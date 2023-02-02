Style Spanx Just Launched The AirEssentials Crew, And It’s Bound To Sell Out While it’s in stock, scoop up the brand’s newest lightweight, comfy sweatshirt. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten is a devotee of wearable fashion and home decor, and is known for highlighting her latest cozy finds, including clothing, bedding, and travel accessories. Carly has honed her experience over the past decade where she has contributed to a dozen national publications as an expert lifestyle source. Her bylines have appeared in Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, InStyle, Homes & Gardens, and more. Follow her on Instagram. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on February 2, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Spanx Spanx is known for its high-performing fabrics and well-fitting styles. Unsurprisingly, each time the brand introduces a new product, it tends to sell out within its first few days on the market. With that in mind, now is the time to jump at the chance to order Spanx’s newest release: The AirEssentials Crew sweatshirt. If the AirEssentials line sounds familiar, that’s because the AirEssentials Half Zip and the AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant are already two of its most popular products—and the Crew sweatshirt is likely to follow suit. You can scoop one up for workouts, errands, and cozy nights. It’s $110 and available in sizes XS to 3X in six colors like pale pink, white, and black. While the Crew sweatshirt is too new to have reviews, associate commerce editor Lily Gray confirms the AirEssentials line lives up to Spanx’s “throw on and go comfort” promise. Spanx BUY IT: $110; spanx.com “I’ve been living in my AirEssentials Half-Zip sweatshirt ever since I received it as a sample from the brand in September,” says Gray. “It’s my ultimate lounging and travel companion because it’s lightweight, breathable, and oh so soft. It’s truly light as air and easy to wear with leggings, joggers, and jeans for any casual occasion.” To achieve the crewneck sweatshirt’s light and airy feel, it’s made with four-way stretch from 47 percent modal, 46 percent polyester, and 7 percent elastane. The sweatshirt is designed to have a looser, more relaxed fit, and you can expect it to hit around your hip. Spanx suggests pairing it with its Stretch Twill Shorts, and I would add that the crew would look great with my favorite Spanx jeans, the Midnight Ankle Skinny Jeans. Spanx BUY IT: $110; spanx.com Just like other Spanx products, the best thing to do is to machine-wash the crewneck sweatshirt on a cold setting. Then plan to tumble it dry on a low heat setting. If you’re feeling extra cautious, you can dry-clean the sweatshirt, but that’s definitely not necessary. While it’s in stock in all sizes and colors, pick up the AirEssentials Crew sweatshirt for $110. Then plan to wear it nonstop for everything from working out to lounging. More Must-Shop Products 15 Things Designers Love To Buy On Amazon This Classic L'Oréal Foundation Is My Go-To For Everyday Wear—And It Just Got A Hydrating Upgrade More Than 45,000 Shoppers Have Given These Affordable Leggings A Perfect Rating—And They're on Sale Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit