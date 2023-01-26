Abandoned Tennessee Dog Found With Heartbreaking Letter Reunited With Owner

The story of a big, fluffy dog named Lilo who recently found herself in a Chattanooga animal shelter has ended better than anyone could have hoped.

After being abandoned by her owner, Lilo arrived at McKamey Animal Center (MAC) earlier this week with a handwritten note tied to her collar.

“My name is Lilo. Please love me,” it began.

The note went on to explain that her owner—a single mom of two—was experiencing homelessness and could no longer afford to keep her.

“She tried her best but can’t get help,” the note continued. “I cost too much for her. She really loves me & I’m a great dog & love to be loved on. Please don’t abuse me.”

MAC shared Lilo’s heartbreaking story on Facebook along with a message for her unidentified owner:

“We know how hard it must be to give up an animal you so clearly loved because you can’t provide the care she needs. We understand,” the shelter wrote. “We want you to know she is safe, and we will take the very best care of her. She will be loved by our staff and volunteers, we will keep her name, and we promise you we will do our best to find her a wonderful new home. But if you are reading this, we hope you will come forward to reclaim her. We will help you with whatever you need to care for her, to the best of our ability.”

The Facebook post quickly went viral, and MAC was inundated with messages of support for both Lilo and her owner.

But then came an update. Hours after the initial post, the shelter shared some “incredible” news.

“Her owner has been found!” MAC wrote alongside a photo of Lilo and her owner locked in an emotional embrace. “While we can't share a lot of the details with you yet, we are actively working with the family to set them up with a safe haven, shelter, and resources to stay together and tackle homelessness.”

For Lilo and her family, it's the best possible outcome.

"If there are things that we can do to help keep the family together, we want to do everything in our power to accomplish that," Inga Fricke, Executive Director of MAC, told Local 3 News. "Every single animal that comes to a shelter has lost its family under some circumstances, and they need a hero and a second chance, just like Lilo did.”

We hope that with the support of their community, Lilo and her family share many more years together.



Now, please pass the tissues.

