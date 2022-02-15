About Southern Living
Who We Are
At Southern Living, we celebrate the food, homes, and places that define our region. We seek out the best of the South in everything we do, and we find endless inspiration in Southern culture and traditions. We're serious about our recipes, our hospitality, and making our homes as beautiful and welcoming as possible. We are a guide to the seasons, a helping hand during the holidays, and a champion of Southern creativity.
The first issue of Southern Living was published in February 1966. When The Progressive Farmer Company launched the brand, they declared it the "Magazine of the Modern South." The brand's north star was that it had to stay Southern. "It must and will be in every issue as thoroughly Southern as crepe myrtle, longleaf pine, Mardi Gras, fig preserves, and black-eyed peas," said an early prospectus. It was a radical idea at the time—an aspirational guide to Southern food, homes, gardens, and travel—and it succeeded because the editors understood the power of Southern identity and the practical needs of the audience. It was innovative, risky, and transformative. Within 10 years it was one of the most profitable magazines in the country ("The Most Profitable Magazine in the U.S.", June 15, 1977, Forbes).
Today, we haven't strayed far from the vision laid out by our founders in 1966. We embrace that very same idea by celebrating a more progressive South, one that's constantly evolving. We're committed to celebrating the region in all of its complexity, and we're dedicated to sharing and amplifying diverse voices and multicultural stories in every corner of the South.
Every day, we cover the region with a dynamic mix of content that includes daily news, service, inspiration, real-people profiles, and trusted advice. We're telling soulful stories that readers can't find anywhere else—stories of small towns, lost recipes, and unique traditions. We're engaging with our audience all the time, whether we're swapping recipes in our "What's Cooking with Southern Living" Facebook group or helping readers identify paint colors on Instagram. We also believe in great storytelling, especially when it highlights meaningful aspects of Southern culture and those who are making the South a better place.
Editorial Guidelines
Our team of editors and writers are constantly seeking out what's new and exciting in the South. We take great pride in our work and strive to create original, accurate, authoritative, and well-researched content free of ethical concerns, conflicts, and misinformation. If you see something that doesn't seem up-to-date or accurate, please let us know by emailing editors@southernliving.com
We uphold the principles of the Dotdash Meredith Content Integrity Promise including the following editorial policies:
Fact Checking
As part of the editorial process, our writers interview relevant, qualified sources for stories, then verify all information and data included in their final stories. We strive to provide proper context and background information to help our readers. All stories are then reviewed and edited by a top editor; we assess content for grammar, accuracy, readability, and relevance. If you have noticed an issue with a specific piece of content, please bring it to our attention by emailing editors@southernliving.com
Corrections
Our editorial team is committed to producing high quality, factual content. If there is an error in a story, we will correct it as soon as possible. All corrections will be clearly labeled as such and will include what changes were made and when. When an article is factually correct, but the language is not as clear or detailed as necessary, the story may be updated without an editor's note.
Timely and daily news stories generally cover a distinct event in time, so they are not routinely updated. Our editorial team consistently reevaluates and updates evergreen content to ensure everything is timely, accurate, and relevant. The date-stamp at the top of each article reflects when it was last updated.
If you believe you have found an error, please notify us by emailing editors@southernliving.com
Recipe Development and Testing
As part of our editorial review process for food content, all recipes created for and featured on Southernliving.com are tested by Test Kitchen professionals for accuracy, clarity, flavor, and feasibility for the home cook. Food Editors approve every recipe to ensure it meets our brand standards. If you see a problem with a recipe, please notify us by emailing editors@southernliving.com
Sourcing
The Southern Living editors adhere to strict standards for article sourcing. We rely on current and reputable primary sources, such as expert interviews, government, city, and state organizations, and professional and academic institutions. All data points, facts, and claims are backed up by at least one reputable source.
Our content strives to serve and represent all communities. A cornerstone of our reporting and sourcing is to consider multiple perspectives that includes BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and women.
Independence and Impartiality
We believe in independent, fair, and impartial journalism. Our editors and writers are held accountable to a high standard of honesty and transparency, and our original editorial content is not influenced by our advertisers. As such, we maintain a strict separation between advertising and editorial content. Any content that is provided by or on behalf of an advertiser or sponsor, is clearly labeled as such.
Product Reviews
All product reviews on SouthernLiving.com are independent and based on research and product testing conducted by our editors and writers. We share the products we love and that we think our readers will love, too. If you visit certain links within our content, we may receive commissions from your purchases. We never receive compensation for recommending products within our content.
Originality
Our team strives to create original, helpful, and fair content on Southernliving.com, which means our stories must be verified, properly attributed, and may not infringe the copyright or anyone's intellectual property rights. Any suggestion of plagiarism is investigated fully and is grounds for dismissal. We expect all contributors on the network to abide by all applicable laws, standards, and accepted journalistic practices including:
Dotdash Meredith editors and writers, including the Southernliving.com team, are prohibited from giving preferential treatment to any outside company, publication, or website based on their relationship with the person who authors or owns that resource. Our editors and writers are also responsible for disclosing potential conflicts of interest that might compromise their ability to share fair and impartial information.
Diversity Pledge
Southern Living strives to represent the voice of the modern South. We are committed to sharing, celebrating, and amplifying diverse voices and multicultural stories across the region.
Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Means:
- We are committed to amplifying BIPOC and LGBTQ+ voices throughout our content, actively working to build a diverse team of staff members and contributing content creators.
- We use inclusive language, have updated out brand style guide to avoid terms with problematic origins, create culturally sensitive content, and have broadened the scope of our holiday coverage to include reporting from diverse points of view.
- We have refreshed older recipes and are committed to properly packaging all new recipes to endure they are culturally sensitive, give credit to the regions they are from, and do not inaccurately claim authenticity.
- We're committed to featuring diverse experts, services, and commerce businesses, representing BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and other under-represented groups.
- We also consult with the Dotdash Meredith Anti-Bias Review Board in this mission.
Contact Us
Magazine Subscription Customer Service
- To order a subscription, visit magazines.com
- For online self-service, click here
- Telephone assistance: 1-800-272-4101
- Email: SLVcustserv@cdsfulfillment.com
Editorial Inquiries
For questions or comments regarding an article, please email editors@southernliving.com
Advertising Inquiries
To download the Southern Living media kit, please click here
Leadership/Ownership Structure and Funding
Southern Living is part of the Dotdash family of brands committed to creating accurate, helpful news and information that represents and serves all people. Founded in 1996, Dotdash is an operating business of IAC.
Learn more about the team behind Dotdash Meredith.
Our Leadership Team
Digital Leadership
Melissa Inman
Senior Vice President & General Manager
Melissa Inman is the Senior Vice President & General Manager of Southern Living, Real Simple, The Spruce Pets, and Daily Paws. Previously she was the Senior Vice President of Digital Content Strategy & Operations over a broad portfolio of 15 lifestyle brands—including Real Simple, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, and Allrecipes—overseeing the strategic development of programs and partnerships that expand the brands' engagement and reach across digital platforms. Melissa has more than 25 years of experience in lifestyle content creation and management across print, digital, social and audio platforms. She joined Meredith Corporation in 2001 as editor of the company's scrapbooking magazines, books and website. She went on to lead content teams on brands such as Parents, Shape, Martha Stewart, and Better Homes & Gardens. In 2019, she was named one of Folio's Top Women in Media. She earned a B.A in Mass Communications from Westminster College.
Krissy Tiglias
General Manager
Krissy Tiglias is the General Manager of Southern Living. She joined the team in 2015 as Executive Editor, and has been working on both both print and digital content ever since. Before Southern Living, Krissy held editorial positions at various other brands including Real Simple, Domino, Redbook, The Knot, Family Circle, and Quick & Simple. Krissy graduated with a B.A. from The College of the Holy Cross, and M.S. from New York University. She lives in Birmingham, Alabama.
Print Leadership
Sid Evans
Editor in Chief
Sid Evans has been the Editor-in-Chief of Southern Living since 2014. From 2011 until 2014, he was a Group Editor overseeing multiple titles including Southern Living, Coastal Living, Cooking Light, Sunset, and This Old House. He has also served as Editor-in-Chief of Garden & Gun, Field & Stream, and Men's Journal. His awards include a National Magazine Award for General Excellence from the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME), more than 15 National Magazine Award nominations, as well as dozens of awards from Folio:, the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP), the Society of American Travel Writers, and other organizations. He has written for numerous publications, often about the South, and he is the host of Biscuits & Jam, a weekly podcast about food, music, and Southern culture. He is originally from Memphis, Tennessee, and he lives in Birmingham, Alabama, with his wife and two children.
Bob Perino
Creative Director
Bob Perino has been the Creative Director for Southern Living since November 2011. He has lead a team of designers, photo editors, and photographers on all things Southern Living. Previously he was the Design Director at Fortune as well as Art Director at New York magazine, National Geographic Adventure, and Field & Stream. Since joining Southern Living he has also worked on Food & Wine, Cooking Light, as well as Southern Living branded books.
Jeanne Clayton
Director of Photography
Jeanne Clayton is the Director of Photography at Southern Living. She oversees all photo assignments for the magazine for a range of topics including home interiors, travel, gardens, style, and food. She directs photography shoots in person and from afar as they happen to assure that images are high quality and on brand—she is a firm believer in attention to detail. Jeanne joined Southern Living in 2010, but prior to that, she was a photo editor at Southern Progress Custom Publishing, Time Inc Content Solutions, and Health magazine. She has spent 20+ years managing talent, negotiating budgets, and worrying about the weather, but occasionally she gets to do her very favorite thing, which is sit on the beach with a cocktail and a stack of magazines (it's too bright on the beach to scroll). Jeanne lives in Birmingham, Alabama with 2 children, 2 cats, 2 dogs and 1 husband.
Rachel Ellis
Production Director
Rachel Ellis is the Production Director for Southern Living. Skilled at getting the job done online and for the magazine, she keeps everything organized and on schedule. She started her career as a fellow for Southern Living in 2013, honing her project management skills and editorial eye ever since. Rachel is a Savannah, Georgia, native (Go Braves and Dawgs!). She spends her free time hanging with her dog, reading, and antiquing.
Meet the Editorial Team
Betsy Cribb
Features Editor
Betsy Cribb is the Features Editor at Southern Living. She writes about a veritable potpourri of topics for print and digital, from profiling Southern movers-and-shakers and celebrating family traditions to highlighting newsy restaurant openings and curating the annual holiday gift guide. Prior to joining the Southern Living team in 2017 as the style editor, she worked at Coastal Living as an assistant editor covering pets and homes. Betsy grew up in Charleston, South Carolina, but now lives in Birmingham, Alabama. The Crimson Tide has since grown on her; Gulf shrimp have not.
Brennan Long
Senior Social Media Editor
Brennan Long is the Senior Social Media Editor at Southern Living. She joined the team as an editorial fellow in 2014, and she's been lurking in the comment section on Southern Living's Facebook page ever since. Today she works on content and audience growth across the brand's social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. Brennan grew up in Southwest Virginia, and graduated from University of Richmond with a B.A. in journalism. She now lives in Austin, Texas with her husband and two rabbits, Poppy and Jack.
Caroline Rogers
Travel and Culture Editor
Caroline Rogers is the Travel and Culture Editor at Southern Living, where she writes and edits travel stories exploring the American South. She also contributes articles about books, arts, and the outdoors to the brand's digital platforms. She joined Southern Living in 2016 and since then has reported on the beaches of the Florida Keys, opera in Houston's Theater District, and waterfalls across West Virginia, among many other spaces and places.
Grace Haynes
Associate Homes Editor
Grace Haynes is the Associate Homes Editor at Southern Living. She covers a variety of topics for print and digital, from design and flower arranging to cottage gardens and pets. Before moving to the Homes team, she joined Southern Living as a copy editor. Off the clock, find her strolling through Birmingham neighborhoods looking at houses and snapping photos of colorful front doors.
Ivy Odom
Editorial Producer
Ivy Odom is an Editorial Producer for Dotdash Meredith and hosts an array of lifestyle videos. She also authors a bi-monthly recipe column for Southern Living. Ivy has over four years of experience as on-camera talent across multiple platforms, including TikTok, Snapchat, television, and other social channels, as well as extensive producing and editing experience for TikTok. Ivy earned a B.S.F.C.S. in Consumer Journalism and a B.A. in Spanish from The University of Georgia and graduated first in her class from the culinary arts program at L'Academie de Cuisine. Ivy grew up in Moultrie, Georgia and now lives in Birmingham, Alabama, where it's a really fun place to be a Georgia Bulldawg.
Jenna Sims
Associate Digital Editor
Jenna Sims is an Associate Digital Editor for Southern Living and joined the team in 2014. She writes, produces, and ideates content with a focus on email growth and commerce content. She covers a range of topics in the lifestyle space from holiday gift guides to new product launches to tips for cooking with your air fryer. Born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, Jenna will never turn down a trip to the pristine white sand beaches of the Gulf Coast and enjoys scouring antique stores to add to her vintage deviled egg plate collection.
Kaitlyn Yarborough
Assistant Editor
Part of the Southern Living team since 2017, Kaitlyn Yarborough is a Georgia native living in Austin, Texas, who covers a wide variety of topics for both the magazine and website, focusing on culture and lifestyle content, as well as travel in the South. She earned a B.A. in Journalism at the University of Georgia. She hopes to inspire your travel bucket list with her features on road trips through Texas Hill Country, bourbon tours in Kentucky, and the best beach getaways on the Gulf Coast.
Katie Strassberg Rousso
Digital Editor
Katie Rousso is the Digital Editor for Southern Living where she focuses on content strategy and audience growth for southernliving.com. She covers an array of topics in travel, food, and home. Prior to joining Southern Living in 2016, she managed digital storytelling for The Home Depot, including development of the company's digital newsroom, corporate messaging, and product narratives. Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Rousso is a graduate of The University of Georgia and now lives in Birmingham, Alabama, with her husband, daughter, and pup. When she's not at her desk, you can find her coordinating cake layers, enjoying a jog, or hiking through the South one trail at a time.
Lisa Cericola
Senior Food Editor
Lisa Cericola is the Senior Food Editor at Southern Living and joined the team in 2015. She works with the Southern Living Test Kitchen to create recipes for the site and print magazine, edits the magazine's food section, and writes digital food stories as well. Previously, she was the features editor at Food Network Magazine and has more than 15 years of experience writing, editing, and managing photo shoots for print and digital lifestyle brands. Lisa grew up in South Florida and now lives in Birmingham. She misses home-grown mangoes, but now she enjoys meat-and-threes, Alabama peach season, and boiled peanuts.
Mary Shannon Hodes
Associate Digital Editor
Mary Shannon Hodes is a Digital Associate Editor and has been on the Southern Living team since 2017. She helps run the brand's social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and TikTok, where she's happily behind the scenes. When she's not ruffling feathers with an etiquette poll via Instagram Stories, she's writing content for the website and assisting in various print projects like gift guides and home stories. She grew up in Mobile, Alabama, which she insists is home to the country's first Mardi Gras (not New Orleans) and now lived in Birmingham with her husband and rescue pup Rocky, whose name is unrelated to The University of Tennessee (Roll Tide).
Meghan Overdeep
Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep is a Senior Staff Writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog. Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Page Mullins
Senior Homes Editor
Page Mullins is the Senior Homes Editor at Southern Living. She spends her days crisscrossing the South to find the region's most charming homes and producing photo shoots to bring them to life in the magazine. Prior to joining Southern Living, she served as an editor at Country Living, Brides, and Real Simple. Raised in the river town of Natchez, Mississippi, Page has a penchant for brown furniture and an uncanny tolerance for brown liquor. She is currently renovating a farmhouse there and continuing her search for the perfect white paint color.
Patricia S. York
Assistant Editor
Pat York is an Assistant Editor at Southern Living and has been a part of the team since 2006. She works with the Senior Food Editor to plan monthly print food features and stories that will highlight Southerners making a difference through food, share delicious recipes that utilize seasonal produce, and offer exceptional reader service. Pat also writes digital content on a variety of topics including cooking, gardening, and pets. One of the reasons Pat enjoys living in Birmingham is because it is centrally located between the mountains and the Gulf coast. She spends her free time gardening, hiking with her dogs, and pursuing her goal of becoming a better horsewoman.
Rebecca Angel Baer
Digital News Editor
Rebecca Baer is the Digital News Editor, so if Southerners are talking about it, Rebecca is covering it. Rebecca has been with Southern Living since 2017 and enjoys the wide range of topics from shining a light on local heroes to providing ways to help our neighbors after disasters like tornadoes and hurricanes strike the South. She resides in Birmingham where she enjoys seeing independent films at the Sidewalk Cinema, shopping at her favorite local bookstore, Thank You books, and cooking for friends and family. Prior to her time with Southern Living, Rebecca was a writer and field producer for CNN for a decade where she earned a NAMIC Vision Award and contributed to two Peabody Award wins for the network. Rebecca earned a B.A. in Journalism from The American University.
Tara Massouleh McCay
News Writer
Tara Massouleh McCay is a News Writer for Southern Living's digital team. She's passionate about covering anything the South is talking about, whether it's the new season of Sweet Magnolias or the demise of Sister Schubert's beloved sausage wrap rolls. Prior to joining the Southern Living team, Tara worked as an editor for Birmingham magazine. A Birmingham native and graduate of the University of Alabama (Roll Tide!), Tara loves to travel but will always call the South home. Her favorite trips involve climbing mountains and seeking out a city's spiciest foods.
SouthernLiving.com Digital Editorial Staff
General Manager Krissy Tiglias
Senior Social Media Editor Brennan Long
Editors Rebecca Angel Baer, Katie Strasberg Rousso
Senior News Writer Meghan Overdeep
Digital News Writer Tara McCay
Associate Editors Jenna Sims, Mary Shannon Hodes
Assistant Editor Kaitlyn Yarborough
Senior Video Producer Meg Lovett
Editorial Producer Ivy Odom
Fellows Emma Phelps, Marissa Wu
Southern Living Magazine Editorial Staff
Editor in Chief Sid Evans
Executive Creative Director Robert Perino
Director of Photography Jeanne Dozier Clayton
Production Director Rachel Ellis
Senior Editors Lisa Cericola, Page Mullins
Senior Writer Marisa Spyker
Features Editor Betsy Cribb
Travel & Culture Editor Caroline Rogers
Associate Homes Editor Grace Haynes
Assistant Editor Patricia S. York
Business Manager Nellah Bailey McGough
Associate Art Director Daniel Boone
Senior Designer Betsy McCallen Lovell
Designer Lindsay Smith
Associate Photo Editor Mary Katherine Morris
Photo Coordinator Laura Evans
Photographer Robbie Caponetto
Copy Chief Libby Monteith Minor
Copy Assistants Katie Akin, Katherine Polcari