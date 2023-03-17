Amazon Is The Secret One-Stop Shop For Modern Farmhouse Furniture And Decor—Browse Top Finds Starting At $11

Popular for a reason, the modern farmhouse style creates a cozy and welcoming atmosphere that feels lived in but not messy. With a focus on muted neutrals and natural materials, creating a modern farmhouse-inspired space is simple if you stick to the basics. You can go all out and paint your home with classic farmhouse paint colors. However, if you’re looking to incorporate a few design elements of the style for your existing space or spruce up your modern farmhouse-focused home, Amazon’s hidden Modern Farmhouse Storefront is sure to be your one-stop shop.

From benches to lighting to wall art, and everything in between, the massive storefront has everything needed to build a modern farmhouse space from the ground up or simply add a few stylish pieces in your home. We’ve picked out our 11 must-have modern farmhouse-inspired furniture and decor to shop from below.

Syntus Set of Two Buffalo Check Throw Pillow Covers

Amazon

A cozy space is a modern farmhouse staple, and the Syntus Set of Two Buffalo Check Throw Pillow Covers will warm up a living room or bedroom. The black and white gingham throw pillows add a bold splash of pattern to your couch or bed, and the polyester linen blends perfectly with other modern farmhouse-style materials.

BUY IT: $10.99; amazon.com

Sullivans Small White Ceramic Vase Set of Three

Amazon

With spring coming up soon, filling your space with fresh blooms is easy with Sullivans Small White Ceramic Vase Set. The three different-sized ceramic vases add texture and depth and can be filled with colorful florals, greenery, or branches for versatile sculptural pieces. Display the off-white vases together or throughout the home.

BUY IT: $29.99 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

DLLT Vintage Pendant Hanging Light

Amazon

Lighting sets the mood, and the DLLT Vintage Pendant Hanging Light will bring cheer and warmth. The black metal sculptural piece with exposed bulbs makes a statement hanging in an entryway, over the dining table, or in a bedroom. The globe-shaped pendant light comes with an adjustable 45.27-inch chain, so customizing it for any ceiling height is easy.

BUY IT: $49.90 with coupon (orig. $58.70); amazon.com

Kdays Thick Brown Faux Leather Lumbar Pillow

Amazon

For a bit of Western flair to a modern farmhouse scheme, the Kdays Thick Brown Faux Leather Lumbar Pillow is a must. The brown faux leather pillow brings just enough depth to warm up a more airy color scheme. Farmhouse style and Western design pair well, and bringing in subtle pops of traditional Western materials without overwhelming a room is achievable with small touches like the faux leather pillow available in multiple sizes.

BUY IT: Starting at $18.90 (orig. $23.90); amazon.com

Christopher Knight Home Evete Tufted Fabric Club Chair

Amazon

The Christopher Knight Home Evete Tufted Fabric Club Chair has a timeless design with a fun pattern. The black and white gingham print harkens back to classic farmhouse style tablecloths. However, the chair’s plush arms, exposed studs, and bubble legs give the iconic pattern a sophisticated take. Place the chair in any part of your home for a timeless take on farmhouse design. However, the plush chair is more than a pretty piece, it’s comfortable enough to curl up with a good book.

BUY IT: $172.79; amazon.com

Convenience Concepts Palm Beach Spindle Table

Amazon

Pairing perfectly with the Christopher Knight chair is the Convenience Concepts Palm Beach Spindle Table. The black pedestal table’s spindle leg design matches the chair’s legs and makes for a convenient spot to place a cup of coffee or remote while lounging. The versatile table stands at 24 inches tall and is small enough that it’s useful in many spaces, including as an end table or display table. Get the table on sale for 44 percent off.

BUY IT: $52.99 (orig. $94.68); amazon.com

Safavieh American Homes Collection Addison Spindle Back Bench

Amazon

No modern farmhouse is complete without a solid bench. The Safavieh American Homes Collection Addison Spindle Back Bench is sleek and sturdy as it’s made of rubberwood. Great for an entryway, mud room, or dining table, the bench’s minimalist design will bring a touch of modernity. The spindle back bench is available in black, white, and gray. For a limited time, purchase the bench for 50 percent off.

BUY IT: Starting at $241.12 (orig. $484.20); amazon.com

Stonebriar Rustic Galvanized Serving Tray

Amazon

Metal accents are part of the classic farmhouse aesthetic. For a fun addition, the Stonebriar Rustic Galvanized Serving Tray is a versatile piece that works throughout the home. The tray with handles primarily serves as decor, tying together coffee or kitchen table centerpieces. It makes for the perfect base for candles or flowers. Both good sized options—the tray comes in medium and large.

BUY IT: Starting at $26.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Yumknow Vintage Botanical Wall Art

Amazon

Adding finesse to your walls doesn’t have to be expensive. And the Yumknow Vintage Botanical Wall Art comes with five affordable high-quality prints. The farmhouse-inspired wall art includes two botanical prints and three country landscape prints in summery hues. An easy way to create a lived-in-looking gallery wall, the five prints come in different sizes. Simply add frames and you’ve got a statement wall.

BUY IT: $15.98; amazon.com

DII French Stripe Table Runner

Amazon

The DII French Stripe Table Runner is a sleek and timeless addition to the dining table. The cotton runner with stripes drapes along the edges and comes in a wide variety of sizes that’ll fit most tables. Mess is inevitable when gathered around a dinner table with friends and family, luckily, the table runner is easy to care for—machine wash in cold water and tumble dry.

BUY IT: Starting at $10.75, amazon.com

Arus Highlands Collection Tartan Plaid Throw

Amazon

A proper modern farmhouse style home has no shortage of cozy blankets, and the Arus Highlands Collection Tartan Plaid Throw is a lightweight staple perfect for the warmer months. The tartan blanket with fringe ends brings softness to a space thrown over the back of a chair, in a blanket basket, or on the couch. Get the tartan throw in a variety of colors for just $31.

BUY IT: $31.19; amazon.com