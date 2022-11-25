These Are The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Score On Amazon For Under $100

Shop popular brands like Kate Spade, Kindle, and KitchenAid.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Updated on November 25, 2022

Lodge EC1D43 Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Photo:

Amazon

It’s finally Black Friday, which means it’s time to start searching for sales and discounts on your favorite brands. All the shopping this weekend can really add up, though, and you could accidentally end up spending more than you normally would have. But don’t worry—Amazon has tons of huge discounts on vacuums, beauty products, air fryers, steam mops, and more. 

If you’re looking for some serious deals, we rounded up kitchen, home, gift, and beauty essentials you can shop from Amazon—and they’re all under $100. This PurSteam steam mop is an Amazon number one best-seller, and it’s a major steal at only $70, and you can gift the book-lovers in your life a Kindle for just $75. If those discounts got you excited to shop, then keep reading to find even more Amazon Black Friday deals for under $100.

Lodge EC6D43 Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 6-Quart

Amazon

Best Amazon Kitchen Deals Under $100

New kitchen gadgets are the best way to make you actually excited to cook, and you don’t have to spend a fortune on them. (Plus, you’ll save money by cooking rather than eating out all the time, which is a win-win). If you suffer from alcohol-induced headaches (like me), you definitely need to try this handy wine filter that’s 50 percent off. You’ll also find basically every cooking tool you could need. This cast iron Dutch oven has over 33,700 five-star ratings and is currently 37 percent off, while this popular immersion blender is 33 percent off. Be sure to check out these KitchenAid deals, too—this digital hand mixer is on sale for $80, and this food grinder attachment is 25 percent off.

PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner 10-in-1 with Convenient Detachable Handheld Unit

Amazon

Best Amazon Home Deals Under $100

Keeping your house clean and comfortable with so many people coming and going throughout the holiday season can be, well, a chore, but we found plenty of discounts to help you out. Pretty much every type of vacuum is on sale, starting at $26: upright, handheld, stick, and cordless. You’ll also find this best-selling steam mop for $70.

Kate Spade New York Leather Leila Mini Flap Crossbody Shoulder Bag

Amazon

Best Amazon Holiday Gift Deals Under $100

You don’t have to spend a ton of money when shopping for gifts, either. This classic Kate Spade crossbody bag will make a perfect gift for fashion lovers, and it’s 20 percent off. To help your family and friends stay hydrated during the busy holiday season, get this S’well bottle that comes in tons of colors and starts at just $27. And for people who love monograms, this canvas tote bag is 24 percent off, while this makeup bag is just $10. You can shop for useful jewelry and travel cases at a discount, too.

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Colour Riche Shine Lipstick, Polished Tango

Amazon

Best Beauty Deals Under $100

Black Friday is a great time to stock up on your favorite beauty products. For some relaxation, try this rose quartz face massager for $13. Shopper favorite brands like L’Oréal, CeraVe, Essie, and Conair are on sale starting at only $4 for the popular L’Oréal Colour Riche Lipstick. You can shop all your go-to beauty brands and staples to find everything you need to get ready for holiday festivities. 

