The Cozy Belt Bag Is The Accessory Of The Season—Here Are Our Favorite Under-$30 Options From Amazon

Fanny packs have swiftly become one of the most coveted accessories of the year. They’re compact, versatile, and hold our essentials while keeping us hands-free. There are a lot of fab designer options available, but you don’t have to blow your budget to join in on the trend.

Amazon currently has some fantastic options available, whether you want a fanny pack with a sporty and casual vibe or a fashionable waist pouch to wear like a crossbody. You can even find cozy teddy versions, which are perfect to tie together any fall or winter look. It’s a trend that looks equally appropriate for heading out on a hike as it does for casually strolling around town.

We scoured the major retailer’s site to find eight fabulous, budget-friendly belt bag options that will polish off your fall and winter wardrobe. The best part: They’re all under $30, with prices starting at $17. Check them out below.

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag

BUY IT: $17.98 with coupon (orig $19.98); amazon.com

Ododos has an incredible variety of designs and patterns for its essential on-the-go bag. It's a lightweight option with plenty of internal pockets to keep all of your belongings neatly organized.

Hjupuy Athletica Fleece Belt Bag

BUY IT: $27.99; amazon.com

There's nothing better than a cozy and soft fleece accessory to complement a cold-weather outfit. The minimalistic design features an adjustable belt with gorgeous gold detailing, and a secret zipper compartment in the back to keep key items within reach.

Zorfin Fanny Pack

BUY IT: $22.98; amazon.com

This fanny pack from Zorfin comes in many fabrics and color options as well. Reviewers rave about how small yet roomy this bag is. The bag features four separate zipper pockets and three card slots, so there’s a place for everything.

Pander Everywhere Nylon Belt Bag

BUY IT: $21.99; amazon.com

Pander’s belt bags are made with recycled nylon and polyester and come in five neutral shades and two camouflage patterns. Shoppers who wanted a no-fuss, everyday waist pack found exactly what they were looking for in this athleisure version.

Zoppen Fleece Belt Bag

BUY IT: $17.09 with coupon (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

You can't go wrong with darling shearling accessories during the colder weather seasons. You'll look great wearing this textured fanny pack, whether you're running weekend errands or attending a festive holiday party.

The Drop Preston Belt Bag

BUY IT: $29.90; amazon.com

Shoppers say the faux crocodile detailing on this pouch makes it look “more expensive” than it actually is, setting it apart from the rest. It has a classic silhouette, sure to complement just about everything in your closet.

Winsead Crossbody Sling Bag

BUY IT: $22.99; amazon.com

If you prefer to wear your waist bag like a crossbody, then Winsead’s sling bag is the ideal style for you. Measuring at just over 9-inches in height and 5-inches wide, it is one of the larger options while still remaining compact and comfortable. Amazon reviewers insist they always get compliments when they wear it out.

BUY IT: $23.17 (orig. $25); amazon.com

If you’re in the market for a more traditional fanny pack, you can’t go wrong with the classic Adidas National Waist Pack. It’s got an uncomplicated design made with lightweight polyester to remain comfy while on the move. Shoppers prefer it for running and traveling thanks to its hands-free structure.