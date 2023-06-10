Aldi Cuts Prices To Save Summer Vacation Plans

Shoppers will feel less of a pinch when they fill their grocery carts.

By
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Published on June 10, 2023
Aldi
Shoppers can't seem to catch a break nowadays, with inflation still enough of a problem that it could affect summer vacation plans this year. That's why we find discount grocer Aldi's plan to slash prices this season such a breath of fresh air. Aldi recently announced it is cutting prices on 250 items in stores, ultimately saving American shoppers more than $60 million.

“We don’t want high grocery prices to get in the way of Americans doing what they love this summer, so we’re taking charge to champion value in a way that only ALDI can," said Dave Rinaldo, co-president at ALDI U.S. “Whether our shoppers are traveling, heading to a game or enjoying time by the pool, we are committed to offering quality food and essentials at the lowest prices possible so they can enjoy life outside the grocery aisle.”

While the company didn't provide a full list of its price cuts, shoppers will see lower prices on certain trail mixes, protein bars, salami, cheese, coffee, breakfast cereal, tilapia, and chicken tenders. Aldi is the national leader in low prices and donates 30 million pounds of food to help end hunger each year.

In the meantime, Americans are still eager to take that summer trip to the beach, especially after staying home during the pandemic. But according to a recent report from Bankrate, 80 percent of summer vacationers will try to save money, either by cutting their trip short, finding cheaper ways to travel, or not traveling as far. Good thing we have lots of fabulous weekend getaways in the South, from the mountains of Tennessee to the beaches in Florida. Check out some of our favorite affordable family vacation spots for inspiration.

