry queued up a surprise video message for Kaylin from her dad.

"I have nothing but pride and admiration for you," Sgt. Hedges told his stunned daughter. "I know I've missed lots of holidays and birthdays and major life events for you, but I just want you to know that no matter where I am, I'm already there, so take a look around."

With Kaylin facing the judges, the camera panned to her dad walking onto the stage. 

"You know what you oughta do? You should take a look around," Lionel Richie told the teen, referencing the lyrics of her audition song. 

Kaylin rushed to her father and he enveloped her in an emotional embrace while the judges looked on. She then ran out of the room to get her mother, who had no idea her husband had made the trip.

Hedges American Idol

ABC/Eric McCandless

With their arms around each other, the reunited family got the news they were hoping for: Kaylin earned a Platinum ticket to Hollywood.

"I'm overwhelmed," said Sgt. Hedges. "I mean, it's amazing to see."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Grace Franklin
Aretha Franklin's 15-Year-Old Granddaughter Auditions for 'American Idol'
SAM FINELLI American Idol
Georgia Man With Autism Conquers Fears, Wows 'American Idol' Judges With Emotional Audition
Lauren Alaina
Lauren Alaina Talks 'American Idol', Southern Manners, and Her Grandmother's Famous Recipe
Walker Hayes
Walker Hayes Shares His Sweet Family Christmas Traditions
Britt Rentschler
Meet Britt Rentschler, The Alabama Native Taking The Independent Film Scene By Storm
Harry Connick Jr. ABC's "American Idol" - Season Four
Harry Connick Jr. Performs Stirring Gospel Medley from His New Album on' American Idol'
Wynonna Judd
Wynonna Judd Talks Mourning Mom Naomi Through Music, Being "Somewhere Between Hell And Hallelujah"
The Golden Girls
16 Things You Didn't Know About The Golden Girls
Camellias
The Camellia Man
Funeral Buffet
The Miracle Of A Southern Funeral: Rituals And Recipes For A Proper Goodbye
Etiquette Place Setting Illustration
Why Southern Manners Matter In a Modern World
Edna Lewis
A Loving Tribute To A True Southern Food Legend
Walker Hayes
Walker Hayes Talks About What Loss Taught Him About Fatherhood, Faith, and Living in the Present
Monarch Beth Ditto and Anna Friel
'Monarch' Should Be Your Next TV Show Guilty Pleasure
The Laurel Mercantile Co. team, from left: Ben & Erin Napier, Josh & Emily Nowell, Jim & Mallorie Rasberry
The Incredible Comeback Of Laurel, Mississippi
Benjamin Hollingsworth
Benjamin Hollingsworth Talks New Hallmark Movie, 'Virgin River', and His Unique Tie to the South