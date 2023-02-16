Shopping The 39 Best Amazon Deals To Shop Ahead Of Presidents’ Day—Up To 65% Off Shop from brands like Lodge, Revlon, and Levi’s starting at just $7. By Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on February 16, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Presidents’ Day isn’t until February 20, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t already great deals to shop from. Retailers everywhere have Presidents’ Day deals that are almost too good to be true—and Amazon is certainly one of them. With deals on home, kitchen, fashion, and beauty, Amazon is offering great discounts this weekend up to 65 percent off. Best Overall Amazon Presidents’ Day Deals Best Home Deal: Sweet Home Collection Queen Bed Sheet Set, $24.91 (orig. $52.99) Best Kitchen Deal: Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Best Fashion Deal: Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans, starting at $38.53 (orig. $69.50) Best Beauty Deal: L'Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara, Two-count, $8.99 (orig. $21.98) Update your bedding in time for spring with the Sweet Home Collection Queen Bed Sheet Set in white. The classic sheets go with any comforter or style of bedding. On sale for 53 percent off, the set comes with two embroidered pillowcases and heirloom-quality, deep-fitted and flat sheets. Another heirloom piece at a discount is the Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, which is on sale for 42 percent off. The cast iron skillet can be used to sauté, bake, sear, fry, or grill—making it a highly versatile kitchen staple. A timeless pair of jeans are a must-have in your wardrobe. The Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans, on sale for 39 percent off, can be dressed up or down and are available in standard and plus sizes. Presidents’ Day beauty deals are a great time to restock on makeup essentials such as the L'Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara that’s on sale for 59 percent off. A steal, the two-pack will last in your makeup bag for a good while. Shop Amazon’s best deals ahead of this Presidents’ Day on everything from home to kitchen to fashion and beauty. Amazon Best Presidents’ Day Home Deals Spruce up your home at a discount with Amazon’s early President’s Day deals. Whether looking for a new rug, bedding, or cleaning tools, get it on sale. A versatile addition to the home, the plush Espiraio Shag Rug comes in a wide variety of colors and sizes. At $60 off, the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum With Self-Empty Base is a worthwhile splurge. The voice-controlled smart vacuum has row-by-row cleaning—ensuring no dust gets left behind. Espiraio Shag Rug, starting at $21.99 (orig. $29.99) Love-Kankei Floating Shelves Wall Mounted Set of Three, $13.99 with coupon (orig. $28.99) Sweet Home Collection Queen Bed Sheet Set, $24.91 (orig. $52.99) Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment Brush, $11.45 (orig. $14.95) Yanxus Broom and Dustpan Set, $22.99 (orig. $39.99) Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set, $16.95 (orig. $29.95) Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket, $18.49 with coupon (orig. $33.99) Kibaga Decorative Wood Riser For Display, $16.99 (orig. $24.97) Der Rose Three-Pack Mini Potted Fake Plants, $25.99 (orig. $32.99) Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum With Self-Empty Base, $439.41 (orig. $499.99) Amazon Best Presidents’ Day Kitchen Deals Kitchen tools can get expensive, so shopping during sale events like Presidents’ Day is the smart way to stock up on cookware. The Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers efficiently organize the pantry and keep food fresh for longer with their airtight lids—and they’re 55 percent off with a clickable coupon applied at checkout. The seven-piece set comes in multiple sizes, storing everything from pasta to cookies. The best kitchen tools help cut down on time spent on food prep, and the Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, Eight Blade Vegetable Slicer chops vegetables in one go—plus it’s on sale for 50 percent off. Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers, $22.99 with coupon (orig. $51.59) Utopia Home Pantry Organization and Storage, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $25.99) Stylish Dishwasher Magnet Clean Dirty Sign, $7.99 (orig. $9.99) Fine Dine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of Six), $24.76 (orig. $38.99) Yigii Paper Towel Holder Under Cabinet Mount, $10.07 with coupon (orig. $14.99) Home Hero Kitchen Knife Set & Steak Knife Set, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Blue Ginkgo Over the Sink Colander Strainer Basket, $17.99 (orig. $19.99) Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, Eight Blade Vegetable Slicer, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Oxo Good Grips Large Salad Spinner, $24.99 (orig. $29.95) Ninja BL610 Professional 72-Ounce Countertop Blender, $89.99 (orig. $99.99) KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Classic Series Stand Mixer, $289 (orig. $329.99) Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor, $229.99 (orig. $249.95) Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $79.90 (orig. $133) Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Amazon Best Presidents’ Day Fashion Deals Revamp your wardrobe in time for the warmer season with brands like Levi’s and Ugg on sale on Amazon. The Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans are on-trend, and the loose-fitted leg makes them comfortable for daily wear. Shop from a variety of washes in standard and plus sizes. As we finally are about to see the end of winter, Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater is a great transitional piece that layers well. Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans, starting at $24.32 (orig. $69.50) Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans, starting at $38.53 (orig. $69.50) Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket, starting at $48.84 (orig. $89.50) UGG Women's Ansley Slipper, $69.99 (orig. $99.95) Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater, $20.70 (orig. $22.90) Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt, starting at $17.40 (orig. $24.90) Adidas Originals Women's Adicolor Classics Tonal Three-Stripes Leggings, $30 (orig. $50) Amazon Best Presidents’ Day Beauty Deals No need to take a trip to your local drugstore to restock on iconic beauty brands like Maybelline and L’Oréal. With Amazon’s Presidents’ Day beauty sale, shop well-loved makeup brands at a deal. The Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear No-Budge Liquid Lipcolor comes in a wide variety of colors and will stay put with up to 16 hours of wear—and it’s on sale for 23 percent off. As we say goodbye to cold weather, the OPI Nail Lacquer in Dulce de Leche is the perfect muted shade of pink to transition into spring. Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha, $11.98 with coupon (orig. $24.95) Jseng Microfiber Bowtie Women Beauty Headbands, $9.98 (orig. $16.99) Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush, $8.48 (orig. $11.98) Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear No-Budge Liquid Lipcolor, $9.98 (orig. $12.99) ColorStay Eyeliner Pencil by Revlon, $6.97 (orig. $7.99) Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser, $8.24 with coupon (orig. $10.99) L'Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara, Two-count, $8.99 (orig. $21.98) OPI Nail Lacquer in Dulce de Leche, $8.91 (orig. $11.49)