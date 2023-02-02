Shop These Customer-Loved Beauty Products To Upgrade Your Makeup Bag—And Everything Is $10 Or Less

There is always a new, exciting must-have beauty product of the season popping up, but sometimes it’s preferred to rely on the tried and true. Rather than putting some new formula to the test, it's just as enjoyable to stumble upon a highly-rated undiscovered gem.



Amazon's new secret storefront is dedicated to those looking for fan-favorite beauty products that will upgrade their current routines. Whether you're searching for lip colors to refresh your current collection or want to try a new moisturizer, you'll find some top-notch beauty items that customers swear by. The best part: We spotted some of the most popular reviewer-recommended buys under $10.

Customer-Loved Products Under $10

We dug through tons of highly-rated beauty products to find the best options for $10 or less. Check out our top picks below.

Amazon

Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm

This tinted lip balm combines nourishing ingredients like avocado oil and pomegranate and acai extracts for all-day hydration with a rich color payoff. One shopper raved that it "goes on silky smooth and has a beautiful buildable color."

BUY IT: $7.49 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

Amazon

E.L.F. Bite-Size Eyeshadows

It's hard to beat E.L.F. in affordability, but don't let the low price fool you into thinking that great makeup formulas have to be expensive. These best-selling four-pan eyeshadow palettes are travel-friendly and ready to help you create the perfect eye look.

BUY IT: $3; amazon.com

Amazon

NYX Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick

This is one of my all-time favorite liquid lipstick formulas. The staying power is incredible, and the dough foot applicator is the perfect shape for getting my cupid's bow without needing a lip liner. Choose from 30 gorgeous shades.

BUY IT: Starting at $7.20 (orig. $10); amazon.com

Amazon

OGX Pink Sea Salt & Rosewater GenSoothing Body Scrub

Make your shower or bath feel like a mini spa with this smoothing scrub. Hydrate, cleanse, and soften in one step. Customers with sensitive skin call the gentle formula a "must-have."

BUY IT: $5.97; amazon.com

Amazon

L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick

The perfect matte shade of red does exist, and L'Oréal's Colour Riche line proves that. To provide comfortable hydration, the formula is enriched with omega 3, argan oil, and vitamin E.

BUY IT: $6.47 (orig. $9.49); amazon.com

Amazon

Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Leave-In Conditioner Spray

Those with dry or damaged coils need to opt for weightless haircare products. This leave-in spray provides shine and moisture for curly and wavy hair types. One reviewer was impressed with how well it worked during a summer festival. They wrote, "not only did it smell very pleasant, but it did the trick in keeping my hair relatively soft, untangled, and normal-looking in the midst of a week of white out dust storms and limited opportunities for bathing."

BUY IT: $9.20 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Amazon

L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara

I always go back to this mascara for loads of lightweight volume that makes my sparse eyelashes look long and thick. Even the tiniest lashes are coated thanks to the soft wavy fiber bristle brush.

BUY IT: $7.74 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Amazon

E.L.F. Poreless Putty Primer

E.L.F. hit out of the park with its viral Putty Primer line, but the original formula still reigns supreme. The velvety texture feels smooth to the touch and is infused with squalane for ultimate hydration.

BUY IT: $9.99; amazon.com

Amazon

L'Oréal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer

Fight the visible signs of premature aging with this potent everyday moisturizer. Get intense hydration combined with plumping collagen. One reviewer noted that it "feels just like the high-end creams."

BUY IT: $8.98 (orig. $11.49); amazon.com

Amazon

Maybelline New York TattooStudio Sharpenable Gel Pencil

This gel pencil offers 16 shades with intense color in just one swipe. The formula is waterproof and smudge- and fade-resistant for up to 36 hours of wear.

BUY IT: Starting at $4.49 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Instant Perfector

This four-in-one primer, concealer, highlighter, and BB cream delivers light, seamless coverage where you need it. I love to wear it on my bare skin on those days when I just want to even out my skin tone and add a subtle glow without putting on a full face of glam.

BUY IT: Starting at $9.71 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Interested in more budget-friendly beauty favorites? Be sure to check out Amazon's new beauty storefront, where you'll find thousands of other options.