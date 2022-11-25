Shopping These Are The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Score On Amazon For Under $100 Shop popular brands like Kate Spade, Kindle, and KitchenAid. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Updated on November 25, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon It’s finally Black Friday, which means it’s time to start searching for sales and discounts on your favorite brands. All the shopping this weekend can really add up, though, and you could accidentally end up spending more than you normally would have. But don’t worry—Amazon has tons of huge discounts on vacuums, beauty products, air fryers, steam mops, and more. If you’re looking for some serious deals, we rounded up kitchen, home, gift, and beauty essentials you can shop from Amazon—and they’re all under $100. This PurSteam steam mop is an Amazon number one best-seller, and it’s a major steal at only $70, and you can gift the book-lovers in your life a Kindle for just $75. If those discounts got you excited to shop, then keep reading to find even more Amazon Black Friday deals for under $100. Amazon Best Amazon Kitchen Deals Under $100 New kitchen gadgets are the best way to make you actually excited to cook, and you don’t have to spend a fortune on them. (Plus, you’ll save money by cooking rather than eating out all the time, which is a win-win). If you suffer from alcohol-induced headaches (like me), you definitely need to try this handy wine filter that’s 50 percent off. You’ll also find basically every cooking tool you could need. This cast iron Dutch oven has over 33,700 five-star ratings and is currently 37 percent off, while this popular immersion blender is 33 percent off. Be sure to check out these KitchenAid deals, too—this digital hand mixer is on sale for $80, and this food grinder attachment is 25 percent off. Chefman 8-Quart Air Fryer, $69 (orig. $105.50) Vitamix Immersion Blender, $99.95 (orig. $149.95) KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment, $74.95 (orig. $99.99) ThermoPro TP18 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $14.99 (orig. $32.99) KitchenAid Nine-Speed Digital Hand Mixer, $79.99 (orig. $109.99) Henckels Classic 8-inch Chef's Knife, $45.99 (orig. $116) Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $54.90 (orig. $87) ZeroWater 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher, $24.14 (orig. $37.90) Instant Pot Duo Seven-In-One Electric Pressure Cooker, $79 (orig. from $99.99) SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker, $59.99 (orig. $99.99) T-fal Ultimate Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set, $75.59 (orig. $139.99) Rubbermaid 42-Piece EasyFindLids Designer Series Food Storage Containers, $15.99 (orig. $30.99) KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, $16.35 (orig. $32.99) Mikasa Satin Loft 65-Piece Flatware Set $86.46 (orig. $299.99) Cuisinart 12-Piece Advantage Color Collection Cutlery Set, $26.99 (orig. $65) Krups Precise Flat Burr Coffee Grinder, $38.02 (orig. $65.99) The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper, $13.99 (orig. $19.90) Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Kettle, $30.59 (orig. $49.50) Ktkudy Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder, $29.98 (orig. $57.98) PureWine Wand Histamine and Sulfite Filter, $14.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers, $25.99 (orig. $51.59) KitchenAid Full Size Dish Rack, $39.33 (orig. $84.99) KitchenAid Gourmet 4-Sided Box Grater with Detachable Storage Container, $12.01 (orig. $30.99) Crock-Pot Casserole Manual Slow Cooker, $49.99 (orig. $69.99) Cuisinart Classic Waffle Maker, $20.97 (orig. $29.92) Amazon Best Amazon Home Deals Under $100 Keeping your house clean and comfortable with so many people coming and going throughout the holiday season can be, well, a chore, but we found plenty of discounts to help you out. Pretty much every type of vacuum is on sale, starting at $26: upright, handheld, stick, and cordless. You’ll also find this best-selling steam mop for $70. National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, $78.40 (orig. $169.99) Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $89 (orig. $123.59) PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner, $69.97 (orig. $80.99) Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $14.99 (orig. $39.99) Bissell CleanView Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $79.99 (orig. $99.99) Blueair Blue 411 Auto Air Purifier, $97.99 (orig. $139.99) Honeywell Cool Moisture Humidifier, $55.98 (orig. $79.99) Coop Home Goods Original Memory Foam Pillow, $57.60 for queen (orig. $72) Swiffer Sweep+Vac Cordless Floor Vacuum Starter Kit, $38.48 (orig. $60.33) Black+Decker QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $29.98 (orig. $61.49) Rowenta Access Steam Iron, $40.78 (orig. $65) American Soft Linen 4-Piece Bath Towel Set, $46.99 (orig. $79.95) Ring Video Doorbell, $59.99 (orig. $99.99) Greenworks 40V Cordless Leaf Blower, $90.99 (orig. $129) AeroGarden Sprout Indoor Garden, $52.49 (orig. $99.95) Serta ThermaGel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $69.36 for queen (orig. $77.14) Christopher Knight Home Gerard Wooden Bar Cart, $95.98 (orig. 169.99) Amazon Smart Plug, $12.99 (orig. $24.99) Jojusis Decorative Throw Pillow Covers 4-pack, $16.99 (orig. $29.99) nuLOOM Ansley Lattice Tassel 5' 3" x 7' 7" Area Rug, $72.92 (orig. $188) Hoobro End Table, $67.99 (orig. $84.99) Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake Scented, $16.88 (orig. $30.99) Sunbeam Royal Sherpa Footpocket Heated Throw, $37.20 (orig. $59.99) Linenspa 600 Thread Count Deep Pocket Cotton Blend Sheet Set, $31.95 for queen (orig. $54.99) Voweek Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $79.99 (orig. $109.99) Inse Corded Stick Vacuum, $55.99 (orig. $69.99) Iwoly Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $79.99 (orig. $99.99) Casper Sleep Pillow 2-pack, $83.30 (orig. $199) Seventh Generation Dishwasher Detergent Packs, $18.87 (orig. $29.74) Sonoro Kate Non-Slip Bath Mat, $29.90 (orig. $38.99) eufy Clean HomeVac H20 Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner, $79.99 (orig. $119.99) Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera, $59.99 (orig. $99.99) Amazon Best Amazon Holiday Gift Deals Under $100 You don’t have to spend a ton of money when shopping for gifts, either. This classic Kate Spade crossbody bag will make a perfect gift for fashion lovers, and it’s 20 percent off. To help your family and friends stay hydrated during the busy holiday season, get this S’well bottle that comes in tons of colors and starts at just $27. And for people who love monograms, this canvas tote bag is 24 percent off, while this makeup bag is just $10. You can shop for useful jewelry and travel cases at a discount, too. 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service, $99 (orig. $199) Beats Studio Buds Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds, $89.95 (orig. $149.95) Turkish Linen Waffle Knit Bath Robe, $22.39 (orig. $39.99) Kate Spade New York Leather Leila Crossbody Shoulder Bag, $103.95 (orig. $129.95) Toloco Massage Gun, $65.57 (orig. $259.99) Lands' End EZ Touch Screen Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves, $40.40 (orig. $79.95) Ray-Ban Erika Round Sunglasses, $91.28 (orig. $140) Apple AirTag 4 Pack, $79.98 (orig. $99) Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, $98.95 (orig. $149.95) Orolay Women's Down Jacket, $88.49 (orig. $149.99) Yeti Rambler Wine Tumbler, $17.50 (orig. $25) Trodance Mini Jewelry Travel Case, $8.98 (orig. $10.98) Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips 4-pack, $8.48 (orig. $18.99) Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $79.99 (orig. $99.99) Planter's Choice Window Herb Garden, $29.74 (orig. $34.99) Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm 3-pack, $15 (orig. $22) Rosyclo Cloud Slippers, $19.66 (orig. $39.99) Bagsmart Toiletry Bag with Hanging Hook, $22.99 (orig. from $29.47) Lola Smart Digital Picture Frame, $79.99 (orig. $139.99) Bogg Waterproof Beach Tote Bag, $89.95 (orig. from $110) S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $27.05 (orig. $35) Amazon Kindle (2019 release), $74.99 (orig. $89.99) Hydro Flask Cooler Tote, $28.64 (orig. $44.95) Mario Badescu Facial Spray Collection 3-pack, $14.70 (orig. $21) Burt's Bees Lip Care Stocking Stuffer Products, $15.22 (orig. $31.55) BeeGreen Initial Canvas Tote Bag, $21.99 (orig. $29) ElegantPark Monogrammed Makeup Bag, $10.39 (orig. $13) What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game, $20.99 (orig. $29.99) Amazon Best Beauty Deals Under $100 Black Friday is a great time to stock up on your favorite beauty products. For some relaxation, try this rose quartz face massager for $13. Shopper favorite brands like L’Oréal, CeraVe, Essie, and Conair are on sale starting at only $4 for the popular L’Oréal Colour Riche Lipstick. You can shop all your go-to beauty brands and staples to find everything you need to get ready for holiday festivities. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0, $29.08 (orig. $69.99) Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Electric Toothbrush, $89.96 (orig. $169.96) Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, $24 (orig. $30) St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse, $26.40 (orig. $44) Crest 3D Professional Effects Whitestrips, $29.99 (orig. $45.99) PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device, $58.50 (orig. $99) L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, $24 (orig. $30) Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo & Conditioner, $49 (orig. $70) Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum, $19.95 (orig. $28.50) Colorescience Brush-On Sunscreen Mineral Powder, $55.20 (orig. $69) Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $10.15 (orig. $17) Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, $19.50 (orig. $39) ghd Paddle Brush, $28 (orig. $35) Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Baimei Rose Quartz Massager for Face, $12.99 (orig. $24.95) Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer, $23.10 (orig. $33) O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream 2-pack, $10.80 (orig. $15.99) L'Oréal Colour Riche Shine Lipstick, $3.98 (orig. $7.99) Biolage Strength Recovery Shampoo & Conditioner, $32.20 (orig. $46) Cetaphil Cream to Foam Face Wash, $11.23 (orig. $14.99) BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer, $75.99 (orig. $94.99) Vesaur Professional Lighted Makeup Mirror, $59.99 (orig. $85.99) Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, $14 (orig. $20) Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip & Cheek Stain, $22.40 (orig. $32) Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Renewal Therapy, $59.20 (orig. $74) Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment, $16.10 (orig. $23) Bezox Beauty Sponge Holder, $7.99 (orig. $15.99) Conair Ceramic Hair Dryer, $19.99 (orig. $34.99) Glytone Exfoliating Body Lotion, $35.20 (orig. $44) Jodsone Gel Nail Polish Kit, $39.99 (orig. $74.99) Conair Double Ceramic 1-Inch Curling Iron, $14.99 (orig. $19.99) Chi Spin N Curl Special Edition Rose Gold Hair Curler, $76.99 (orig. $99.99) OPI Downtown LA 21 Fall Collection Nail Polish, $11.19 (orig. $13.99) More Black Friday Deals Black Friday Is Still Weeks Away, But There Are Tons Of Holiday Decor Deals To Shop Now Amazon Has Deals On Lucky Brand, Levi’s, Vera Bradley, And More Under $50 Ahead Of Black Friday Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Nearly Everything Ahead Of Black Friday Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit