Amazon Has A Secret ‘Very Merry’ Sale Happening Right Now—Score Vacuums, Holiday Decor, And More Up To 81% Off

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just passed, and Christmas is around the corner. After the two biggest sale days of the year, major discounts typically aren’t expected until after the holidays. However, whether you’re finalizing your holiday gift list or sprucing up your home with last-minute holiday decor, a good sale is always appreciated.

Amazon quietly launched a surprise sale called the ‘Very Merry Deals’ event that’s going on right now. With discounts on everything from holiday decor to kitchenware, you can shop for the home or last-minute gifts at a discount of up to 81 off. The sale runs through Wednesday, December 21, so don’t wait to get your shopping done.

Best Overall Deals



At 81 percent off, get the Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at a fraction of its normal price. Designed for homes with pets, the stick vacuum cleaner is one of the most powerful Inse cleaners to hit the market and stores away small—perfect for spaces tight on storage space.

Shopping from this Amazon event will start the new year off with savings. If financial goals are part of your 2023, saving money on coffee with a high-quality espresso machine will make it easy to cut back on daily coffee runs. The Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi that’s on sale for 25 percent off pours a single-serve of coffee or espresso with the push of a button. Start your new year with fresh home-brewed coffee.

Below, browse our full list of must-shop deals from Amazon’s Very Merry sale.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Whether you’re shopping for a new set of pots and pans or restocking your pantry, Amazon has discounts on anything you could need for the busiest room in the house. It’s the time of year when there are plenty of family dinners and delicious holiday treats to be made, so make cooking easier with tools like the Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven on sale for under $100. In all the hecticness of the season, keep your pantry well organized with the Rubbermaid 10-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers, which are currently 25 percent off.

Amazon

Best Home And Outdoor Deals

Sprucing up your home for the new year can mean anything from buying a new mattress to swapping out an old throw blanket. The Classic Brands Cool Gel Ventilated Memory Foam 12-Inch Mattress is currently 25 percent off the king size option. As anyone who lives in the south knows, a cooling mattress is a must, even in the winter. This memory foam mattress has a ventilated egg-crate foam design for ultimate breathability. And gathering around the Outland Living Portable Propane Fire Pit is a simple way to enjoy the outdoors— even when it’s cold. Get the portable fire pit for 37 percent off.

Amazon

Best Vacuum Deals

With blistery winter weather and guests coming and going, your home’s floor could likely use some extra love this time of year. Vacuums—whether robot, stick, or upright–get your carpeting and hard flooring clean, and with the ‘Very Merry’ sale, you can snag them at a major discount. Robot vacuums especially make cleaning your floors a breeze; just set it up and let the smart cleaner do the rest. The Eufy X8 Vacuum with iPath Laser Navigation is 48 percent off, and with AI Map technology, the vacuum is expertly guided and will know exactly where to clean. Stick vacuums are a great option for hard-to-reach spaces, and the Tasvac Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has a detachable handheld mode, making it even more convenient to get at tight corners. Get the Tasvac cleaner on sale for 80 percent off.

Amazon

Best Holiday Decor Deals

Set up last-minute finishing touches for this year’s holiday setup, or stock up on decor for the next holiday season at a discount. Christmas trees can be an investment, however, shopping for one like the National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Full Downswept Christmas Tree, which is on sale for 63 percent off, will save you big. The full and prelit tree looks impressive on its own, but decking it out with festive ornaments like the Lenox Christmas Memories 10-Piece Ornament Set in classic holiday motifs will bring the holiday cheer.