Everything We Know About '6666,' Plus What To Expect From The Newest 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off

With the first seasons of 1883 and 1923 behind us and the return of Yellowstone still a few months away, we find ourselves experiencing a rare drought in Taylor Sheridan storytelling. While drama, intrigue, and unsubstantiated rumors swirl around Kevin Costner part in Paramount’s flagship series, we’re focusing on what we do know about the Yellowstone universe, specifically, what we have to look forward to from 6666.

Originally announced in 2021, executives have been painfully tightlipped about what we can expect from Sheridan’s latest endeavor. But here’s what we know for sure about the Texas-based spinoff and what we’ve heard whispered.

What has been confirmed about 6666:

It will focus on the legendary 6666 Ranch in West Texas.

The name of the ranch and the title of the show are both pronounced “Four Sixes.”

The series will be executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari.

A Sheridan-fronted investment group purchased the historic 266,000-acre ranch for over $320 million in 2020.

Much of season six of Yellowstone will be filmed at the real-life 6666, likely setting more groundwork for the impending spinoff series.

6666 will air on Paramount Network.

A premiere is set for some time in 2023.

"Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666," the show’s official synopsis reads. "Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made."

What we’ve been lead to believe about 6666:

Yellowstone regulars might move to the Texas ranch. In the seventh episode of the first half of season five of Yellowstone, John Dutton and his team discuss relocating half of their herd to land leased from the 6666 ranch. The episode ends with Rip, Teeter, Ryan, Walker, and Jake all following the herd South but they don't know for how long. Beth, who does not want to spend up to a year without Rip, also thinks about making the move.

There will be a reunion with Jimmy (the underperforming ranch hand who got his start on Dutton Ranch before moving to 6666 during season four of Yellowstone) and his fiancee Emily, who are both living at 6666.

Paramount Network

What is rumored about 6666:

A highly controversial Deadline article from earlier this month sparked a number of rumors, including that Matthew McConaughey was joining the Yellowstone universe. Though nothing has been even close to confirmed, there is speculation that McConaughey will helm 6666.

Stay tuned for more on this highly anticipated new show.

