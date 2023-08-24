Prep Your Closet For Fall With These 14 Must-Have Pieces From Amazon’s New Style Arrivals Section

The moment that temperatures start to drop, we start itching to update our wardrobes for the cozy season. And while it may still be hot out now, planning ahead is always a good idea—especially with so much unpredictable weather on the horizon. We took our excitement to Amazon's New Fashion Arrivals section and uncovered a slew of versatile separates that will easily earn a place in your closet from now and well into autumn.

There's no better time than the present to overhaul your wardrobe, whether you're looking for minimal, easy-to-wear pieces or want to replenish your season capsule collection. Consider this your sign to embrace the upcoming cooler weather with soft layers, thick textures, and muted colors.

New Fall Fashion Arrivals At Amazon

Keep reading to see the 14 new style arrivals that are sure to climb the best-seller charts for the new season.

Lillusory Oversized Button-Up Cardigan

Amazon

Whether you need a new roomy cardigan to keep at your desk for the blasting AC or a simple knit to layer over your slinky dresses, this option is easy to pull off. Additionally, it's available in neutral, dark, and bold shades for any occasion.

Lillusory Linen Palazzo Pants

Amazon

These breathable linen pants will keep you comfortable without adding bulk to your outfit as temperatures start to drop and you start reaching for shorts less and less. Plus, they'll still help you feel cool if the temperature does unexpectedly start to rise.

Lillusory Long Cardigan

Amazon

A staple piece for your transitional wardrobe, this perfectly oversized cardigan will make any look feel more elevated. It has a flattering cut that skims your knees and comes in 14 hues, from pastel pink to emerald green.

Lillusory Matching Lounge Set

Amazon

Make getting dressed less of a headache with an already perfectly matched two-piece outfit. This casual set is relaxed enough to lounge in but can easily be dressed up for an easy day out and about with some elaborate accessories.

BTFBM Fleece Shacket

Amazon

It's part shirt, part jacket, and completely practical. You'll want to live in this ultra-cozy faux teddy fleece shacket that's already become a best-seller. If you get too warm throughout the day, simply shrug the versatile piece off.

Zesica Ribbed Knit Long Sleeved Basic Tee

Amazon

The foundation of an ideal closet starts with layering-friendly pieces, and this ribbed, long-sleeved tee has all the makings of an everyday staple, from the sleek crew neckline to the slim fit. Snap it up in 12 autumn-appropriate shades.

Automet Puffer Vest

Amazon

This classic outerwear essential is exactly what you need, thanks to its modernized, relaxed fit. Throw it over a sporty sweater or T-shirt and call it a day. While you can choose from seven beautiful colors, you may want to stick to a traditional neutral to play well with everything in your closet.

PrettyGarden Puff Sleeve Sweatshirt

Amazon

Pretty quilted patterns aren't just for your bedding. The stunning puff sleeves make it look less 'grandma' and more contemporary. Reserve this stylish find for those windy days and pair it with your favorite denim to keep all eyes on the gorgeous texture.

Anrabess Ribbed Knit Midi Sweater Dress

Amazon

Try this beautiful midi style for those more formal occasions that call for a dress. From the sweetheart neckline to the form-fitting silhouette to the sultry slide slit, it's an effortless look, and you can grab it in an array of fun jewel tones.

BTFBM Button-Down Blouse

Amazon

For a transitional weather piece that you can wear on repeat, look to BTFBM's silky button-down blouse. The traditional top comes in a slouchy cut that will still play nice in the office and formal settings. With so many ways to style it, you'll never get bored of it.

Kirundo Cropped Wrap Sweater

Amazon

You'll want to drop all of your basic sweaters after checking out this breathtaking ruffled wrap design. The plunging V-neckline is super flattering, while the vertical ribbed pattern creates an elongating effect.

Kirundo Straight Leg Trousers

Amazon

Say hello to your new closet MVP. These high-waisted trousers take any simple top from drab to fab, enhanced by the frilly, lace-trimmed front bow and streamlined leg. Oh, and did we mention it also has functional pockets?

LookbookStore Denim Jacket

Amazon

Denim jackets are synonymous with fall, and this design is available in so many playful colors, like green, orange, and pink, that will swiftly liven up your outfits. The frayed hem gives it a cozy, lived-in feel without looking worn out.

Kate Kasin Polo Sweater

Amazon

Equal parts preppy and trendy, this polo sweater is anything but boring. You'll love the delicate scalloped V-neck, slim collar, and generously sized short sleeves on this blouse. Plus, it's flexible enough to pair with trousers, jeans, and skirts.

