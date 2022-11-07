The Cozy Belt Bag Is The Accessory Of The Season—Here Are Our Favorite Under-$30 Options From Amazon

Stay on-trend without breaking the bank.

By
Wendy Vazquez
wendy vazquez headshot
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Updated on November 9, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Winsead Crossbody Sling Bag
Fanny packs have swiftly become one of the most coveted accessories of the year. They’re compact, versatile, and hold our essentials while keeping us hands-free. There are a lot of fab designer options available, but you don’t have to blow your budget to join in on the trend.

Amazon currently has some fantastic options available, whether you want a fanny pack with a sporty and casual vibe or a fashionable waist pouch to wear like a crossbody. You can even find cozy teddy versions, which are perfect to tie together any fall or winter look. It’s a trend that looks equally appropriate for heading out on a hike as it does for casually strolling around town.

We scoured the major retailer’s site to find eight fabulous, budget-friendly belt bag options that will polish off your fall and winter wardrobe. The best part: They’re all under $30, with prices starting at $17. Check them out below.

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag

ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag

BUY IT: $17.98 with coupon (orig $19.98); amazon.com

Ododos has an incredible variety of designs and patterns for its essential on-the-go bag. It's a lightweight option with plenty of internal pockets to keep all of your belongings neatly organized.

Hjupuy Athletica Fleece Belt Bag

Athletica Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag

BUY IT: $27.99; amazon.com

There's nothing better than a cozy and soft fleece accessory to complement a cold-weather outfit. The minimalistic design features an adjustable belt with gorgeous gold detailing, and a secret zipper compartment in the back to keep key items within reach.

Zorfin Fanny Pack

Crossbody Fanny Pack

BUY IT: $22.98; amazon.com

This fanny pack from Zorfin comes in many fabrics and color options as well. Reviewers rave about how small yet roomy this bag is. The bag features four separate zipper pockets and three card slots, so there’s a place for everything.

Pander Everywhere Nylon Belt Bag

Everywhere Nylon Belt Bag

BUY IT: $21.99; amazon.com

Pander’s belt bags are made with recycled nylon and polyester and come in five neutral shades and two camouflage patterns. Shoppers who wanted a no-fuss, everyday waist pack found exactly what they were looking for in this athleisure version.

Zoppen Fleece Belt Bag

ZOPPEN Fleece Belt Bag

BUY IT: $17.09 with coupon (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

You can't go wrong with darling shearling accessories during the colder weather seasons. You'll look great wearing this textured fanny pack, whether you're running weekend errands or attending a festive holiday party.

The Drop Preston Belt Bag

The Drop Women's Preston Belt Bag

BUY IT: $29.90; amazon.com

Shoppers say the faux crocodile detailing on this pouch makes it look “more expensive” than it actually is, setting it apart from the rest. It has a classic silhouette, sure to complement just about everything in your closet.

Winsead Crossbody Sling Bag

Crossbody Sling Bag

BUY IT: $22.99; amazon.com

If you prefer to wear your waist bag like a crossbody, then Winsead’s sling bag is the ideal style for you. Measuring at just over 9-inches in height and 5-inches wide, it is one of the larger options while still remaining compact and comfortable. Amazon reviewers insist they always get compliments when they wear it out.

BUY IT: $23.17 (orig. $25); amazon.com

If you’re in the market for a more traditional fanny pack, you can’t go wrong with the classic Adidas National Waist Pack. It’s got an uncomplicated design made with lightweight polyester to remain comfy while on the move. Shoppers prefer it for running and traveling thanks to its hands-free structure.

