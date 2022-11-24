10 Holiday Storage Solutions That Make Decorating (And Packing Back Up) Easy, All On Sale For Black Friday

Save big and save time with these clever storage products.

By Barbara Bellesi Zito
Updated on November 24, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Holiday Storage Sale Tout

If your philosophy on holiday decorations is “the more, the merrier,” then you’ll likely run into a bit of a storage problem when it’s time to take it all down. Luckily, there are some clever holiday storage solutions available at two of our favorite retailers that make un-decking the halls nearly as fun as embellishing them.

It likely comes as no surprise that Amazon and Target are a winter wonderland of holiday storage solutions. Everything from protective ornament boxes to zippered bags that tuck away your artificial tree and keep your lights tangle-free until next season. Now, there’s no reason to panic when you receive half a dozen snowman-themed wine glasses as a gift—there’s an easy way to store those all, too. And, if you act quickly, you can grab it all on sale. 

We found 10 holiday storage solutions to help you feel more festive than frazzled when it’s time to take down your decorations. Check them out below.   

10 Amazon and Target Holiday Storage Solution Deals

  • Holiday Spirit Christmas Tree Storage Bag, Starting at $25.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com
  • Home Basics Christmas Light Storage Bag, $39.49 (orig. $69.99); target.com
  • Zober Premium Wrapping Paper Storage Container, Starting at $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
  • Woffit Wine Glass Storage Containers, Set of 2, Starting at $25.49 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
  • Tree Keeper 16-Inch Christmas Ribbon Storage Box and Dispenser, $29.99 (orig. $34.99); target.com
  • Northlight 36-Inch Hanging Christmas Decoration Organizer, $29.99 (orig. $36.24); target.com
  • Juvale Christmas Tree Storage and Removal Bags, $16.99 (orig. $26.99); target.com
  • Zober Premium Christmas Ornament Storage Box, Starting at $29.79 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
  • Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags, Starting at $19.99 (orig. $25); amazon.com
  • Zober Premium Christmas Wreath Storage Bag, Set of 2, Starting at $16.99 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
HOLIDAY SPIRIT Christmas Tree Storage Bag

Amazon

Holiday Spirit Christmas Tree Storage Bag

You never worry about an artificial tree wilting before Christmas morning, but there’s always the hassle of storing it once the season is over. Problem solved with this zip-up storage bag made from heavy-duty waterproof canvas. It keeps your tree, garland, and lights safely and neatly tucked away for the rest of the year. Choose from two sizes, 7.5 feet and 9 feet.

BUY IT: Starting at $25.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Home Basics Textured PVC Christmas Light Storage Bag, Green

Target

Home Basics Christmas Light Storage Bag

This tote might seem simple in design, but it’s actually ingenious and will save you tons of time and frustration. After winding holiday lights into a neat circle, place them into the divided areas of this bag to keep them tangle-free and ready to use again next year. The window on the side of the bag makes it quick and easy to see what’s inside, too. 

BUY IT: $39.49 (orig. $69.99); target.com

Zober Premium Wrapping Paper Storage Container

Zober Premium Wrapping Paper Storage Container

Buying up extra gift bags, gift tags, and rolls of wrapping paper on sale was a great idea until you realized you didn’t know where to store them. This zip-up container with inner pockets is an organized way to keep all your gift-wrapping supplies—yes, even a pair of scissors and a roll of tape—in order until next year. 

BUY IT: Starting at $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Woffit Wine Glass Storage - Set of 2 Quilted Packing Containers

Amazon

Woffit Wine Glass Storage Containers

You love your candy cane-themed wine glasses and coffee cups, but you need a better plan to store them in the off-season. These quilted bins with felt protectors make it simple to pack away plates, cups, and wine glasses when your cabinets are overflowing.

BUY IT: Starting at $25.49 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Tree Keeper 16" Garnet Red Storage and Dispenser Box Container for Christmas Ribbon

Target

Tree Keeper 16-Inch Christmas Ribbon Storage Box and Dispenser

Your gift-wrapping skills are legendary, so you need a storage box to match your talent. Behold this Christmas miracle of a box, with room to store scissors, tape, and more—even spools to hold and dispense ribbon. Use it to stay organized and wrap to your heart’s content this holiday season.

BUY IT: $29.99 (orig. $34.99); target.com

Northlight 36â Vertical Red and Green Hanging Christmas Decoration Organizer Storage Bag

Northlight 36-Inch Hanging Christmas Decoration Organizer

You thought storing those extra rolls of wrapping paper in the corner of the closet was a good idea. But if you’re tired of them falling over every time you take something out, this organizer saves the day. It hangs from a closet rod, just like a coat, so you can store rolls and lightweight decorations upright and off the floor to maximize your off-season storage space.

BUY IT: $29.99 (orig. $36.24); target.com

Juvale Christmas Tree Storage and Removal Bags for Trees up to 7.5 Ft Tall (4 x 9 Ft, 2 Pack)

Juvale Christmas Tree Storage and Removal Bags

Whether you have an artificial tree that needs protecting or are already thinking about the hundreds of pine needles your fresh tree is going to leave behind, these bags are for you. Simply drape one over a standing faux tree before tucking it away in the back of your storage room or cover up a dried out pine tree before hauling it outside to prevent a mess. 

BUY IT: $16.99 (orig. $26.99); target.com

Zober Premium Christmas Ornament Storage Box with Lid

Zober Premium Christmas Ornament Storage Box

Need even more streamlined storage for your tree ornaments? This storage box splits into four trays, all covered with a clear transparent cover for even better protection. Stack them all together or squeeze them in separately where you can, like underneath a bed, and your ornaments will stay safely intact season after season.

BUY IT: Starting at $29.79 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags (Jumbo 2 Pack)

Amazon

Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags

Could your vacuum be the key to more storage space? Fill them with soft items—like those Christmas-themed blankets or ugly Christmas sweaters—and attach a vacuum or the included hand pump to the valve to draw out all the air. You’re left with a slim, stackable package that’s much easier to stow under a bed or on a closet shelf without taking up too much space. These storage bags come in various sizes, from small to jumbo and even travel sizes.

BUY IT: Starting at $19.99 (orig. $25); amazon.com

ZOBER Premium Non Woven Christmas Wreath Storage Bag

Zober Premium Christmas Wreath Storage Bag

An artificial wreath, like a tree, makes decorating for the holidays much easier. Now, this bag makes storing your door decor quite convenient. These zip-up circular bags with handles resemble hat boxes, only they’ll keep your Christmas wreaths looking fashionable season after season.

BUY IT: Starting at $16.99 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com 

More Black Friday Deals

Shop these holiday storage solutions and more at Amazon and Target while they’re still on sale for Black Friday today. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Celebrations Home 30 in. LED Prelit Warm White Wreath
From Wreaths To Window Candles, These Are The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Outdoor Holiday Decor
National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Tree, 9 Ft, Dual Colored Lights
Black Friday Is Still Weeks Away, But There Are Tons Of Holiday Decor Deals To Shop Now
Caraway Cookware Set
The Best Early Black Friday Kitchen Deals To Shop From Lodge, Le Creuset, And More For Up To 55% Off
Early Black Friday Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Tout
Everything Our Shopping Editor Is Buying Before Black Friday—Including An Artificial Christmas Tree For 49% Off
Early BFCM Deal: Vacuum One-Off
Hurry! You Can Save $310 on This Shopper-Favorite Robot Vacuum That’s 78% Off Ahead of Black Friday
Lillusory Women's Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Spilt Hem Oversized Tunic Sweater
Amazon Has Deals On Lucky Brand, Levi’s, Vera Bradley, And More Under $50 Ahead Of Black Friday
Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan
Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Nearly Everything Ahead Of Black Friday
Christmas Wrapping Paper Storage
The Best Christmas Decoration Storage Ideas for Trees, Ornaments, Wrapping, and More
Sara Hillery Holiday Home Exterior
This Richmond Designer Decks The Halls With Cherished Traditions Each Year
Early Cast Iron Cookware Deals Roundup Tout
We’re Stocking Up On Cast Iron Cookware Ahead Of Black Friday—Here Are The 24 Best Deals
Amazon Christmas decor
Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale
Southern Living Christmas Wreaths on Chairs
15 Must-Have Holiday Items From The Southern Living Collection At Dillard's
Woman Assembling Christmas Tree
How To Store An Artificial Christmas Tree
Bauble Stockings
Sentimental Christmas Décor Southerners Will Always Love, Even If It’s Not Trendy
black-decker-powerseries-extreme-cordless-stick-vacuum-cleaner-for-pets
The 36 Best Home Deals To Shop During Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale, Starting At Just $9  
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Amazon Just Announced Its First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale—Here Are The Best Deals You Can Already Shop