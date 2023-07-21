A "World-Class," 1,000-Acre Theme Park Is Headed To Oklahoma

A giant theme park is headed to Oklahoma!

The $2 billion American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be located in Vinita, just west of Grand Lake on Route 66. The 1,000-acre development will include a 125-acre theme park promised to be comparable to Disneyland and Magic Kingdom in both size and uniqueness.

According to a news release, the “world-class” theme park will feature an “Americana-themed environment with a variety of entertaining rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways, as well as restaurant-quality food and beverage offerings.”

Development will begin with construction of the adjacent 320-acre Three Ponies RV Park and Campground. Scheduled to open in spring 2025, it will be the largest campground in the central U.S., with 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins. The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort is set to open sometime in 2026.

“We are thrilled to make Oklahoma the home of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort,” American Heartland CEO, Larry Wilhite, said in a statement. “At the crossroads of the heartland, Oklahoma is an attractive location for a family entertainment destination. The state’s business-friendly approach and innovative partnership efforts have helped make this possible. We look forward to bringing unforgettable generational experiences to Oklahoma.”

The family-friendly American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will feature a collection of six distinctly American lands to “welcome guests on a journey through the best of the American story.” The lands include Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village, and Electropolis.

“American Heartland will be an anchor tourist destination on Route 66 set to attract more than two million out-of-state visitors to Oklahoma each year,” Kristy Adams, senior executive vice president of sales and marketing for Mansion Entertainment Group, American Heartland, and Three Ponies, said in a news release. “The scale and quality of the development will be unlike anything else in the region, making Vinita, Oklahoma, a can’t-miss destination for families around the world.”

Learn more at americanheartlandthemepark.com and threeponiesrvparkandcampground.com.

