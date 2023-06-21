Shopping Prime Day Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2023, And These Are The 30 Best Deals You Can Already Shop Prices start at $10. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Carly Totten is a devotee of wearable fashion and home decor, and is known for highlighting her latest cozy finds, including clothing, bedding, and travel accessories. Carly has honed her experience over the past decade where she has contributed to a dozen national publications as an expert lifestyle source. Her bylines have appeared in Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, InStyle, Homes & Gardens, and more. Follow her on Instagram. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on June 21, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon If you eagerly await your chance to shop Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, your opportunity is fast approaching. Amazon just announced Prime Day is returning soon, so it’s definitely time to get your plans in order—and that should absolutely include shopping many of the retailer’s early deals. What Is Amazon Prime Day? Before we jump into those early deals, a quick explanation of the event:. Prime Day is an exclusive 48-hour sale in which the retailer drops prices on thousands of best-selling products that range from fashion and bedding to vacuums and seasonal must-haves. The retailer is notorious for keeping official plans under wraps until the sale launches, but if past Prime Days are any indication, you can expect to scoop up shopper-favorite finds at some of the lowest prices you’ll see online this year. How Can I Get the Best Prime Day Deals? Other than making sure you have a list ready for the finds you definitely want to purchase, the other thing to do is to make sure you have an Amazon Prime subscription. This is the retailer’s exclusive service that allows you to join in on the sale fun and receive your packages within Amazon’s famed two-day window with free shipping. And if you’ve yet to try it out, you can sign up for a free 30-day subscription to test it and make sure you don’t miss out on the steep discounts. When Is Amazon Prime Day? This year, Prime Day will go live at 12:01 a.m. PT on Tuesday, July 11 and last through Wednesday, July 12. But, even though Prime Day is still a few weeks away, Amazon is celebrating the news by quietly dropping prices on hundreds of products. To save you time, we combed through the site to find the top 30 early Prime Day deals you won’t want to miss on summer essentials as well as fashion, bedding and bath, kitchen, floorcare, and cooling must-haves. Just make sure to shop fast, because these deals and stock often disappear quickly. Amazon Best Early Prime Day Deals on Summer Essentials Deals One of the best things about Amazon Prime Day is the sale frequently happens during the summer, which means you can refresh some of the products you’re currently using on repeat. Towels are essential for beach, pool, and lake days, and this set of four is currently marked down to $38. You can also scoop up this sand-proof beach blanket that one shopper said makes sand “disappear.” And you won’t want to miss this hidden sale on the Tommy Bahama 5-Position Backpack Beach Chair. Wekapo Sand-Proof Beach Blanket, $24.63 with coupon (orig. $28.98) Everlasting Comfort 54 Can Backpack Beach Cooler, $34.99 (orig. $49.95) Utopia Towels Set of 4 Beach Towels, $37.99 (orig. $57.99) Tommy Bahama 5-Position Classic Lay Flat Folding Backpack Beach Chair, $54.40 (orig. $83.99) Commounds 6-Person Beach Tent, $99.99 (orig. $119.99) Amazon Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals Whether you’re in a fashion pinch or you’re searching for classic pieces you can wear on repeat during the summer and beyond, don’t miss Amazon’s vast selection of great fashion. This PrettyGarden ruffle wrap dress is a favorite for everything from church potlucks to weddings, and shoppers can’t get enough of these lightweight linen pants that are on sale for just $34. Plus, this $20 packable hat is ideal for extra sun protection on game days and during beach trip fun. Furtalk Packable Hat, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $25.99) Acelitt Drawstring Linen Pants, $33.99 (orig. $40.99) Ewedoos Tennis Dress, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Zesica Spaghetti Strap Tiered Smocked Maxi Dress, $42.74 with coupon (orig. $57.99) PrettyGarden Short Sleeve Ruffle Wrap Dress, $44.17 (orig. $60.99) Amazon Best Early Prime Day Bath and Bedding Deals Think about using Amazon Prime Day as your chance to freshen up your bath and bedding items. This shower curtain liner is only $12 while the early sale lasts, and it boasts a whopping 169,000 five-star ratings. Plus, shoppers also love this under-$30 Utopia Bedding duvet insert for all seasons, and you can’t go wrong with this six-piece towel set by American Soft Linen. LiBa Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner, $11.99 (orig. $19.99) Utopia Bedding Queen Size Duvet Insert, $26.49 (orig. $41.99) Utopia Bedding Queen Size Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad, $21.99 (orig. $23.99) CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $39.99) American Soft Linen Luxury Six-Piece Towel Set, $39.99 (orig. $66.99) Amazon Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Deals There are always thousands of great kitchen sales to explore on Amazon Prime Day, but a little known fact is the best finds are often on-sale well before the sale’s official dates. These waffle weave kitchen towels are under $1.50 apiece right now, and you can also scoop up a Lodge 10.25-Inch pre-seasoned skillet for only $20. We also spotted a $19 sale on the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, which shoppers say is a “game changer” for quickly making no-fuss hard boiled eggs. Homaxy Six-Pack Cotton Waffle Weave Kitchen Dishcloths, $7.99 with coupon (orig. $13.99) Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $18.99 (orig. $19.95) Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Kmat Two-Piece Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $84.38 (orig. $99.99) Amazon Best Early Prime Day Floorcare Deals Whether you’re shopping for a carpet cleaner or a highly rated vacuum, Amazon is the place to go online. Top finds like this Black+Decker handheld vacuum, this Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner, and this famed Shark Navigator vacuum are all quietly on sale in advance of Prime Day. And we don’t expect these prices to last, so make sure to shop fast. Black+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $40 (orig. $49.99) Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $119.99) OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum, $89.98 (orig. $199.99) Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, $124.99 (orig. $139.99) Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $191.99 (orig. $219.99) Amazon Best Early Prime Day Cooling and Air Quality Deals We still have many weeks left of the hottest temperatures of the year, so it’s definitely not too late to make a plan to stay cool. Many shoppers love this portable neck fan that’s on sale for under $25, and others swear by this oscillating tower fan. But if you’re looking for the ultimate cooling source, pick up this Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner that’s secretly on sale for $120 off. TriPole Mini Handheld Fan, $11.99 (orig. $19.99) Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Aroeve Air Purifier, $47.49 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Pelonis 40-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan, $57.42 (orig. $69.99) Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner, $449.99 (orig. $569.99)