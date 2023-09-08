Grab These 12 Cozy Sweaters From Amazon's New Layer-Ready Storefront, Starting At $22

Even though it's the first week of September, we should keep in mind that a new season is about to begin, which means it's time to shop for seasonally appropriate staples. Amazon's Layer-Ready Sweater storefront is taking the hassle out of shopping with a curated selection of easy-to-wear sweaters to streamline your closet for the coming season.

Throw them over a slinky tank top or preppy polo, or wear them with a silky midi skirt and over-the-knee boots. Either way, you won't run out of ways to style these pieces with what you already have in your wardrobe.

We combed through over 100 styles and handpicked 12 options you'll want to add to your cart immediately—and they're all under $40. Check out our favorite finds for fall below.

Our Top Sweater Picks

Evaless Waffle Knit Sweater

Amazon

Sometimes, you just need an easy pullover-style sweater, and this one from Evaless fits the bill with 20 hues to choose from. The "cute and comfy" waffle knit piece features a quarter-length zipper and a trendy collared neckline to give it a polished look.

Zesica Color Block Oversized Pullover Sweater

Amazon

An oversized sweater never goes out of style, and it's still a hit this season. Elongated bell sleeves lend to its casual vibe, and it's also shoppable in 16 striped, autumn-ready shades. "It's super comfortable and just the right amount of oversized," one customer noted.

Anrabess Oversized Turtleneck Sweater

Amazon

Anrabess' classic batwing shape combined with a slouchy turtleneck screams the perfect, versatile fall sweater. Shoppers say it's the "perfect weight for fall and winter" and isn't "too bulky to wear under a coat."

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater

Amazon

Leave it to Amazon Essentials to design the everyday crewneck sweater. Whether you prefer stripes, animal prints, or solid colors, it's an optimal layering item. Take it from one reviewer who stated it was a "nice transition piece" to take you "from summer to fall."

Fisoew Turtleneck Sweater

Amazon

Roomy knitwear usually makes for a flattering look, whether you tuck it into sharp denim or toss it over a sleek skirt. Fisoew's turtleneck sweater will keep you cozy without looking sloppy, and it also features a slit detail on both sides.

Huuloo Crewneck Button Down Cardigan

Amazon

Cardigans are a seasonless fashion essential—it's the ultimate layering piece for those chilly mornings that don't require a jacket but still warrant a sweater. You can easily shrug it on or off depending on the weather, and this one comes in 26 poppy and neutral shades.

PrettyGarden Crewneck Chunky Knit Sweater

Amazon

The long, rounded sleeves are the highlight of this ribbed design. According to one five-star reviewer, "This sweater is just the right weight to feel comfortable, and the loose fit makes it perfect for every occasion."

Amazon Essentials Fisherman Sweater

Amazon

What is sweater season without a chunky, fisherman cable knit top? The snuggly silhouette might initially lean toward the masculine, but it's not hard to pair it with delicate accessories to dress it up a bit—plus, they're incredibly warm.

Uncinba Cap Sleeve Sweater Tank Top

Amazon

Don't forget about an essential short-sleeved sweater for your summer-to-autumn wardrobe—think of them as a modern take on the traditional sweater vest. Trust us, this cap sleeve style from Uncinba can work for you year-round.

PrettyGarden Long Sleeve Knit Cardigan

Amazon

We understand why PrettyGarden's refined cardigan quickly claimed the number-one spot in Amazon's new releases of women's cardigans: The elegant design will instantly and effortlessly dress up your ensembles. It even boasts two handy patch pockets.

Kirundo Chiffon and Knit Pullover Sweater

Amazon

Sweaters can certainly be glamorous and flouncy, and Kirundo's chiffon and knit sweater makes a stunning statement. From the ribbed bodice to the super frilly accents, you can't help but feel stylish in this look. It's also available in blue, black, white, black, red, blue, and green.

BTFBM Knit Pullover Sweater

Amazon

If you enjoy an easy silhouette but still want your sweater to be adorned with pretty accents, then you'll love BTFBM's pullover. This style includes a delicate ruffled crewneck and ornate, asymmetrical buttons that make it feel extra special.

