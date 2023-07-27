These Smart And Affordable Storage Solutions Will Help You Maximize Small Living Spaces—Especially Dorm Rooms

As we head into August, it's time to think about transitioning our living spaces for fall. The new season brings lots of activity, from school coming back in session to the lowering temps inspiring us to embrace cozier vibes. Those with smaller accommodations will surely realize that limited space calls for some clever and creative storage solutions—especially for those moving into dorm rooms that are notoriously cramped and bare.

Whether you're looking to make your new collegiate living area feel like a home away from home or simply want to maximize your usable space, we found some affordable organization essentials that will ensure no storage opportunity is wasted. And they start at just $10.

Fab Cloth Storage Totes

Amazon

Easily tuck away extra bed sheets, seasonal clothing, and more with this six-pack of fabric totes. These moisture-proof bags offer clear windows, so you can always find what you need, and you can score them 64 percent off for a limited time thanks to a click-on-page coupon.

Ctsnslh Three-Tier Plastic Organizer

Amazon

These modular bins can be stacked to create a nifty rolling cart, and when they're not used, they collapse for convenient storage. Best of all, they're incredibly versatile. They can hold your clothes, books, office supplies, or even serve as a pantry organizer.

StorageWorks Storage Baskets

Amazon

Storage baskets are ideal for many organization projects, and this set of two can help make a nice display while discreetly concealing clutter that no one else can see. They include soft leather handles and a very sturdy bottom insert that can support up to 30 pounds.

Giraffe Creation Over-the-Door Organizer

Amazon

Turn your closet door into the ultimate storage solution—it doesn't require any extra space that you can't afford to sacrifice, and you don't even need any hardware to install it. This organizer hooks behind your door and is constructed from heavy-duty 600D polyester to hold its shape.

StorMiracle Cloth Drawer Dividers

Amazon

It's tempting to simply stuff your clothes away in a drawer, but then you'll never be able to find anything. This kit includes four inserts of various sizes to keep your socks, T-shirts, bras, and other garments neat and in order.

Seseno Plastic Organizer Bins

Amazon

Whether you're stocking up your dorm room mini fridge or want to keep your snacks in one place, these clear bins will come in handy. They boast an easy-to-store stackable design that will save you space while organizing and can also be placed in your freezer.

Fyy Electronic Organizer

Amazon

There's nothing worse than trying to use your phone or tablet that's low on battery and being unable to find the charger. This compartmentalized pouch will keep all of your essential cords and adapters in one place so you can quickly find them or bring them with you on the go.

Yigii Cabinet Organizer

Amazon

There's only so much counter space available for your hot tools and beauty products, which is why this hanging organizer is so helpful. You can hide this stainless steel holder behind your cabinet door and also adjust the height to ensure your beauty must-haves fit without a hitch.

Simple Houseware Three-Tier Stackable Sliding Drawers

Amazon

These compact sliding drawers are a great addition to your home whether you need some under-sink storage or a deskside unit to keep your study essentials in one place. The mini three-tier cart is stackable and will only use up otherwise wasted vertical space.

Backerysupply Organizing Trays

Amazon

You can finally take control of your junk or desk drawers with a bit of help from these BPA-free plastic trays. Give little objects, from your makeup compacts to rubber bands, and pens a home so you'll never have to spend time rummaging through your drawers to search for them again.

