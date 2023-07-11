Shop Le Creuset Cocottes, Dutch Ovens, Skillets, And More At A Discount This Amazon Prime Day

You’re probably already aware that Prime Day is going on right now, but did you know that you can score deals on Le Creuset cookware during the sale? Whether you want to update your kitchenware or you’re on the hunt for a housewarming present, you won’t want to miss out on these discounts, especially since Le Creuset can be pretty pricey.

Now through July 12, you’ll find mini cocottes, Dutch ovens, mugs, baking dishes, skillets, and more starting at only $22. And Le Creuset products are so high quality that they last for years, so you’ll really get your money’s worth. Not to mention all the pieces are so pretty that you can display them on your kitchen counter.

Shop some of the best Prime Day deals on Le Creuset below.

Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte

This 8-ounce mini cocotte is the perfect size for cooking individual portions or side dishes. The pot maintains the temperature of food (hot and cold) and is safe to use in temps ranging from -9 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Not only is the glaze colorful, but it’s also non-porous, non-reactive, and scratch-resistant to last for ages. Amazon reviewers have awarded the cocotte more than 2,500 five-star ratings.

Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron Handle Skillet

Whip up eggs, pancakes, stir frys, and more in this enameled cast iron skillet. The lightweight pan is safe to use on all cooktops and in the oven, and you can toss it in the dishwasher for an easy cleanup. And the black interior surface is intended to evenly cook foods at higher temperatures.

Le Creuset Tri-Ply Stainless Steel 8-Inch Fry Pan

There’s no need to worry about spills with this frying pan that features a dripless precision pour rim. The aluminum core ensures even heat distribution, while the triple-layer stainless steel design provides added durability. Plus, the metal contains titanium to prevent scorching and discoloration even when used at high temperatures. The pan comes in three sizes (small, medium, and large), all of which are currently on sale.

Le Creuset Set of Four Heritage Mugs

Upgrade your drinkware collection with this set of four 13-ounce mugs that can be used in the freezer, oven, microwave, broiler, and dishwasher. The nonstick glaze is chip-, scratch-, and stain-resistant, too, so you can continue to use the mugs for years to come.

Le Creuset Signature Cream and Sugar Set

This set of cream and sugar bowls is almost too cute, and it would make a great gift for tea and coffee lovers. The set includes a covered sugar dish and small pitcher with a spout and handle for pouring. Both pieces are nonstick with a chip- and crack-resistant glaze, and they can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven

Shoppers have given this Dutch oven more than 1,000 five-star ratings, with reviewers saying it’s so versatile that you can cook everything from “Italian to Southern comfort food to Chinese.” The two side handles are easy to grab onto when transferring the pot from the stove to the table, and the stainless steel knob doesn’t get too hot even in high oven temperatures (up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit). With the tight-fitting lid that allows steam to circulate, the Dutch oven helps retain the moisture of your dishes.



Le Creuset Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid

Roast vegetables, bake brownies, and marinate meat in this rectangular stoneware dish. The dense material doesn’t absorb moisture, which means it won’t easily crack. Plus, the lid doubles as a platter for serving meals and even has grooved side handles for a firm grip. One customer commented, “If you had only one piece of bakeware to keep and use forever, this is it.”

Le Creuset Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack

This 14- by 10-inch stainless steel pan can accommodate up to a 14-pound turkey, and it can be used to roast, bake, and cook gravy or sauce. You won’t have to waste time scrubbing the dish because the polished interior effortlessly releases foods and prevents sticking, and it’s dishwasher safe.

