Amazon’s Memorial Day Sale Has Deals On Vacuums, Dutch Ovens, And Grills—Up To 80% Off

Score savings on Dyson, Cuisinart, Lodge, and more starting at $8.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. 
Published on May 26, 2023

Memorial Day Amazon Deals Roundup Tout
Photo:

Amazon

There’s no better way to get in the carefree summer mood than by kicking off the start of the season with a massive sale. This Memorial Day weekend, shop deals on everything, including home decor and outdoor essentials. While Amazon is not the only online store to have massive Memorial Day savings; with deals starting at just $8, Amazon is a can’t-miss spot for discounted home essentials.

With savings on kitchen appliances, home decor, furniture, vacuum cleaners, and even outdoor accessories, Amazon’s Memorial Day sale has several pages full of savings. No need to worry, we did the hard work by online shopping for the best deals and have put together a list of our 35 favorite sale items—and deals go up to 80 percent off. 

Best Memorial Day Kitchen Deals

Summer break usually means more family time at home, which is a blessing and a challenge as the kitchen gets more use than ever. Keeping family and loved ones fed after working up a hunger in the summer sun requires some new tools and appliances. 

However, thanks to Memorial Day weekend deals, there’s no need to spend a pretty penny on kitchen upgrades. The Whall Four-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster fast-tracks family breakfasts by toasting four slices of bread, bagels, or waffles at a time—plus it’s on sale for 80 percent off with a clickable coupon. Every Southerner knows the importance of keeping hydrated as the temperature and humidity levels start to rise, and the Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle will keep your drink cool for up to 24 hours and is on a rare sale at 25 percent off.

Best Memorial Day Outdoor Deals

Char-Broil 463673519 Performance Series 2-Burner

Amazon

With summer around the corner, it’s time to get your backyard ready. No summer is complete without a barbecue, and the Cuisinart CGS-5020 Deluxe Grill Set is on sale for 32 percent off and has everything needed for grilling—just add the meats and veggies. Enjoying your patio is even better with a perfectly manicured lawn. The Amazon Basics Wicker Trellis Planter makes it easy to grow sprawling climbing greenery for a picture-perfect outdoor wall.  

Best Memorial Day Home Deals

Bedsure Twin Comforter Set with Sheets - 5 Pieces Twin

Amazon

Home upgrades are best done during sales. Instead of refreshing your space at full cost, savvy homeowners will wait until a good sale to snag new pieces. This Memorial Day weekend, Amazon’s home decor and furniture deals include lots of bedding and sleep essentials. This best-selling comforter set has everything needed to dress up your bed, including a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, pillowcases, and pillow shams—all for up to 38 percent off. 

Breathable bedding is a must in the summer months, and the Sakura Home Bamboo Mattress Topper’s lightweight plushness offers a luxuriously soft feel without sacrificing ventilation thanks to its bamboo fabric. For ultimate cool comfort, the Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier and Fan keeps things breezy and blends into decor with its sleek minimal design and dark sleep mode. 

Best Memorial Day Vacuum and Cleaner Deals

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable

Amazon

Keeping the home clean is a year-round process. Home cleaning tools and appliances make the chore more manageable, and there’s no better time to invest in quality cleaning tools than when they’re on sale. 

The Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum is designed to get deep at stubborn pet hair, but is easily manageable thanks to its lightweight design and swivel steering. Its detachable pod pulls dirt and debris from stairs and under furniture. Another tool making hard-to-reach corners of the home more accessible is the Lalafancy Shower Scrub Brush. On sale for 30 percent off, the scrub brush has an extendable handle of up to 46 inches, so scrubbing at tiles and corners high above your head or low below doesn’t require getting on a ladder or bending over.

