14 Under-$15 Beauty Products That Are Trending Easter Basket Stuffers At Amazon

Chances are, you've been plotting out your Easter dinner plans, holiday décor, and Sunday best all month long. As Easter approaches, the pressure is on, but don't worry. Creating DIY baskets for your loved ones this holiday doesn't have to be stressful.

Shopping for the adults in your life, especially when you're in a time crunch, can feel overwhelming. Thankfully, Amazon is making it easier than ever to check everything off your to-do list with its trending Easter shop, where we found the sweetest basket stuffers.

We've taken the hassle out of the gift-shopping experience and rounded up the 14 best beauty Easter basket stuffers under $15 that will wow the recipients. These fun and practical gifts are sure to make your celebration extra special.

Take a look at our top picks below.

Mighty Patch Original

Amazon

When a random pesky whitehead starts poking out, you'll be happy to have ‌the original Mighty Patch—which has more than 86,000 five-star ratings—by your side. Just stick it onto your trouble spot and let it do the work for you. The medical-grade hydrocolloid stickers pull out all the gunk while you sleep, so your pimples are significantly reduced by the morning.

Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set

Amazon

Wave goodbye to muscle tension and wake up your skin with this set. The gua sha tool promotes lymphatic drainage to help your face look more toned, and the multipurpose, double-sided jade roller gently massages your skin to stimulate circulation.

BS-Mall Makeup Brush Set

Amazon

These 18 makeup brushes are constructed with premium dense synthetic fibers, solid wood handles, and aluminum tubing for a high-quality application experience. It's a great starter set for beginners or restock option for experienced makeup enthusiasts. The set includes all the essential brushes you need for your makeup routine, including powder, blush, concealer, foundation, and eyeshadow brushes.

Vonovo Perfume Atomizer

Amazon

No need to purchase a travel-size of your favorite perfume when you can simply refill these portable bottles. An atomizer allows you to conveniently take your favorite scents with you on the go. The design includes a clear vial so you always know how much fragrance you have left, and a sturdy aluminum shell.

Nooni Lip Oil

Amazon

Lip oils are having a beauty moment; they are a minimalist way to add a splash of color to lips while moisturizing and softening them with skin-loving ingredients like vitamins A, C, and E along with jojoba, olive, grapeseed, raspberry, green tea, and macadamia oils. This best-selling pick from the Korean skincare brand Nooni is available in nine spring-friendly shades.

Heeta Soft Silicone Scalp Massager

Amazon

Heeta's top-selling scalp massager can help stimulate hair growth while deep cleaning your scalp. The brush features soft silicone bristles that are gentle on your scalp and hair and a curved base for easy control. Before getting into the shower, I like to use mine on my dry hair to work oil and serum into my scalp, but it can also be used regularly while shampooing your hair in the shower.

RoselynBoutique Cryotherapy Ice Roller

Amazon

All skin types can benefit from the de-puffing and revitalizing effects of the RoselynBoutique facial ice roller. The roller smooths skin and boosts circulation while the cooling sensation acts like a dose of caffeine for your face or body. Plus, the detachable head on this best-seller makes it a breeze to clean.

Metene Bamboo Dry Body Brushes

Amazon

Treat your loved one to a simple wet and dry brush set that will level up their bodycare routine and promote relaxation. By using a stiff brush to massage the skin, you exfoliate while stimulating the body's lymphatic system, which can relieve swelling and bloating. It's the perfect no-fuss gift that keeps on giving.

Beakey Makeup Sponge Set

Amazon

These best-selling, egg-shaped makeup sponges belong in every beauty bag and can be used with all kinds of liquid, cream, or powder formulas. The latex-free design works wet or dry and features tiny pores to keep product from building up on your face and deliver a uniform finish.

Majestic Pure Arabica Coffee Scrub

Amazon

Body scrubs are a skincare staple, and the formula from Majestic Pure is made with all-natural ingredients to moisturize while it exfoliates. One shopper said it "leaves your skin super soft." They also added, "I love the smell, and I only use it in the morning so it's a nice wake up treat."

Newgo Cooling Gel Eye Mask

Amazon

Whether it's cold or hot, Newgo gel eye masks are up to the task of dealing with puffy eyes, dark circles, and headaches. Use the side with flexible gel beads when you need an immediate chill or the soft back side for extra comfort. "I get migraines sometimes and a cool compress really helps," one reviewer wrote. "This also helps apply a little bit of pressure to help relieve the pain I get."

Avilana Silicone Body Scrubber

Amazon

The best-selling Avilana body brush works for all skin types and is made from hygienic, BPA-free, food-grade silicone to help thoroughly cleanse the skin and boost circulation. Lather your favorite body wash or scrub, and use the brush all over. You can hang it dry using the built-in loop once you're finished.

Yougai Manicure Grooming Set

Amazon

This season, give your loved one the ultimate travel-friendly grooming set. This small but mighty kit includes facial, hand, and foot care tools in a thoughtfully packaged, portable case. Each instrument is carefully crafted from German high-carbon steel‌ that will last for years and features a non-slip design.

Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brush

Amazon

A silicone brush ensures a smooth face mask application with minimal effort and mess. The device is also suitable for slathering on lotions and body butters for a luxurious, indulgent experience. You can simply rinse the silicone brush off when you're done, making it the perfect addition to any beauty routine. Plus, you can get a set of two for under $6.

