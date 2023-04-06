Style Fashion Amazon's Outlet Is Brimming With Spring Fashion Must-Haves You'll Wear On Repeat, Starting At $19 Sizzle this season with these 12 gorgeous picks. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on April 6, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Whether you're looking for your next holiday outfit or stylish pieces to take with you on your spring break getaway, a new season affords the opportunity for you to look your best. While it might be tempting to do a complete wardrobe overhaul, all you really need are just a few key items you can wear again and again. You'll find an abundance of budget-friendly must-haves in Amazon's Outlet fashion section. From form-fitting skinny jeans to flowy, tiered maxi dresses, there are a variety of styles that will fill in your style gaps and pull you out of a fashion rut. We spent hours skimming through products to find the top-rated and customer-loved pieces that will round out your closet. Check out our favorite picks below, starting at just $19. The Drop Sleeveless Wrap Jumpsuit Amazon Popular content creator Caralyn Mirand Koch created this versatile one-piece in partnership with Amazon's exclusive brand, The Drop, which offers limited-edition, small-batch collections—and once they sell out, they're usually gone for good. However, this style was so popular, The Drop brought it back with new vibrant color options like rose pink and ocean blue. It's also available in sizes XXS to 5X. BUY IT: $59.90; amazon.com Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon The timeless 311 skinny jeans are crafted with Levi's Sculpt, a proprietary fabric blend built to stretch with you while looking smooth all over. This mid-rise design includes a slimming panel throughout the waist and will contour to your curves so it fits better over time. They're available in regular length from sizes 24 to 34. BUY IT: Starting at $27.21 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com Zattcas Short Sleeve Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress Amazon Shoppers swear by this tiered maxi dress for all occasions, from weddings to dinner dates. From the beautiful smocked bodice to the delicate keyhole closure, you'll look like a million bucks without blowing your budget. You can grab this design in pretty floral prints in a slew of colors as well as solid shades. BUY IT: $37.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Danskin Women's Mid-Rise Ankle Legging Amazon Leggings are a year-round style must-have, and one can never have too many. This mid-rise design by Danskin uses a cotton and spandex blend for the ultimate stretch with a compression fit. Even if you want to skip the athleisure aesthetic, these will look perfectly styled under your favorite tunic. BUY IT: $18.62 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Lamilus Ruffle Sleeve A-Line Dress Amazon Spring is the season of playful A-line dresses, and this casual style from Lamilus suits a variety of events. It features darling ruffled sleeves, a darted bodice, and decorative buttons down the center of the dress. You can choose from several large floral prints, plus plenty of fun solid hues. BUY IT: Starting at $20.60 with coupon (orig. $30.98); amazon.com Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Trousers Amazon These best-selling pants are equally ideal for work and play. You'll want to dress them up or down all spring long. The flowy silhouette is relaxed and comfortable while maintaining a structured appearance. "These are the most comfortable, flattering trousers I own," one shopper raved. "I can dress these up as shown or wear with a white tee and sandals." BUY IT: $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com T&Twenties Puff Sleeve Top Amazon Upgrade your boring, old everyday tee with this stylish puff sleeve option. This "understated and classy" V-neck top feels soft and stretchy and pairs well with shorts, jeans, skirts, and so much more—plus, you can grab it in 14 colors. Several reviewers pointed out that these tend to run big, so sizing down may be a good option. BUY IT: $17.59 (was $19.99); amazon.com Urban CoCo Open Front Cardigan Amazon Amazon shoppers love this super lightweight cardigan for cooler spring days. Featuring a sweet draped ruffle hem, open front, and quarter sleeves, it "wears well with almost everything," according to one reviewer. It's also available in neutral everyday hues like gray and black, and some spring-ready pastels like lavender and yellow. BUY IT: $23.86; amazon.com Czyinxian Tie Neck Boho Maxi Amazon Found: A gorgeous maxi style "perfect for warm weather outings," reviewers suggest. This lovely piece boasts a ruffled hem and high waist, as well as a tie-neck closure that you can wear open or in a delightful bow. From teeny florals to polka dots, you're sure to find something to suit your style. BUY IT: $37.99; amazon.com Blencot Lace V-Neck Crochet Blouse Amazon This stunning crochet blouse by Blencot is the perfect spring wardrobe addition you'll wear on repeat. "I felt sexy but classy wearing this," one customer commented. The lace trim at the neckline and sleeves give it an extra feminine touch, and the tie closure at the back lets you customize it to fit you perfectly. BUY IT: $26.95 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Democracy Ab Solution Jegging Amazon Jeggings are a style staple—no matter the season. Democracy's Ab Solution design has hidden elastic at the waistband for a seamless fit and a sweetheart-shaped yoke, which enhances your shape and gives your backside a lifted effect. Geifa Swiss Dot Blouse Amazon If you prefer your blouses with a more relaxed fit, then you'll cherish this piece by Geifa. "It's the perfect weight for those in between weather days when you don't want to be too warm or chilly," one shopper noted. They were so happy with the top that they went back and purchased it in another color. BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit