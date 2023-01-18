Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Lodge Cookware By Up To 42 Percent

High-quality cast iron cookware will last for years, if not generations. A brand known for having some of the best cast iron skillets is Lodge. The Tennessee-based brand offers relatively affordable cast iron cookware and bakeware that are built to last. Crafting quality cast iron pieces for over 125 years, Lodge’s Dutch ovens, skillets, and grills have been staples in kitchens for well over a century. Classic cookware has never been easier to get with Lodge’s Amazon Storefront.

Lodge has plenty of items available on Amazon with two-day Prime delivery including: best-selling casserole ovens, griddles, loaf pans, and more. If you’re looking to invest in an heirloom quality pan, you’re in luck; Amazon quietly slashed prices on many Lodge pieces—from classic skillets to wedge pans.

11 Lodge Products On Sale At Amazon



Shop below for 11 timeless Lodge cookware that are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off.

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

The Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a classic 6-quart model that’s currently the number one best-seller at Amazon. Available in a variety of colors, the Dutch oven is currently on sale at Amazon for 40 percent off. The porcelain enamel-clad cast iron oven is sturdy, heat tolerant, and water-resistant. An incredibly versatile dish—use the Dutch oven to marinate, sauté, bake, or even fry up a meal.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet

An everyday pan, the Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet is a must-have for the kitchen. The 10.25-inch skillet is conveniently pre-seasoned. No tedious seasoning process is needed before you can get started cooking or frying up on the skillet. The round skillet works on any kind of stovetop, including induction. Get the versatile pan on sale for 42 percent off.

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Covered Casserole

From baking a casserole to bringing the shareable dish to a gathering, the stylish Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Covered Casserole is perfect from oven to tabletop. The round 3.6-quart cookware with a lid will hold a family-size meal. Beyond casseroles, the dish works well for marinating, cooking, and refrigeration. The casserole dish is dishwasher-safe, but its enamel coating means it’s easy to hand wash—which is recommended for longevity.

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder

Safe and convenient, the Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder will keep your hand from burning when handling the 10.25-inch skillet. Pre-seasoned with 100 percent vegetable oil—the skillet has no harmful chemicals coated on the cast iron. Get the cookware bundle for 39 percent off.

Lodge Reversible Grill/Griddle

Warmer weather isn’t too far away and evenings spent grilling will return soon. The Lodge Reversible Grill/Griddle makes grilling possible even without an outdoor setup. Fitting perfectly over two stovetop burners, the cast iron pan easily grills meat on the stove. The pre-seasoned grill and griddle will also sear and fry. Beyond the stovetop, use the reversible grill in the oven, on the grill, or over the campfire.

Lodge Cast Iron Loaf Pan

Cooking and grilling are surefire ways to get a delicious dinner onto the table. However, there’s something about pulling a fresh bake out of the oven that is a mealtime game-changer. The Lodge Cast Iron Loaf Pan is an 8.5-inch by 4.5-inch sturdy pan that ensures a nice crust and high rise out of your bread loaves. The pan’s cast iron finish means that all bakes will get edge-to-edge heat for a perfectly even bake.

Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Pan

A pan with two handles, the Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Pan has double the grip. Like other Lodge cast iron pans, the 12-inch rounded cookware piece perfectly cooks, fries, bakes, sautés, and sears. Durable, the cast iron pan works on all stovetops, the oven, the grill, and over the campfire. Buy the heirloom-quality pan for 30 percent off on Amazon.

Lodge Iron 5-Quart Double Dutch Oven

The classic Lodge Iron 5-Quart Double Dutch Oven comes in Lodge’s timeless black cast iron style with its logo branded on the lid. Perfect for any type of cooking and any cooktop, the Dutch oven will be a mealtime go-to. Convertible, the dutch oven’s lid also doubles as a 10.25-inch skillet. No need to season before using your Dutch oven or skillet—the cookware is pre-seasoned with 100 percent natural vegetable oil.

Lodge Seasoning Spray

While much of Lodge’s cookware comes pre-seasoned, keeping a seasoning spray on hand in the kitchen helps keep your pieces at peak performance. The Lodge Seasoning Spray protects cookware and enhances the finish. Made of 100 percent canola oil—the spray has no additives or propellants.

Lodge Rectangular Cast Iron Grill Press

Upping your grilling game is easy with the Lodge Rectangular Cast Iron Grill Press. The 6.75-inch by 4.5-inch press squeezes out unwanted grease from meat, keeps bacon from curling, and speeds up cooking time. The cast iron base heats up easily, while the spiral handle stays cool.

Lodge Eight Impressions Cast Iron Wedge Pan

The best part of brownies and cornbread is the perfectly crisp crust. Instead of fighting over the corner pieces, the Lodge Eight Impressions Cast Iron Wedge Pan ensures every slice of your sweet or savory treat has a golden crust and never has a soggy bottom. Making individual-size wedges of scones, frittatas, cornbread, and brownies is simple with the pan. Pour your batter into the eight individual wedges of the circular cast iron pan—no cutting needed.

