​​Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2023, And These Are The 30 Best Deals You Can Already Shop

If you eagerly await your chance to shop Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, your opportunity is fast approaching. Amazon just announced Prime Day is returning soon, so it’s definitely time to get your plans in order—and that should absolutely include shopping many of the retailer’s early deals.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Before we jump into those early deals, a quick explanation of the event:. Prime Day is an exclusive 48-hour sale in which the retailer drops prices on thousands of best-selling products that range from fashion and bedding to vacuums and seasonal must-haves. The retailer is notorious for keeping official plans under wraps until the sale launches, but if past Prime Days are any indication, you can expect to scoop up shopper-favorite finds at some of the lowest prices you’ll see online this year.

How Can I Get the Best Prime Day Deals?

Other than making sure you have a list ready for the finds you definitely want to purchase, the other thing to do is to make sure you have an Amazon Prime subscription. This is the retailer’s exclusive service that allows you to join in on the sale fun and receive your packages within Amazon’s famed two-day window with free shipping. And if you’ve yet to try it out, you can sign up for a free 30-day subscription to test it and make sure you don’t miss out on the steep discounts.

When Is Amazon Prime Day?

This year, Prime Day will go live at 12:01 a.m. PT on Tuesday, July 11 and last through Wednesday, July 12. But, even though Prime Day is still a few weeks away, Amazon is celebrating the news by quietly dropping prices on hundreds of products. To save you time, we combed through the site to find the top 30 early Prime Day deals you won’t want to miss on summer essentials as well as fashion, bedding and bath, kitchen, floorcare, and cooling must-haves. Just make sure to shop fast, because these deals and stock often disappear quickly.



Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Summer Essentials Deals

One of the best things about Amazon Prime Day is the sale frequently happens during the summer, which means you can refresh some of the products you’re currently using on repeat. Towels are essential for beach, pool, and lake days, and this set of four is currently marked down to $38. You can also scoop up this sand-proof beach blanket that one shopper said makes sand “disappear.” And you won’t want to miss this hidden sale on the Tommy Bahama 5-Position Backpack Beach Chair.



Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals



Whether you’re in a fashion pinch or you’re searching for classic pieces you can wear on repeat during the summer and beyond, don’t miss Amazon’s vast selection of great fashion. This PrettyGarden ruffle wrap dress is a favorite for everything from church potlucks to weddings, and shoppers can’t get enough of these lightweight linen pants that are on sale for just $34. Plus, this $20 packable hat is ideal for extra sun protection on game days and during beach trip fun.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Bath and Bedding Deals

Think about using Amazon Prime Day as your chance to freshen up your bath and bedding items. This shower curtain liner is only $12 while the early sale lasts, and it boasts a whopping 169,000 five-star ratings. Plus, shoppers also love this under-$30 Utopia Bedding duvet insert for all seasons, and you can’t go wrong with this six-piece towel set by American Soft Linen.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Deals

There are always thousands of great kitchen sales to explore on Amazon Prime Day, but a little known fact is the best finds are often on-sale well before the sale’s official dates. These waffle weave kitchen towels are under $1.50 apiece right now, and you can also scoop up a Lodge 10.25-Inch pre-seasoned skillet for only $20. We also spotted a $19 sale on the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, which shoppers say is a “game changer” for quickly making no-fuss hard boiled eggs.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Floorcare Deals

Whether you’re shopping for a carpet cleaner or a highly rated vacuum, Amazon is the place to go online. Top finds like this Black+Decker handheld vacuum, this Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner, and this famed Shark Navigator vacuum are all quietly on sale in advance of Prime Day. And we don’t expect these prices to last, so make sure to shop fast.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Cooling and Air Quality Deals

We still have many weeks left of the hottest temperatures of the year, so it’s definitely not too late to make a plan to stay cool. Many shoppers love this portable neck fan that’s on sale for under $25, and others swear by this oscillating tower fan. But if you’re looking for the ultimate cooling source, pick up this Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner that’s secretly on sale for $120 off.

