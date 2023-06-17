Amazon's New Beach Essentials Storefront Has Umbrellas, Chairs, Coolers, And More Up To 42% Off

Prices start at just $12.

By
Wendy Vazquez
wendy vazquez headshot
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on June 17, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Beach Essentials Store Tout
Photo:

Southern Living / Amazon

Summer is in full swing, and the scorching temperatures can only be quelled with long days by the water. Whether you're planning a family coastal vacation or want to spend a couple of summer Fridays soaking up the sun by the shore, you'll want to ensure you're prepared with all the right gear.

Amazon's new Beach Essentials storefront is stocked with thousands of items that will make your warm-weather getaways a hassle-free breeze. From oversized beach blankets and compact chairs to cooling handheld fans and microfiber towels, we dug through every option and uncovered the best deals that can save you up to 42 percent.

Enjoy some fun in the sun without breaking the bank.

Sukeen Cooling Microfiber Towels

Amazon Sukeen 4 Pack Cooling Towel

Amazon

A cooling towel is a must-have in the summer heat, and this breathable microfiber set of four works well beyond the beach. The towels even come in a convenient carrying pouch with carabiner clips that can double as a wet bag.

BUY IT: $15.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote Womens Shoulder Handbag

HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote Womens Shoulder Handbag

Amazon

This best-selling spacious tote has room for your towel, sunglasses, a good book, and so much more. Thanks to the mesh design, you can easily shake the sand off when you're ready to head back home.

BUY IT: $15.21 (orig. $16.90); amazon.com

Wekapo Beach Blanket

Amazon WEKAPO Beach Blanket

Amazon

A towel that can fit up to eight people? Check. Claim your spot on the sand with this oversized beach blanket that you and your friends can lounge on together. Additionally, it comes with a carrying case, making it a breeze to grab and go.

BUY IT: Starting at $28.48 with coupon (orig. $29.98); amazon.com

Venustas Beach Tent

Amazon Venustas Beach Tent Sun Shelter

Amazon

If you want some privacy or need to kick your sun protection up a notch, you'll love this "easy to put together" tent. It offers an impressive 50-plus UPF UV protection and can fit between three to four people inside.

BUY IT: $31.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Fisqueen Large Beach Umbrella

Amazon Fisqueen 8FT Large Beach Umbrella

Amazon

A sturdy umbrella can also help you steer clear of the sun’s harsh rays. This option is 8-feet wide and crafted from quality polyester with a PU coating that also delivers 50-plus UPF UV protection. All you need is some sand to keep it stable.

BUY IT: $49.98 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

Amazon

This multifunctional personal fan does it all: It keeps you cool while also doubling as a pint-sized power bank and flashlight. With one charge, you can use it for up to 21 hours. When you're ready to go, you can simply fold it up and toss it in your tote.

BUY IT: $14.39 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Ausqi Backpack Cooler

Amazon AUSQI Backpack Coolers Insulated Leak Proof

Amazon

Keep your lunch and snacks cool and sand-free with this "lightweight" backpack cooler that will allow you to remain "hands-free." The insulated, leak-proof material ensures up to 36 hours of coolness, and the bag also features handy side pockets.

BUY IT: $31.49 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Athmile Water Shoes

Amazon Athmile Water Shoes for Women

Amazon

You can finally step into the open waters without fear of stepping on anything questionable or hurting yourself on broken shells, thanks to these quick-dry aqua socks. The soles are anti-slip and highly flexible, so they remain comfortable throughout the day.

BUY IT: $11.98 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Ostrich On Your Back Chair

Amazon Ostrich On Your Back Chair Blue

Amazon

The ultimate beach day would be incomplete without a comfortable reclining chair. This model from Ostrich boasts shoulder straps, so you can wear it like a backpack. Shoppers have dubbed it a "great beach chair for sunning or chilling."

BUY IT: $59.88 (orig. $79.95); amazon.com

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Insulated backpack Tout
This Best-Selling Insulated Backpack That Keeps Drinks ‘Ice Cold At The Beach’ Is Just $33 At Amazon Right Now
Amazon Essentials Linen Pants Tout
These Under-$40 Comfy Linen Pants Are Cooling For Summer, According To Florida Shoppers
Even Shoppers In Texas Say This Under-$30 T-Shirt Dress From Amazon Is Lightweight And Comfortable Tout
Even Shoppers In Texas Say This Under-$30 T-Shirt Dress From Amazon Is Lightweight And Comfortable
Related Articles
Insulated backpack Tout
This Best-Selling Insulated Backpack That Keeps Drinks ‘Ice Cold At The Beach’ Is Just $33 At Amazon Right Now
Sport-Brella Premiere XL UPF 50+ Umbrella Tout
This Clever Oversized Umbrella ‘Keeps You Out Of The Sun,’ and It’s 47% Off At Amazon
beach chairs
The 10 Best Beach Chairs For Every Kind Of Beachgoer
Bloody Mary Poached Shrimp
You Don't Even Have To Leave Your Beach Chair To Serve These Easy Appetizers
Amazon Fashion: Spring/Summer Blouses Roundup
Amazon Has So Many Cute Spring And Summer Blouses, And These 15 Styles Are All Under $35
The Best Sun Hats
The 19 Best Sun Hats Of 2023
picnic basket
30 Mother's Day Gifts For Your Mother-in-Law
4th of July Backyard Pool Party by The Vine Garden Market
51 Summer Decor Ideas That Are As Hot As The Weather
sheet on beach
Tired Of Getting Sand Everywhere When Sitting on the Beach? Grab a Fitted Sheet
Verabella Sun Hat
Sun Hats Are the Grandma-Approved Sun Protection You Should Be Using—Here Are 8 We Love from Amazon
Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham
20 Tailgating Essentials For Every Football Fan
Personalized Stripe Canvas Tote
Summer Gift Guide
Jackson Square, New Orleans
The 40 Best Things To Do In New Orleans
Verdant Container Garden
30 Heat-Tolerant Container Gardens for Sweltering Summers
Steam Iron
The 13 Best Clothes Irons to Keep You Looking Crisp and Polished
Pink Cottage Among Palm Trees in Pass Christian, MS
60 Beautiful Beach Cottage Ideas To Inspire Your Dream Retreat