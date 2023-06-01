Amazon Quietly Marked Down Tons Of Kitchen Must-Haves, And These Are The Best Deals To Shop

So long as you know where to go, Amazon can be a homeowner’s best-kept-secret for grabbing the greatest deals on all things home. Right now, Amazon is offering huge markdowns on kitchen must-haves—from appliances and cookware to other everyday cooking essentials. If you or someone you know is always bustling around the kitchen, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to score kitchen items, whether you keep them for yourself or give them as gifts.

With so many kitchen items to choose from, we did the work for you and handpicked the best deals with savings of up to 50 percent off. From anti-slip kitchen rugs to induction cookware, these kitchen deals won’t last long, so make sure to stock up before these sales are gone.

Amazon Basics Silicone Nonstick Food-Safe Baking Mat

Amazon

If you haven’t made the switch to silicone baking mats, the Amazon Basics Silicone Nonstick Food Safe Baking Mat will make you a devotee right away. Now 22 percent off, these reusable mats can endure baking and cleaning time and time again, making them not only more useful, but eco-friendly, too. Rated at 4.7 stars (from more than 98,000 shoppers), the three nonstick mats come in a pack, and each of them are oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. One five-star reviewer called the set “a must-have in any kitchen,” adding that it “truly exceeded expectations” and has become “an indispensable tool in [the] kitchen, delivering exceptional baking results every time.”

BUY IT: $12 (orig. $16); amazon.com.

Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron Handle Skillet

Amazon

If you’ve been dealing with stained, burned pans, the Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron Handle Skillet that’s now marked down to $100 could be the upgrade you’re looking for. Le Creuset lovers really like its heat distribution and retention and how long-lasting it is. It’s also dishwasher safe and compatible with all cooktops (even induction!), and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. One enthusiastic reviewer wrote, “[You] can’t go wrong with this classic pan” and noted that it “holds up for decades with the right care.”

BUY IT: $99.95 (orig. $119.95); amazon.com.

Carote Pots and Pans Induction Kitchen Cookware Set

Amazon

Wow! The Carote Pots and Pans Induction Kitchen Cookware Set might just be the most beautiful cookware on the market. With these vanilla-white granite vibes and aesthetic look, this 10-piece set proves that cooking utensils don’t have to be an eyesore. It comes with a 9.5-inch frying pan, 11-inch frying pan, 4.5-quart saute pan (with lid), 4.3-quart casserole pan (with lid), a 2.4-quart saucepan (with lid), and a stainless steel steamer and silicone turner. For just $80, you can’t beat that price. One reviewer new to induction cooking wrote, “This is by far the best cookware set I’ve ever used.” They added, “Literally nothing sticks,” and went on to mention that it’s easy to clean, too— “just the hot water does the trick”—and each pan is “not heavy to lift.”

BUY IT: $79.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com.

Frigidaire XL Ice Cube Maker

Amazon

There are infinite ways in which having an ice cube maker comes in handy, but since they can run on the expensive side, it’s always good to look out for sales. Now marked down by 35 percent, the Frigidaire XL Ice Cube Maker has a 2.3-liter reservoir that can produce up to 40 pounds of clear, square ice cubes per day. It also has a silent cooling function, so you don’t have to hear it buzz all day long. A five-star reviewer commented that they “love this ice maker” and that “it’s a win!” because, unlike other ice machines, this one makes “solid ice” that “lasts a good long time in drinks since the ice doesn’t contain much air.” In several updates made to their original review, they added that they “have had this a while now and use it almost daily.”

BUY IT: $130.49 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com.

Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set

Amazon

Still using those individual plastic measuring spoons? Each of the nine pieces from the Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set is made from food-grade stainless steel, AKA a major upgrade from the flimsy plastic ones of the past. Right now, this set is more than 50 percent off, and it even includes a leveler to help you measure exact amounts more accurately. One shopper noted that these are great for both cooking and baking, calling them “easy to use” since you can “use one end of the measuring spoon for dry ingredients and the other for wet.” They added that the magnetic function makes them “easy to store.”

BUY IT: $16.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com.

Homaxy Waffle Weave Kitchen Dish Cloths 6-Pack

Amazon

If you’re guilty of only restocking your kitchen dish cloths once every few years, then this deal might be one worth getting in on. This six-pack of dish cloths is the best-seller in Amazon’s Dish Cloths and Dish Towels category, with nearly 14,000 perfect ratings. Shoppers love that they are “soft” and “absorbent.” One five-star reviewer called them the “best dish cloths I’ve ever owned,” and added that they love the “great absorbency,” “quality,” and “the soft, thick honeycomb weave.” They also added that “the color stays vivid,” even after several washes.

BUY IT: $11.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com.

Chef’s Path Store Airtight Food Storage Containers

Amazon

Kitchen pantry perfection, achieved! If you’ve ever dreamed of your pantry looking like it belongs on one of those organizing shows, grab the Chef’s Path Store Airtight Food Storage Containers while they’re so cheap. It’s the best-seller in the Pasta Containers category (with a 4.7-star rating overall from more than 72,000 shoppers), but you can use the 14-piece set to store anything from dried fruits and nuts to packaged snacks, candy, cookies, and dry beans. It includes airtight containers in four sizes and comes with chalkboard labels and a white chalkboard marker for more organized labeling. “I have bought two sets of these,” one shopper wrote, adding that they were sold when they realized the “cereal in the largest container” was fresh “for almost three weeks” and “still crunchy.” The same reviewer added a quick tip: “I have also used these in the refrigerator for fruit” and found that they “prolong them for at least a week or more.”

BUY IT: $29.69 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com.

Wevac Vacuum Sealer Bags

Amazon

Now is absolutely the time to swipe this set of vacuum sealer bags—the best-seller in Amazon’s Vacuum Sealer Bag category—while it’s 50 percent off. You get two rolls of 8 inch by 50 feet rolls designed to keep food fresh and prevent freezer burn and dehydration. If its 39,000+ five-star reviews don’t sway you, consider what one enthusiastic shopper wrote: “Works great with our vacuum sealer for storing food in the freezer.” They added that they’ve used it to “vacuum seal and store meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, and cheese.”

BUY IT: $15.29 (orig. $29.95); amazon.com.

Kmat Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat

Amazon

This anti-fatigue floor mat is a game changer during long hours spent washing and drying the dishes or meal-prepping at the countertop. Ergonomically designed, this floor mat’s extra thick layer of PVC material is non-skid and water-resistant, and it adheres well to most surfaces like tile, wood, ceramic, and marble. Your purchase includes two rectangular mats measuring 17.3 inches by 42 inches by 17.3 inches. It has over 26,000 perfect ratings, with one five-star reviewer calling it so “lovely on your feet” that they “had to buy one [in] every color.”

BUY IT: $23.98 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com.