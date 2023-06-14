Style Fashion Amazon Fashion Even Shoppers In Texas Say This Under-$30 T-Shirt Dress From Amazon Is Lightweight And Comfortable Buy one in 48 colors and patterns. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten is a devotee of wearable fashion and home decor, and is known for highlighting her latest cozy finds, including clothing, bedding, and travel accessories. Carly has honed her experience over the past decade where she has contributed to a dozen national publications as an expert lifestyle source. Her bylines have appeared in Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, InStyle, Homes & Gardens, and more. Follow her on Instagram. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on June 14, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon When the height of the summer arrives, comfort is key. But you most likely don’t want to sacrifice your style just to stay cool. Thankfully dresses help to strike a balance between both, and Amazon shoppers highlight that this under-$30 T-shirt dress is one to add to your closet. The casual Alaster T-shirt dress is made from 95 percent rayon and 5 percent spandex for a “very soft, comfortable, stretchy, and lightweight” fit, according to the brand. It’s available in a whopping 48 colors and patterns in sizes ranging from S to XXL, and shoppers have given the dress an impressive 9,000 perfect ratings and nearly 1,000 five-star reviews. Amazon BUY IT: $28.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com “I love this dress. The fit and especially the length are perfect,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I wanted a light summer dress to wear in the heat of Texas. I'm so happy that I found this dress,” said another shopper who described the dress’s fabric as “very lightweight, flowy, and not sheer.” T-shirt dresses are designed for you to feel almost effortlessly put together, so this one simply pulls on. The two functioning pockets in the front act as a great place to stash your phone or a credit card while you’re out running errands. Plus, the crew neckline, drop shoulder sleeves, and pleated back all add to it’s casual but cute style. Amazon BUY IT: $28.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Another reviewer said the dress is “just lovely and adorable” and highlighted that it’s the “perfect weekend dress.” They suggested pairing it with a cardigan if you need to add an extra layer, and they added that it’s an ideal choice to carry you from the summer through the fall. No matter if you love wearing dresses as often as possible or you’re shopping for cute outfits that will keep you cool and comfortable throughout the summer, don’t miss the Alaster dress while it’s on sale for as little as $26. Amazon BUY IT: $28.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Amazon BUY IT: $25.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Amazon BUY IT: $27.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Ingenious' Hands-Free Strainer Is A ‘Game Changer’—And It's 57% Off Stay Cool This 4th Of July With These Breezy, Patriotic Styles From Amazon Under $45 Quick! Vera Bradley And Tupperware Dropped Food Storage Containers—And We Need All Of Them For Summer