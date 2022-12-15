9 Entertaining Essentials That Will Make You The Ultimate Host, Starting At Just $9

Holidays, family in town, and celebrations galore—this is the time of year when we’re gathering with loved ones more than ever. If you’re hosting a get-together, the right supplies are a must. Hosts shouldn’t spend all their time working, either; come the holiday season, it’s important to spend quality time with friends and family. To make hosting as hassle-free as possible, a little pre-planning will do wonders. Keep the menu simple, don’t stress about everything being perfect, and keep these hosting must-haves on hand.

Hosting and Entertaining Essentials

To elevate your next gathering, shop from these nine items that will help you be the ultimate host.

Jbho Champagne Glasses Flute Set

Whether you’re ringing in the New Year or toasting to good times with loved ones, timeless champagne flutes are a must on any host’s bar cart. The Jbho Champagne Flute Set is made of 100 percent lead-free premium crystal and will look good on any tabletop for years to come. The flutes come in a set of four and are tall enough to allow for aromas and bubbles to form before you sip.

Sugarfina Champagne Bears Set

A gracious host doesn’t let guests leave empty-handed. Instead of the usual leftovers, up your party favor game with the Sugarfina Champagne Bears. The bubbly-flavored gummy bears make for a great treat to take home, and as the host, no extra time is needed in the kitchen whipping up a dessert. The clear plastic boxes come in a set of four and beautifully display the Dom Pérignon infused candies. Champagne is festive for any party, especially as we get ready to ring in 2023.

Houdini Electric Corkscrew

Make opening wine bottles a breeze with the Houdini Electric Corkscrew. No more struggling to open a bottle of red or white. Simply place the electric corkscrew over the top of the bottle of vintage you want to enjoy and press the button at the front. The stainless steel corkscrew works on any type of cork, including plastic.

Threshold Marble Coasters

The way to make hosting a breeze? Minimizing the messes you’ll have to clean up at the end of the gathering. To ensure no sticky tabletops or drink rings are left behind, the Threshold Marble Coasters are sleek and simple enough to go with any style and sturdy enough to hold up to a rowdier party. The white marble coasters come in a pack of four and are an elegant way to keep your table clean.

Kitessensu Cocktail Shaker Set

The ultimate hosts know how to whip up a delicious cocktail or two. With the Kitessensu Cocktail Shaker Set, all the tools you need to make any drink request are in one spot. The bar set comes with a martini shaker, strainer, jigger, muddler, liquor pourers, and a mixing spoon. The bartending tools are made of stainless steel and are housed on a wooden stand. No need to look up cocktail ingredients, either—the set comes with a booklet of recipes, too.

Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set

Make sure your guests are never hungry by having a charcuterie board set up for grazing. The Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set comes with two ceramic bowls for dips or nuts, divets around the board that perfectly fit crackers, cheese knives, and two chalk markers and slate labels so that no guest is confused about what’s being served. The all-in-one set makes it easy to set up an elegant cheese board, allowing you more time to mingle with your guests.

Red Vanilla Classic Stoneware Dinnerware

A sit-down dinner with friends and family is best with a quality dinnerware set. The Red Vanilla Classic Stoneware Dinnerware set of 16 comes with enough dinner plates, salad plates, soup bowls, and mugs for four people. The white ceramic set is chip and scratch-resistant, oven-safe, and dishwasher-safe, making for easy clean-up after a multi-course meal.

Jetec Store Wifi Password Sign

Guests asking you for the wifi password will be a thing of the past with the Jetec Store Wifi Password Sign. The freestanding house-shaped chalkboard sign can be placed anywhere in the house for guests to see and log in.

Aglucky Countertop Ice Maker Machine

Having enough ice on hand for everyone’s drinks is a must. As the No. 1 Amazon best-seller in appliances, the Aglucky Countertop Ice Maker Machine makes 26-pounds of ice in 24-hours—plenty for a large group. The portable ice maker comes with a scoop and basket. Placing the ice maker by the drink station makes it easy for guests to serve their own cold drinks. And if ice begins to run low, ice cubes are ready in as quickly as six minutes.

