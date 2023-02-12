A Posthumous Whitney Houston Album Is Coming Soon And Will Include Six New Gospel Songs

There’s about to be a lot more gospel music in our playlists. Hot on the heels of Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick announcing details of their gospel duet, “Peace Like a River”, comes news that Whitney Houston’s forthcoming album will include six gospel tracks.

Houston died February 11, 2012 at the age of 48, and recently her estate uncovered a trove of previously unreleased tracks. Now, they are putting together a new record titled, I Go to the Rock, which will be released on March 24. News of the forthcoming album was announced on Good Morning America and host Lara Spencer noted that six of the songs on the album will feature Houston "singing her first love: gospel songs".

Houston grew up singing in the church and as anyone who has watched The Preacher’s Wife knows, she was clearly incredibly passionate about the music and could belt it out like no one else. In fact, according to Entertainment Weekly, the soundtrack for that film went on to become the best-selling collection of gospel music in history.

This new album isn’t the only peek into Houston’s love of gospel that we fans are getting. There is also a documentary about Houston's love of gospel coming soon, too. That film reportedly will follow Houston from her first performance at a local church through the release of The Preacher's Wife soundtrack.