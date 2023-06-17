Holidays & Occasions Summer Amazon's New Beach Essentials Storefront Has Umbrellas, Chairs, Coolers, And More Up To 42% Off Prices start at just $12. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on June 17, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Southern Living / Amazon Summer is in full swing, and the scorching temperatures can only be quelled with long days by the water. Whether you're planning a family coastal vacation or want to spend a couple of summer Fridays soaking up the sun by the shore, you'll want to ensure you're prepared with all the right gear. Amazon's new Beach Essentials storefront is stocked with thousands of items that will make your warm-weather getaways a hassle-free breeze. From oversized beach blankets and compact chairs to cooling handheld fans and microfiber towels, we dug through every option and uncovered the best deals that can save you up to 42 percent. Enjoy some fun in the sun without breaking the bank. Sukeen Cooling Microfiber Towels Amazon A cooling towel is a must-have in the summer heat, and this breathable microfiber set of four works well beyond the beach. The towels even come in a convenient carrying pouch with carabiner clips that can double as a wet bag. BUY IT: $15.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote Womens Shoulder Handbag Amazon This best-selling spacious tote has room for your towel, sunglasses, a good book, and so much more. Thanks to the mesh design, you can easily shake the sand off when you're ready to head back home. BUY IT: $15.21 (orig. $16.90); amazon.com Wekapo Beach Blanket Amazon A towel that can fit up to eight people? Check. Claim your spot on the sand with this oversized beach blanket that you and your friends can lounge on together. Additionally, it comes with a carrying case, making it a breeze to grab and go. BUY IT: Starting at $28.48 with coupon (orig. $29.98); amazon.com Venustas Beach Tent Amazon If you want some privacy or need to kick your sun protection up a notch, you'll love this "easy to put together" tent. It offers an impressive 50-plus UPF UV protection and can fit between three to four people inside. BUY IT: $31.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Fisqueen Large Beach Umbrella Amazon A sturdy umbrella can also help you steer clear of the sun’s harsh rays. This option is 8-feet wide and crafted from quality polyester with a PU coating that also delivers 50-plus UPF UV protection. All you need is some sand to keep it stable. BUY IT: $49.98 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan Amazon This multifunctional personal fan does it all: It keeps you cool while also doubling as a pint-sized power bank and flashlight. With one charge, you can use it for up to 21 hours. When you're ready to go, you can simply fold it up and toss it in your tote. BUY IT: $14.39 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Ausqi Backpack Cooler Amazon Keep your lunch and snacks cool and sand-free with this "lightweight" backpack cooler that will allow you to remain "hands-free." The insulated, leak-proof material ensures up to 36 hours of coolness, and the bag also features handy side pockets. BUY IT: $31.49 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com Athmile Water Shoes Amazon You can finally step into the open waters without fear of stepping on anything questionable or hurting yourself on broken shells, thanks to these quick-dry aqua socks. The soles are anti-slip and highly flexible, so they remain comfortable throughout the day. BUY IT: $11.98 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com Ostrich On Your Back Chair Amazon The ultimate beach day would be incomplete without a comfortable reclining chair. This model from Ostrich boasts shoulder straps, so you can wear it like a backpack. Shoppers have dubbed it a "great beach chair for sunning or chilling." BUY IT: $59.88 (orig. $79.95); amazon.com