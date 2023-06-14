Even Shoppers In Texas Say This Under-$30 T-Shirt Dress From Amazon Is Lightweight And Comfortable

Buy one in 48 colors and patterns.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Published on June 14, 2023

Alaster T-Shirt Dress Tout
Photo:

Amazon

When the height of the summer arrives, comfort is key. But you most likely don’t want to sacrifice your style just to stay cool. Thankfully dresses help to strike a balance between both, and Amazon shoppers highlight that this under-$30 T-shirt dress is one to add to your closet.

The casual Alaster T-shirt dress is made from 95 percent rayon and 5 percent spandex for a “very soft, comfortable, stretchy, and lightweight” fit, according to the brand. It’s available in a whopping 48 colors and patterns in sizes ranging from S to XXL, and shoppers have given the dress an impressive 9,000 perfect ratings and nearly 1,000 five-star reviews.

Amazon Alaster Womenâs Casual Summer T Shirt Dress Black Striped

Amazon

“I love this dress. The fit and especially the length are perfect,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I wanted a light summer dress to wear in the heat of Texas. I'm so happy that I found this dress,” said another shopper who described the dress’s fabric as “very lightweight, flowy, and not sheer.”

T-shirt dresses are designed for you to feel almost effortlessly put together, so this one simply pulls on. The two functioning pockets in the front act as a great place to stash your phone or a credit card while you’re out running errands. Plus, the crew neckline, drop shoulder sleeves, and pleated back all add to it’s casual but cute style. 

Amazon Alaster Womenâs Casual Summer T Shirt Dress Pink Striped

Amazon

Another reviewer said the dress is “just lovely and adorable” and highlighted that it’s the “perfect weekend dress.” They suggested pairing it with a cardigan if you need to add an extra layer, and they added that it’s an ideal choice to carry you from the summer through the fall. 

No matter if you love wearing dresses as often as possible or you’re shopping for cute outfits that will keep you cool and comfortable throughout the summer, don’t miss the Alaster dress while it’s on sale for as little as $26. 

Amazon Alaster Womenâs Casual Summer T Shirt Dress Grey

Amazon

Amazon Alaster Womenâs Casual Summer T Shirt Dress White Striped

Amazon

Amazon Alaster Womenâs Casual Summer T Shirt Dress Navy

Amazon

