Allison Holker Shares Heart-Breaking Tribute To Late Husband, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Allison Holker Boss and her family suffered a terrible loss when her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide on December 13. The So You Think You Can Dance alum and resident DJ at The Ellen DeGeneres Show was 40 years old.

As she and their three children work through their grief, Holker shared a brief, heart-breaking message on Instagram. She posted a photo of her and Boss, writing in the caption, “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much”.

It’s a devastatingly sad tribute to the man with whom she had just marked her ninth wedding anniversary and who was a father to her three kids. Boss was born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama, and rose to fame as hip-hop dancer best known for being the runner-up on the fourth season of So You Think You Can Dance and then for his work on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show from 2014 until it ended in May 2022.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Holker shared in a statement in the wake of her husband’s death. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. Free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Our thoughts remain with this family during this difficult time.