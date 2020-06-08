This Tent on Amazon Will Turn Your Backyard Trampoline Into a Camping Oasis

This summer, travel plans are looking pretty different in light of the coronavirus outbreak . In lieu of long-distance getaways, many would-be travelers are becoming reacquainted to the natural wonders in their own backyards. Sometimes, that expression is meant in the most literal sense—as in, their own physical space. This year, we're all about enjoying special experiences at-home, whether that means nurturing some new potted herbs on our windowsill or hosting a stargazing session outside on blankets after dinner. For those readers with kids who have a trampoline in their yards, we're guessing these youngsters are going to be bouncing and playing to their heart's content more than ever. (Admittedly, us adults have sneaked a few jumping sessions too.)

That's why we were intrigued to learn about the AlleyOOP Outback JumpSport Trampoline Tent courtesy of lifestyle website It's A Southern Thing. Available on Amazon Prime for $169.95, this giant tent for your trampoline measures 11-feet across and five-and-a-half-feet high, complete with three windows and one door with screens and zippers. As It's a Southern Thing reporter Amber Sutton noted in her piece, though the AlleyOop Outback tent is designed to be installed on JumpSport and AlleyOop 12-foot and 14-foot round trampolines, "several reviewers said it fit their trampolines with safety net enclosures made by other brands as well." (Of course, if you opt to try this tent on another type of trampoline, you're doing so at your own risk.) With a five-star average review, we're pretty sure this tent will become the setting of many special family memories and something the kids clamor for night after night this June and beyond.