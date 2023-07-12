Amazon Prime Day Continues, And These Are The 30 Best Under-$100 Deals You Can Score

Shop fashion favorites, summer essentials, kitchen must-haves, and more, starting at $10.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Carly Totten is a devotee of wearable fashion and home decor, and is known for highlighting her latest cozy finds, including clothing, bedding, and travel accessories. Carly has honed her experience over the past decade where she has contributed to a dozen national publications as an expert lifestyle source. Her bylines have appeared in Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, InStyle, Homes & Gardens, and more. Follow her on Instagram.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Oileus X-Large 4 Person Beach Tent Sun Shelter
Photo:

Southern Living / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Today is the second official day of Amazon Prime Day, and the retailer has held onto some of the best deals for the final hours of the sale. But the trick is to make sure you shop quickly because discounts can disappear throughout the day, and stock tends to dwindle as the event’s end draws even closer. So, we scoured through the latest discounts in order to bring you the best under-$100 finds.

While Amazon Prime Day continues, think about refreshing your summer wardrobe with a new ruffle short sleeve blouse for under $25, or pick up a pretty smocked maxi dress that you can wear casually with sneakers or dressed up with sandals to bridal showers or church potlucks. Add new bed pillows while this pack of two is only $22, and don’t skip these towels while the six-piece set is only $40. You also won’t want to miss this Shark steam mop or this under-$25 portable neck fan to stay cool on your deck, at the game, or at the beach. 

Keep reading below for the top 30 under-$100 finds that you won’t want to miss across fashion, summer essentials, bedding and bath, floorcare, kitchen gadgets, and gardening. Prices start at just $10, but they won’t last for long. So, make sure to shop the Amazon Prime Day sale before the deals officially expire tonight (if not before). 

Amazon Prime Day ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Casual Floral Print

Amazon

Best Under-$100 Prime Day Fashion Deals

If you’ve reached the point of the season where you’re feeling uninspired by your wardrobe, add a few new pieces to revamp your style. These linen palazzo pants are ideal for warm temperatures, and they’re only $26. This cute T-shirt dress will make you feel put together with minimal effort, and it’s discounted by 35 percent. And get ready for late summer weddings with this now $46 A-line ruffle midi dress.

Amazon Prime Day Oileus X-Large 4 Person Beach Tent Sun Shelter Orange

Amazon

Best Under-$100 Prime Day Summer Essentials Deals

If your ideal summer day is one that’s spent outside by the water, make your experience that much better with shopper-favorite essentials. I personally own and love this Rio backpack beach chair because it’s lightweight, easy to carry, and comfortable for hours spent at the beach. You can also add this four-person beach tent to your setup while it’s more than $50 off. And after a day outside, this Dreo tower fan can make your bedroom cooler while it’s quietly on sale for $73. 

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size

Amazon

Best Prime Day Under-$100 Bedding and Bath Deals 

Use the final day of Amazon Prime Day to add new everyday pieces to your bedroom or bathroom while there are great deals to enjoy on linens and more. These cooling bed sheets with a whopping 192,100 five-star ratings are on-sale for just $24, and this non-slip memory foam bath mat is just $23. Then scoop up this best-selling Bedsure duvet cover and sham set while it’s discounted to $24. Of course, there are even more sales below. 

Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner

Amazon

Best Under-$100 Prime Day Floorcare Deals

Between barbecues, game days, and water fun, the summer can cause even more dirt to get tracked into your home. So, cleaning gadgets that are up to the challenge are a must. The Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner is part of a rare sale that has it marked down to $86, and you can also score this Eureka upright vacuum for just $68. Then take advantage of the 36 percent off sale on this handheld Shark vacuum that allows you to clean up small messes in less time than it will take to lug your upright vacuum out of your closet. 

Amazon Prime Day Nordic Ware Oven Crisp Baking Tray

Amazon

Best Under-$100 Prime Day Kitchen Gadget Deals

Between backyard pool parties and the arrival of college football season in just a few short weeks, now is the perfect time to upgrade or replace your kitchen favorites. If your dish towels have seen better days, grab this set while it’s just $12 for a set of six. You can also pick up this $15 Nordic Ware baking tray that’s fabulous for crisping bacon, and you can also never go wrong with a versatile Lodge cast iron pan while it’s on sale for $24. 

Amazon Prime Day COPREE Bamboo 2-tier Hanging Plant Stand Planter Shelves

Amazon

Best Under-$100 Prime Day Gardening Deals 

Not only are there great Prime Day deals on items to take to the beach, lake, or pool, but there are also deals on helpful gardening finds like this $10 garden hose or this stand-up weeder that shoppers say helps to save them from back pain. We also spotted this pretty bamboo plant stand as well as this on-sale handy garden kneeler that can also double as a seat. 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Tout
The 68 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping This Year
Amazon Prime Day Vera Bradley Deals Tout
Vera Bradley Bags And Accessories Are Majorly Discounted For Prime Day—And Deals Start At Just $10
Amazon Prime Day Zattcas Womens 2023 Summer Casual Long Dress
Amazon's Overstock Outlet Is Bursting With Exclusive Deals On Stylish Dresses, Sandals, And More
Related Articles
Prime Day Announcement + 30 Early Deals to Shop
​​Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2023, And These Are The 30 Best Deals You Can Already Shop
Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Tout
The 68 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping This Year
Deal Roundup: Vacuum Cleaners Tout
Quick! Amazon Slashed Prices On Vacuums Ahead Of Prime Day 2023—And Here Are 39 You’ll Love
Deal Roundup: Kitchen Deals Tout
These Are The 48 Best Kitchen Deals To Take Advantage Of On Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day One-Off Deal: Cooling Tower Fan
This Mini Tower Fan Is The Lowest Price It’s Ever Been, Ahead Of Prime Day
Editor-Loved Prime Day Deal Roundup Tout
From Satin Pillowcases To Pickleball Paddles, Here’s What Our Editors Are Buying This Prime Day
Best Early Dress PD Deals Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Hundreds Of Dresses Ahead Of Prime Day—Here Are The 12 Best Styles Worth Shopping
Lily Pulitzer sale tout
Lilly Pulitzer's Splash Sale Is Here With Discounts Up To 50% Off—But Only For A Couple Of Days
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: Things Designers Buy on Prime Day Tout
13 Things Designers Love To Buy During Amazon Prime Day
Tommy Bahama 5-Position Classic Lay Flat Folding Backpack Beach Chair Tout
This Editor-Loved Beach Chair Is The Ultimate Lounging Essential For Summer—And It's 45% Off For Prime Day
Amazon MARTHA STEWART Gatwick 7 QT Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven
The Best Deals You’ll Find On Decor, Dresses, Skincare, Kitchenware, And More This Fourth Of July
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: Outlet Furniture Tout
Score Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals For Every Room—Up To 60% Off Weeks Before Amazon Prime Day Even Begins
Best Choice Products 48in Wood Porch Swing Tout
Your Porch Isn’t Complete Without A Swing—And This Wooden Find Is On Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Early Amazon Kitchen Deals Tout
Psst! Amazon Just Slashed Prices Across Cookware, Kitchen Appliances, And More Ahead Of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Patio Furniture Tout
Amazon Is Offering Big Markdowns On Patio Furniture Ahead Of Prime Day—And Prices Start At $32
Amazon Prime Day Lodge Cast Iron Sale
It’s Cobbler Season, And You’re Going To Want This Lodge Cast Iron Pie Pan That’s 34% Off Ahead Of Prime Day