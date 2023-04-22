Amazon Has An Entire Mother’s Day Gift Guide Dedicated To Moms Who Love To Cook, Starting At $9

Mother’s Day is a holiday where we celebrate all the moms in our lives and thank them for all that they do. Flowers and breakfast in bed are expected this time of year, but stepping up your gift-giving and showing your mother how much she means to you with a thoughtful Mother’s Day present is sure to make this holiday extra special.

Amazon’s Mother’s Day gift guide is full of picks for every mom. However, if your mom is big on cooking and baking in particular, the Foodie Mom guide has tons of giftable items to consider from KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Le Creuset, and more. The hidden storefront has lots to choose from for a truly memorable gift that’s tailored to Mom’s interests. Ahead of this Mother’s Day, we’ve chosen our 14 favorite food and kitchen gifts that your mother is sure to love, from butter crocks to Dutch ovens.

KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowl Set

The KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowl Set is the perfect gift for the baker in your life. The set comes in three stackable sizes—2.5 quarts, 3.5 quarts, and 4.5 quarts. With handles and pour spouts, the bowls make it easy to transfer the batter into baking tins or cookware with no mess. The sturdy bowls stand up to a good mixing thanks to their non-slip base. Dishwasher-safe and taking up minimal space with their nesting capability, the pistachio bowls are a cheerful and handy addition to any baker's kitchen.

BUY IT: $19.34 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Martha Stewart Eastholm 5-Quart Dutch Oven

A modern yet timeless take on a must-have cookware item, the Martha Stewart Eastholm 5-Quart Dutch Oven is made of enameled cast iron and has a sleek look. With flat and long handles that are easy to grip, a low lid, and a lined design, the Dutch oven looks pretty on your stove or in your oven. Available in gray or Martha blue, the statement piece is a functional yet beautiful gift.

BUY IT: Starting at $58.75 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

Le Creuset Utensil Set

Gifting Le Creuset to a mom who loves to cook is always a good choice. The Le Creuset Utensil Set makes for a fun yet handy addition to her kitchen with its variety of colors. It’s available in sea salt, Caribbean, cerise, licorice, marseille, oyster, and white, making it easy to choose a utensil set that matches her taste and decor. The silicone set comes with a sturdy ombre stoneware crock, two spatulas, a spatula spoon, and a basting brush.

BUY IT: $69.95; amazon.com

Hiware Glass Teapot

Self-care-centered gifts are always appreciated, especially by busy moms. So having a beautiful tea kettle like the Hiware Glass Teapot to make a cup of tea will allow your mom to take a moment to treat herself. The clear glass teapot makes boiling a cup of tea an experience. With a mesh infuser, watch loose-leaf tea steep in the hot water, or even better yet, watch a blooming tea come to life behind the clear glass. The sturdy teapot is even top-rack dishwasher safe.

BUY IT: $18.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet

Whether you’re a novice or a pro, the Lodge Cast Iron Skillet is a staple in anyone’s kitchen. With this heirloom quality piece, your mom will enjoy making countless comfort food recipes for years as the skillet—like our mothers—just gets better with age. The 10.25-inch skillet is pre-seasoned with 100 percent vegetable oil, so no prep is necessary for delicious cast iron-cooked dishes.

BUY IT: $24.90 (orig. $40.75); amazon.com

Blue Ginkgo Over-The-Sink Colander Basket

Meal prep is a breeze with the Blue Ginkgo Over-The-Sink Colander Basket. The slim, expandable basket fits over kitchen sinks no matter the size and makes it easy to wash veggies and fruits or drain pasta. The handy tool is especially great for the mom who loves to pre-chop all her fruits and veggies. Grab the colander in a variety of cheerful colors, like pink, black, white, gray, teal, or yellow.

BUY IT: Starting at $17.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

HyperChiller Iced Coffee And Beverage Cooler

In the south, the weather is already starting to heat up, which means it’s just about time to make the switch from hot coffees to iced beverages. The HyperChiller Iced Coffee And Beverage Cooler is a unique way to get perfectly brewed iced coffee at home without watering it down. The best-selling chiller gives you perfectly cold coffee in less than a minute. No more brewing a steaming cup of coffee over ice that quickly melts and dilutes the flavor. Simply pour your brew in, swirl the chiller for 60 seconds, and serve yourself a refreshing cup of iced coffee.

BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com

Oster Electric Wine Opener And Foil Cutter Kit

The foodie mom appreciates a proper wine pairing. A decadent glass of wine with a delicious meal is never out of fashion, and the Oster Electric Wine Opener And Foil Cutter Kit makes it all the easier to properly uncork a bottle of vino. The sleek machine effortlessly uncorks wine bottles when you place the base of the tool over the top of the bottle and press the switch. The opener also comes with a foil cutter that discreetly fits on the opener’s charging base.

BUY IT: $25.23 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Prepara Herb Saver

Herbs, sadly, tend to wilt in the fridge before we get to use the whole bunch. However, herbs can be pricey, and the Prepara Herb Saver can keep delicious greens fresh for up to three times as long—ultimately saving money. The modern glass-front tube makes it easy to see what herbs are on hand, and its slim design fits most standard refrigerator doors for easy access. Simply fill the reservoir with water through the spigot on the back every three to five days to keep herbs fresh. For the mom who loves to cook with fresh herbs, this food saver is sure to be a hit.

BUY IT: $13.11 (orig. $15.34); amazon.com

MoliMoli Oil And Vinegar Dispensers

Sitting pretty on the kitchen countertop are the MoliMoli Oil And Vinegar Dispensers. Reducing the number of labels and branded items on the counter and turning everyday kitchen items like oil and vinegar into beautiful displays results in a more peaceful and less cluttered-looking cooking space. The ceramic containers are topped with stainless steel pourers and have timeless-looking labels. The set of two comes with a ceramic tray and is available in black or white.

BUY IT: Starting at $29.60 with coupon (orig. $36.95); amazon.com

Vidalenta Butter Keeper Crock

Butter bells are something your grandma probably had in her kitchen—and for good reason, too. Bells like the Vidalenta Butter Keeper Crock keep butter perfectly soft and spreadable. The nostalgic kitchen tool has sat on the kitchen counters of many generations of mothers and grandmothers, so continue the tradition by gifting this butter crock come Mother’s Day.

BUY IT: $15.29 with coupon (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Cuisinart Handheld Mixer With Storage Case

Handheld mixers are a necessary kitchen tool, but the small mixer’s odd shape can make it awkward to store when not in use. The Cuisinart Handheld Mixer With Storage Case solves this problem with its included clear case that clips perfectly into the bottom of the mixer and holds the whisks and cord. No more ungracefully shoving the mixer on a shelf only for it to fall over; the case serves as a base for the tool to stand on—keeping it upright and out of the way.

BUY IT: $89.95; amazon.com

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Flower Cocotte Set

Instead of gifting your mother a bouquet of flowers this Mother’s Day, gift her a set of flower-shaped cocottes. The Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Flower Cocotte Set comes with three cocottes—one 2.25-quart and two ramekins. Beautiful like flowers and functional, unlike a bouquet, the enameled cast-iron cookware will last for years to whip up countless home-cooked meals.

BUY IT: $284.95; amazon.com

Goodful Brown Sugar Saver And Softener Disk

For a baker or cook, there’s nothing worse than reaching for a pantry staple only to realize that it has gone bad. Brown sugar is used in countless recipes, yet is one of the more finicky pantry goods. Luckily, there’s a simple fix to keep brown sugar fluffy: the Goodful Brown Sugar Saver and Softener Disk, which is made of food-safe terracotta. Simply plop a disk into a bag or jar of brown sugar, and it’ll keep the soft sugar from clumping and hardening.

BUY IT: $8.99; amazon.com