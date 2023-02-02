Spanx Just Launched The AirEssentials Crew, And It’s Bound To Sell Out

Spanx is known for its high-performing fabrics and well-fitting styles. Unsurprisingly, each time the brand introduces a new product, it tends to sell out within its first few days on the market. With that in mind, now is the time to jump at the chance to order Spanx’s newest release: The AirEssentials Crew sweatshirt.

If the AirEssentials line sounds familiar, that’s because the AirEssentials Half Zip and the AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant are already two of its most popular products—and the Crew sweatshirt is likely to follow suit. You can scoop one up for workouts, errands, and cozy nights. It’s $110 and available in sizes XS to 3X in six colors like pale pink, white, and black. While the Crew sweatshirt is too new to have reviews, associate commerce editor Lily Gray confirms the AirEssentials line lives up to Spanx’s “throw on and go comfort” promise.

“I’ve been living in my AirEssentials Half-Zip sweatshirt ever since I received it as a sample from the brand in September,” says Gray. “It’s my ultimate lounging and travel companion because it’s lightweight, breathable, and oh so soft. It’s truly light as air and easy to wear with leggings, joggers, and jeans for any casual occasion.”

To achieve the crewneck sweatshirt’s light and airy feel, it’s made with four-way stretch from 47 percent modal, 46 percent polyester, and 7 percent elastane. The sweatshirt is designed to have a looser, more relaxed fit, and you can expect it to hit around your hip. Spanx suggests pairing it with its Stretch Twill Shorts, and I would add that the crew would look great with my favorite Spanx jeans, the Midnight Ankle Skinny Jeans.

Just like other Spanx products, the best thing to do is to machine-wash the crewneck sweatshirt on a cold setting. Then plan to tumble it dry on a low heat setting. If you’re feeling extra cautious, you can dry-clean the sweatshirt, but that’s definitely not necessary.

While it’s in stock in all sizes and colors, pick up the AirEssentials Crew sweatshirt for $110. Then plan to wear it nonstop for everything from working out to lounging.