Exclusive: Watch A Sneak Peek Of “A Biltmore Christmas”

It may be the middle of summer but Hallmark is already in full holiday mode. Their Christmas in July programming kicks into full swing on July 1, and before you know it, it will be time for their annual, months-long celebration, Countdown to Christmas. It just so happens that the experts in all things holly jolly have already begun sharing festive details. First we learned that Lacey Chabert will reunite with her Party of Five costar Scott Wolf for the first time in 23 years. And while we have previously reported that a new movie was filmed at the historic Biltmore House, Hallmark has now given Southern Living the exclusive first look at A Biltmore Christmas, starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha. Check it out below:



In a statement to SL, Hallmark has described the film as follows:

"Lucy Hardgrove (Joy Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to pen the script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie, His Merry Wife! First filmed in 1947 at beautiful, historic Biltmore House, it has long been considered a Christmas classic. When the head of the studio isn’t satisfied with the ending Lucy wrote because it deviates from the original’s feel-good conclusion, he sends Lucy to Biltmore Estate for research and inspiration. While there, she unwittingly discovers the ability to travel to the 1947 set of His Merry Bride! through the help of an hourglass. After shaking off the initial shock of this turn of events, Lucy embraces this ability and sees it as her chance to uncover the truth about the movie’s original ending. While on set, she and Jack Huston (Kristoffer Polaha), one of the film’s stars, spend time together and become close. But her sudden appearance has set off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, Lucy must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever. "

The perfect Southern Christmas location, time travel, and vintage costumes? Count us in.

The entire movie was filmed on location at and around the grounds of Biltmore House in Asheville. The cast even lived on the property at the Lodge at Biltmore during production. SL spoke with Polaha earlier this year as he spent several months in the South filming this movie and then immediately after wrapping he headed to Birmingham to shoot the independent film The Shift.

“Getting to see both cities in the southeast quadrant of this country was a fond reminder of how much I love the South. The people are amazing, the food is good, And what I love about it is there such a clear cut sense of identity… in the South,” he said.

We don’t have an exact premiere date yet, but A Biltmore Christmas will air as a part of this year’s Countdown to Christmas on Hallmark.