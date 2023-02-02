Spanx Just Launched The AirEssentials Crew, And It’s Bound To Sell Out

While it’s in stock, scoop up the brand’s newest lightweight, comfy sweatshirt.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Carly Totten is a devotee of wearable fashion and home decor, and is known for highlighting her latest cozy finds, including clothing, bedding, and travel accessories. Carly has honed her experience over the past decade where she has contributed to a dozen national publications as an expert lifestyle source. Her bylines have appeared in Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, InStyle, Homes & Gardens, and more. Follow her on Instagram.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

AirEssentials Crew Tout
Photo:

Spanx

Spanx is known for its high-performing fabrics and well-fitting styles. Unsurprisingly, each time the brand introduces a new product, it tends to sell out within its first few days on the market. With that in mind, now is the time to jump at the chance to order Spanx’s newest release: The AirEssentials Crew sweatshirt

If the AirEssentials line sounds familiar, that’s because the AirEssentials Half Zip and the AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant are already two of its most popular products—and the Crew sweatshirt is likely to follow suit. You can scoop one up for workouts, errands, and cozy nights. It’s $110 and available in sizes XS to 3X in six colors like pale pink, white, and black. While the Crew sweatshirt is too new to have reviews, associate commerce editor Lily Gray confirms the AirEssentials line lives up to Spanx’s “throw on and go comfort” promise.  

AirEssentials Crew

Spanx

BUY IT: $110; spanx.com

“I’ve been living in my AirEssentials Half-Zip sweatshirt ever since I received it as a sample from the brand in September,” says Gray. “It’s my ultimate lounging and travel companion because it’s lightweight, breathable, and oh so soft. It’s truly light as air and easy to wear with leggings, joggers, and jeans for any casual occasion.”

To achieve the crewneck sweatshirt’s light and airy feel, it’s made with four-way stretch from 47 percent modal, 46 percent polyester, and 7 percent elastane. The sweatshirt is designed to have a looser, more relaxed fit, and you can expect it to hit around your hip. Spanx suggests pairing it with its Stretch Twill Shorts, and I would add that the crew would look great with my favorite Spanx jeans, the Midnight Ankle Skinny Jeans.  

AirEssentials Crew

Spanx

BUY IT: $110; spanx.com

Just like other Spanx products, the best thing to do is to machine-wash the crewneck sweatshirt on a cold setting. Then plan to tumble it dry on a low heat setting. If you’re feeling extra cautious, you can dry-clean the sweatshirt, but that’s definitely not necessary. 

While it’s in stock in all sizes and colors, pick up the AirEssentials Crew sweatshirt for $110. Then plan to wear it nonstop for everything from working out to lounging. 

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Spanx End of Season Sale Tout
You Can Score Double Discounts On Best-Sellers During Spanx’s End Of Season Sale—But Only For A Few More Days
IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
More Than 45,000 Shoppers Have Given These Affordable Leggings A Perfect Rating—And They're on Sale
J.Crew sale
J.Crew's Epic Sale Will Help You Refresh Your Closet With Must-Have Transitional Pieces Starting At $13
Spanx dresses
Spanx Dresses Are Now Available For The First Time Ever—Just In Time For The Holiday Season
Velvet Leggings
Spanx’s Velvet Pants Are So Chic, Nobody Will Know They’re Leggings—And They’re 20% Off Right Now
Faux Suede Flare Pants
Stock Up On Cozy Fall Essentials For Less During Spanx's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sitewide Sale
Spanx Flare Jeans, Midnight Shade Tout
We're Calling It: Spanx's Best-Selling Flare Jeans Are The Ultra-Comfy Must-Have For Fall
Amazon Fashion Under $50 tout
Get Your Holiday Shopping Underway With These 10 Under-$50 Amazon Fashion Deals
L'Oreal Paris True Match Super foundation tout
This Classic L'Oréal Foundation Is My Go-To For Everyday Wear—And It Just Got A Hydrating Upgrade
Faux Suede Flare Pants Tout
No One Will Suspect That You're Basically Wearing Yoga Pants With This Faux-Suede Pair From Spanx
Lillusory Women's Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Spilt Hem Oversized Tunic Sweater
Amazon Has Deals On Lucky Brand, Levi’s, Vera Bradley, And More Under $50 Ahead Of Black Friday
Nordstrom After Christmas Sale
Treat Yourself To These 7 Cozy Must-Haves On Sale At Nordstrom—Up To 72% Off
Gregory Pack
This Trusted Retailer Has Everything You Need To Enjoy The Great Outdoors, And It's All On Sale
Black Friday Shopping Editor Picks Tout
From Duvet Cover Sets To Holiday Serveware, Here’s What Our Shopping Editor Is Buying For Cyber Monday
Amazon Fashionable Dresses 2021
These Are the 11 Best Dresses on Amazon, According to Shopping Editors
Spanx Perfect Pant
Nobody Will Know These Stylish Pants That Go With Everything Actually Feel Like Loungewear