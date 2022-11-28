Shopping Amazon’s Outlet Furniture Storefront Just Dropped Cyber Monday Deals, With Steals Up To 67% Off Prices start at just $20. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Instagram Website Grace Smith is a writer, editor, and creative consultant who got her start on a book review blog she launched in the 7th grade — and still runs. Now, she writes commerce and affiliate content across PEOPLE, Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens at Dotdash Meredith and moonlights at other publications. Grace covers commerce, travel, style, books, and lifestyle to start, and is interested in anything strongly rooted in aesthetics. In Fall 2022, she founded a travel and lifestyle newsletter called Place & Placebo; she's lived in Virginia, Hawai'i, Florida, and more, and is always asking where's next. She earned a BA in European History from Washington & Lee University with a Minor in Studio Art. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Updated on November 28, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: Amazon

Ever walked into a tiny thrift store or estate sale off a rest stop in the middle of nowhere and discovered an antique nightstand the likes of which you've been hunting for years? Amazon's secret Outlet storefront captures that same feeling: Hidden treasures that add the finishing touch to any space, and for staggering discounts. And it's no secret that the best time to shop for fantastic holiday deals is during the stretch of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You'll find slashed prices across multiple categories: home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, and more, and it's often an ideal time to invest in major upgrades or splurges like furniture you've been considering for far too long. Amazon Best Cyber Monday Living Room Deals For the living room, comfort is key. We spend many of our hours curled up on the sofa (or perhaps on this loveseat discounted for 34 percent), relishing the solace of home. Since it's also where many host and entertain, your purchases in this domain will go a long way in establishing your home's style and routine. For example, this beige ottoman, now at its lowest price in over 30 days, can hide away clutter while doing double duty as an attractive footrest. Also at its lowest price this month is this ever-useful snack table now 33 percent off, which can serve as a work desk or extra surface area then simply folded away when not in use. And its timeless walnut finish is an added bonus. Nathan James Payton Foldable Storage Ottoman Footrest and Seat Cube, $29.99 (orig. $39.99) Winsome Oversize Snack Table Set, $84.94 (orig. $127.49) Baxton Studio Upholstered Gray Armchair, $166.23 (orig. $285) Powell Antique Console, $288.18 (orig. $637.99) FirsTime & Co. Adler Rustic Wood Mirror, $46.91 (orig. $138.13) Oceanstar Four-Tier Bamboo Natural Shoe Rack, $39.48 (orig. $55.99) Walker Edison Lewis Single Barn Door Storage Console, $158.38 (orig. $269) Edenbrook Wasatch Upholstered Loveseat with Track Arms, $396.77 (orig $599.99) Amazon Best Cyber Monday Bedroom Deals Your bedroom furniture is your last view when you go to bed and your first view in the morning, so you want it to be a good one. You may also use events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday to fix up a guest room and display some of that famed Southern hospitality. Either way, you’ll be impressed by steep discounts at Amazon in the next 48 hours, such as this commanding five-tier bookshelf now 67 percent off. Don’t forget to upgrade your own bed setup while you’re at it and indulge in a cooling mattress topper you can sink into for a colossal 60 percent off. Whitmore Waste Basket with Wood Handles, $19.40 (orig. $26.99) SensorPedic SensorCool 4-Inch Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $249.99 (orig. $595.99) Baxton Studio Three-Drawer Hartman Chest, $172.34 (orig. $215.42) OneSpace Essentials Five-Tier Bookshelf, $62.82 (orig. $189.99) Christopher Knight Home Sheena Mid-Century Modern Fabric Loveseat, $276.49 (orig. $394.99) Amazon Best Cyber Monday Kitchen and Dining Room Deals Whether you use the dining room at every mealtime or simply for formal occasions, there are plenty of chic options for both splurging and saving at the Amazon Furniture Outlet, especially during slashed Cyber Monday sales. And as for the kitchen, well, it may or may not be our favorite area of the home—so each item in it should be intentional. Friends and family can perch up at the countertop in this folding bar stool, available at a staggering 61 percent discount. Or if counterspace is at a minimum, give yourself extra storage with this handy kitchen cart, now 49 percent off. Boraam Sonoma Kitchen Cart, $225.59 (orig. $439.99) Walker Edison Douglas Faux Leather Armless Dining Chairs, Set of Two, $130.99 (orig. $245) Linon Triena X Back Folding Bar Stool, $78 (orig. $199.99) Hoobro Baker's Rack with 10 Hooks and Storage, $99.99 (orig $109.99) Teamson Home Avery Four-Shelf Cabinet, $127.20 (orig. $186.99) More Cyber Monday Deals These Are The 86 Best Cyber Monday Deals You Can Score On Amazon For Under $100 Get Your Holiday Shopping Underway With These 10 Under-$50 Amazon Fashion Deals Vacuums Are Massively Discounted This Cyber Monday—Shop The 20 Best Deals Here Was this page helpful? 