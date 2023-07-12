Amazon's Overstock Outlet Is Bursting With Exclusive Deals On Stylish Dresses, Sandals, And More

It's the second and final leg of Amazon's long-anticipated Prime Day, and if you're still searching for deals on style must-haves, then you don't want to forget about the retailer's secret overstock clothing outlet. Now's your chance to save up to 55 percent on summer-ready dresses, tote bags, sandals, and more.

Prime Day is the perfect time to grab breezy and stylish pieces to complete your warm-weather wardrobe for much less. Amazon is currently overflowing with incredible deals in almost every category, and its outlet section is brimming with even steeper discounts on top-rated products from brands like Vera Bradley, Gap, Merokeety, and The Drop.

We poured over tens of thousands of Prime Day deals and handpicked 15 can't-miss fashion finds to add to your style roster. Keep scrolling to see the top fashion markdowns, and check out Amazon's outlet for more epic deals.

BTFBM Halter Neck Sleeveless Ruffle Sundress

Amazon has pretty dresses galore, and this piece from BTFBM is no exception. Whether you're helping dear friends celebrate their nuptials or want to be the best dressed at the next family get-together, this is the look for you.

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

A flowy, throw-on frock is a must-have for any closet. The airy design is perfect for a hot day out, and its relaxed fit won't exaggerate your shape—it even has pockets. The adjustable straps will ensure that you will find your perfect fit and can also be crisscrossed.

Vera Bradley Mesh Multi-Pocket Beach Tote

Beach days call for a roomy tote, and this mesh, multi-pocket design from Vera Bradley has a place for everything. Plus, sand will just fall through the mesh design, so you don't have to worry about lugging any of it back to the car or your home with you.

Gap Big Button-Down Shirt

A smooth button-down shirt is a style staple thanks to its remarkable versatility. Wear it casually open with cuff sleeves over a tank top or bathing suit, or slip it into your trousers for a sleeker appearance. There's really no wrong way or place to wear it.

Weweya Pillow Slide-On Sandals

You'll want to wear these super comfortable slides for the rest of the season. They're crafted from EVA material, making them cushiony on your feet but durable on the streets, and the double buckle design lets you adjust them to fit you like a glove.

Zattcas Short Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress

We've got your everyday midi dress right here. The smocked bodice, high waist, and flared skirt make it the ultimate silhouette for summer. It also boasts gorgeous flutter sleeves, lending to its breathability, which will come in handy on occasions held outdoors this season.

Naggoo Beltes Wrap Mini Dress

Wrap dresses are classic cuts that are endlessly flattering. This frilly style from Naggoo is shoppable in all kinds of summer-appropriate shades, from solid pastels to fun polka dots, and the true wrap feature gives it a comfortable fit that's easy to wear.

Ankis Closed Toe Chunky Heels

Special occasions require a special pair of shoes. If you're not super confident in standard heels, try a style with a chunky block heel for more support and stability. From the office to an evening out, these shoes will complement so much in your closet.

Gap Classic Straight Fit Denim Jeans

A reliable pair of jeans is a must-have for every season, especially during the summer. Gap's Classic Straight Fit isn't overly baggy or tight. The just-right style is timeless, and these come in black as well as light and medium washes.

Exlura High Waist Midi Skirt

Get ready for the compliments to pour in. A beautiful skirt will help you feel instantly dressed up, even if you just pair it with a simple T-shirt. Plus, you can effortlessly take this midi skirt from summer to fall with just a few outfit adjustments.

Nimin Wide Leg Pants

Nimin's elongating wide-leg pants may have you wanting to throw out all of your other bottoms. The ultra-flattering cut offers a relaxed elastic waistband with a front tie and side pockets. Furthermore, you can grab these in plenty of summer hues.

Merokeety Swiss Dot Puff Sleeve Blouse

Get pumped up this summer with an adorable—and affordable—puff sleeve blouse with an even sweeter all-over Swiss dot accent. The V-neck collar makes it look like a prim little button-down, and the tunic length provides good coverage while letting you tuck it into any bottoms without issues.

Evaless Square Neck Puff Sleeve Blouse

Whether you choose the long sleeve or short sleeve variation of this lovely top, you'll still look fabulous. The gorgeous puff sleeves are attached to the fitted smocked bodice so that you can wear them on or off your shoulders. Pick from teeny florals or classic solid tones.

Fitory Flat Sandals

Fitory's simple yet chic slide sandals use a lightweight, flexible insole to provide a comfortable footbed with every step you take. It also includes a grainy non-slip sole so you can move without worrying about losing your balance or sliding across smooth surfaces.

Vera Bradley Small Tote Bag

Vera Bradley's coveted small tote bag is an impressive 50 percent off in many colors, and it will be your go-to for the season. With nine interior and exterior pockets, there's room for all of your stuff and then some.