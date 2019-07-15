Our Favorite Revlon One-Step Hair Styling Tool Is Already On Sale for Black Friday—And It's Just $29
The early bird gets the good hair.
If you're a little skeptical that a one-step tool can replace your favorite hair dryer and straightener, we understand. However, after a quick scroll through over 88,000 5-star reviews on Amazon (including jaw-dropping before-and-after photos), it's hard to argue with the fact that the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush is truly worth the hype. And, lucky for us all, it's on sale today.
We're all about products that will help us simplify our hair-care routine (looking at you, dry shampoo) while still allowing us to put our best hair forward, and this all-in-one hair tool from Revlon does just that. The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush claims to give you salon-quality blowouts at home by combining the shaping qualities of a brush with the heat styling of a hair dryer, allowing you to create volume and shine in one step. Our beauty editor tried it for herself and said it completely transformed her flat hair.
If you've been thinking about adding this seemingly miracle-working tool to your cart for a while, today is the day to order one to try for yourself. The tool is on sale for $29.39, down from its original retail price of $39.99. For less than the cost of one blowout, you can achieve beautiful, volumized locks every day in the comfort of your own home.
If you already have one of your own, you'll want to share this deal with friends, co-workers, sisters, and really anyone who will listen so they don't miss on this deal that's almost too good to be true.
BUY IT: $29; amazon.com