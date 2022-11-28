Amazon’s Outlet Furniture Storefront Just Dropped Cyber Monday Deals, With Steals Up To 67% Off

Prices start at just $20.

By
Updated on November 28, 2022

Boraam Sonoma Kitchen Cart
Photo:

Amazon

Ever walked into a tiny thrift store or estate sale off a rest stop in the middle of nowhere and discovered an antique nightstand the likes of which you’ve been hunting for years? Amazon’s secret Outlet storefront captures that same feeling: Hidden treasures that add the finishing touch to any space, and for staggering discounts.

And it’s no secret that the best time to shop for fantastic holiday deals is during the stretch of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You’ll find slashed prices across multiple categories: home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, and more, and it’s often an ideal time to invest in major upgrades or splurges like furniture you’ve been considering for far too long.

Amazon is already releasing jaw-dropping discounts across best-selling furniture brands like Nathan James, Walker Edison, Christopher Knight, and more that will last for years to come. Read on for a few of the best deals.

Payton Foldable Storage Ottoman

Amazon

Best Cyber Monday Living Room Deals

For the living room, comfort is key. We spend many of our hours curled up on the sofa (or perhaps on this loveseat discounted for 34 percent), relishing the solace of home. Since it’s also where many host and entertain, your purchases in this domain will go a long way in establishing your home’s style and routine. 

For example, this beige ottoman, now at its lowest price in over 30 days, can hide away clutter while doing double duty as an attractive footrest. Also at its lowest price this month is this ever-useful snack table now 33 percent off, which can serve as a work desk or extra surface area then simply folded away when not in use. And its timeless walnut finish is an added bonus.

OneSpace Essentials 5-Tier Bookshelf

Amazon

Best Cyber Monday Bedroom Deals

Your bedroom furniture is your last view when you go to bed and your first view in the morning, so you want it to be a good one. You may also use events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday to fix up a guest room and display some of that famed Southern hospitality. 

Either way, you’ll be impressed by steep discounts at Amazon in the next 48 hours, such as this commanding five-tier bookshelf now 67 percent off. Don’t forget to upgrade your own bed setup while you’re at it and indulge in a cooling mattress topper you can sink into for a colossal 60 percent off.

MyGift 8-Bottle Countertop Wine Rack

Amazon

Best Cyber Monday Kitchen and Dining Room Deals

Whether you use the dining room at every mealtime or simply for formal occasions, there are plenty of chic options for both splurging and saving at the Amazon Furniture Outlet, especially during slashed Cyber Monday sales. And as for the kitchen, well, it may or may not be our favorite area of the home—so each item in it should be intentional.

Friends and family can perch up at the countertop in this folding bar stool, available at a staggering 61 percent discount. Or if counterspace is at a minimum, give yourself extra storage with this handy kitchen cart, now 49 percent off.

