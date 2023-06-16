These Under-$40 Comfy Linen Pants Are Cooling For Summer, According To Florida Shoppers

The summer is the time for bright colors, bold hues, and very high temperatures. So, while it’s exciting to pull out your favorite seasonal pieces again, it can also feel tricky to decide what to wear that will keep you feeling in-style and comfortable on the warmest days. Lightweight dresses are always an option, but sometimes the mood strikes when you want to wear pants instead. And according to Amazon shoppers, this lightweight linen pair is the one you need to add to your wardrobe.

The Amazon Essentials wide leg linen pants have climbed into the top 15 on the retailer’s list of best-sellers in the Women’s Casual Pants and Capris category. They’re made from a breezy combination of 55 percent linen and 45 percent cotton for comfort, and you can choose from up to 13 colors and striped patterns in sizes XS to XXL.

Amazon

BUY IT: Starting at $22.43 (orig. $35.80); amazon.com



“Love the fabric; it’s very lightweight,” wrote a five-star reviewer who added that the linen pants are “great for Florida summers.” Another shopper shared, “I like these pants. They are so comfortable, and the material is soft and feels cool for the hot weather.”

The comfy, machine-washable pants have received an impressive 1,700 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, and shoppers are eager to share how much they like the pants’ features. Because they’re designed for easy, everyday wear, they simply pull on. Plus, they have a drawstring closure and four functional pockets that you can use whenever you’re on the go.

Amazon

BUY IT: $35.80; amazon.com



“They make even the most basic T-shift look elegant, so anything more fancy looks chic and dressy,” said a reviewer who loves the pants’ pockets and highlighted that the available classic colors “go with everything.” A different shopper added that they “love the fit of these pants” and noted that they don’t shrink in the wash.

Comfortable, cooling clothes can make even the warmest summer days more bearable, so add a pair of the customer-loved, under-$36 Amazon Essentials linen pants to your rotation.

Amazon

BUY IT: $35.80; amazon.com.



Amazon

BUY IT: $35.80; amazon.com.



Amazon

BUY IT: $35.80; amazon.com.

