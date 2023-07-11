From Satin Pillowcases To Pickleball Paddles, Here’s What Our Editors Are Buying This Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and the number of deals is staggering. If you feel overwhelmed trying to sift through all the discounted products, we have just what you need. Our editors shared their recommendations for what to buy and what they’re shopping for this Prime Day. Did we mention the prices start at just $8?

You can score deals up to 55 percent off right now during the sale. One amazing find is this highly rated (more than 205,500 five-star ratings!) set of two satin pillowcases for $8—that’s only $4 apiece. If you’ve been wanting to try pickleball, check out this kit that includes paddles and balls for 55 percent off. Plus, shop Kindles and Apple watches for up to $129 off.

Prime Day lasts through July 12, so hurry to grab these deals now before they’re gone.

YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle and Travel Mug Cabinet Organizer

Amazon

“My ever-growing water bottle collection is always a mess in my cabinets, so I’ve been considering buying a rack to store and organize. These shelves are adjustable to fit different sized mugs, glasses, and bottles, and the grooved shelves keep everything in place.” - Lauren Taylor, Commerce Writer

CosRx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Amazon

“A friend recommended this product to me about six months ago, and I’m officially hooked. I still have half a bottle left, but it’s more than 50 percent off for Prime Day, so I already restocked for when I do run out. It’s moisturizing and lightweight, and I can tell my skin is smoother and softer. Plus, it’s an unbelievable price, even when it’s not on sale!” - Anna Price Olson, Assistant GM

Hanisna Pickleball Paddles

Amazon

“My husband and I are newly hooked on pickleball, so I’m going to surprise him with all the gear. I love that this set includes everything we need to get started.” - Betsy Cribb Watson, Senior Homes & Features Editor

Cozy Earth Washcloths

Amazon

“I swear by all things Cozy Earth, from its sheets to its towels. These washcloths are 20 percent off for Prime Day, so you can bet I’m stocking up on a few more. I like how plush they are, so I usually leave a pack of four in the guest bath, too.” - Stephanie Osmanski, Commerce Writer

Bedsure Satin Pillowcases

Amazon

“I got my first satin pillowcase as a gift, and it has done wonders for my easily damaged hair. Plus, it feels so nice and cool throughout the night. I'm using Prime Day to stock up on more colors that will complement my current sheet sets.” - Wendy Vazquez, Commerce Writer

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

“I have two cats, and I just moved into a bigger apartment last week, so I have a robot vacuum at the top of my long list of must-buys to help me keep the new place tidy. I’ve had my eye on iRobot’s Roomba 694 model for a while, so I’m excited to snatch it up while it’s on sale—it’s perfect timing!” - Brittney Morgan, Editorial Director, Commerce

Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat

Amazon

“I cook every single day because I love it, but when I’m on my feet for hours on end in the kitchen, my knees and lower back tend to disagree. I bought this anti-fatigue mat last year (when it wasn’t on sale) because of the reviews, and it’s been such a game-changer for my joints that I’ve gifted it to several other home cooks in my life who love it, too. Grabbing one, or several, on sale is such a bargain, you won’t be disappointed.” - Ariel Scotti, Partnerships Editorial Director

Drimmaks Ruched Sweetheart Neck Sundress

Amazon

“I actually just bought this dress for a casual outdoor summer wedding I’m attending this weekend. I wanted something comfortable that I could dress up for down with heels or flat slides. I particularly like that the dress is made with a stretch fabric blend that offers flattering comfort and that it can easily be layered under a sweater or light jacket for cooler nights. The ruching offers a nice texture, and the lightweight, breezy style will keep me cool even in the outdoor heat. I may just buy more colors for summer.” - Lauren Fischer, Partnerships Editor

LEVOIT Air Purifier

Amazon

“With the air quality being so poor this summer, I want to buy another purifier for my bedroom at night. I’m hoping this can also help with seasonal allergies that my husband and I suffer from throughout the year.” - Dwyer Frame, Senior Vice President

Apple Watch SE

Amazon

“My husband’s 30th birthday is next month, so I’m getting him an Apple Watch to replace his Fitbit. He loves tracking his sleep and daily steps, and I know he would love all the other features, like calling and texting from his wrist during busy days at work. I can’t wait to give him an upgraded smartwatch, and I’m glad I waited to get it on sale.” - Bridget DeWald, Partnerships Editor

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

“I bought my first Kindle during Amazon Prime Day last year and can’t believe I didn’t buy one sooner! The sale price made it a no-brainer to finally add it to my cart, and I’m going to buy a couple to keep on hand for Christmas gifts during this year’s sale. While there are still times when I want to pick up a hard copy of a book to read, I love how compact and convenient the Kindle is for traveling.” - Jenna Sims, Digital Editor