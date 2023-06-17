Amazon's New Beach Essentials Storefront Has Umbrellas, Chairs, Coolers, And More Up To 42% Off

Summer is in full swing, and the scorching temperatures can only be quelled with long days by the water. Whether you're planning a family coastal vacation or want to spend a couple of summer Fridays soaking up the sun by the shore, you'll want to ensure you're prepared with all the right gear.

Amazon's new Beach Essentials storefront is stocked with thousands of items that will make your warm-weather getaways a hassle-free breeze. From oversized beach blankets and compact chairs to cooling handheld fans and microfiber towels, we dug through every option and uncovered the best deals that can save you up to 42 percent.

Enjoy some fun in the sun without breaking the bank.

Sukeen Cooling Microfiber Towels

A cooling towel is a must-have in the summer heat, and this breathable microfiber set of four works well beyond the beach. The towels even come in a convenient carrying pouch with carabiner clips that can double as a wet bag.

BUY IT: $15.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote Womens Shoulder Handbag

This best-selling spacious tote has room for your towel, sunglasses, a good book, and so much more. Thanks to the mesh design, you can easily shake the sand off when you're ready to head back home.

BUY IT: $15.21 (orig. $16.90); amazon.com

Wekapo Beach Blanket

A towel that can fit up to eight people? Check. Claim your spot on the sand with this oversized beach blanket that you and your friends can lounge on together. Additionally, it comes with a carrying case, making it a breeze to grab and go.

BUY IT: Starting at $28.48 with coupon (orig. $29.98); amazon.com

Venustas Beach Tent

If you want some privacy or need to kick your sun protection up a notch, you'll love this "easy to put together" tent. It offers an impressive 50-plus UPF UV protection and can fit between three to four people inside.

BUY IT: $31.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Fisqueen Large Beach Umbrella

A sturdy umbrella can also help you steer clear of the sun’s harsh rays. This option is 8-feet wide and crafted from quality polyester with a PU coating that also delivers 50-plus UPF UV protection. All you need is some sand to keep it stable.

BUY IT: $49.98 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

This multifunctional personal fan does it all: It keeps you cool while also doubling as a pint-sized power bank and flashlight. With one charge, you can use it for up to 21 hours. When you're ready to go, you can simply fold it up and toss it in your tote.

BUY IT: $14.39 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Ausqi Backpack Cooler

Keep your lunch and snacks cool and sand-free with this "lightweight" backpack cooler that will allow you to remain "hands-free." The insulated, leak-proof material ensures up to 36 hours of coolness, and the bag also features handy side pockets.

BUY IT: $31.49 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Athmile Water Shoes

You can finally step into the open waters without fear of stepping on anything questionable or hurting yourself on broken shells, thanks to these quick-dry aqua socks. The soles are anti-slip and highly flexible, so they remain comfortable throughout the day.

BUY IT: $11.98 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Ostrich On Your Back Chair

The ultimate beach day would be incomplete without a comfortable reclining chair. This model from Ostrich boasts shoulder straps, so you can wear it like a backpack. Shoppers have dubbed it a "great beach chair for sunning or chilling."

BUY IT: $59.88 (orig. $79.95); amazon.com

