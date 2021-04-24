Make-Ahead 4th of July Casserole Recipes To Add To Your Cookout Menu
We don't think it's ever too early to start planning and prepping for a holiday gathering with family and friends. Recipes for make-ahead casseroles are an easy way to make sure you have enough food to serve everyone without stressing on the day of your 4th of July cookout. Plus, casseroles are easy to transport if you need a dish to bake-and-take along with you to a potluck party. From baked beans to macaroni and cheese and more, there are plenty of classic barbecue side dishes that can be prepped in advance and reheated just before serving.
Baked Beans
Recipe: Baked Beans
This recipe starts with convenient canned pork and beans. The addition of onion, dry mustard, molasses, Worcestershire sauce, and brown sugar transform them into flavor-packed baked beans.
Squash Casserole
Recipe: Squash Casserole
No potluck is complete without this classic side dish casserole.
Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks
Recipe: Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks
When making the recipe ahead of time, you can prepare through Step 3 and wait to fry the leeks until the day you'll be serving the casserole.
Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese
Recipe: Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese
Get the flavors of two Southern favorites in one dish with this recipe.
Rum Baked Beans
Recipe: Rum Baked Beans
Preparing these beans up to two days in advance will allow the flavors plenty of time to come together.
Broccoli Cheese Casserole
Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Casserole
Sneak some veggies onto the menu with this cheesy casserole that can be prepared ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator for up to one day.
Twice Baked Potato Casserole
Recipe: Twice Baked Potato Casserole
Get all the flavors of a baked potato without having to fool with setting out all of the toppings for your guests.
Mac and Cheese with Ham
Recipe: Mac and Cheese with Ham
Kids and adults will come back for a second serving of this homemade macaroni and cheese.
Hashbrown Casserole
Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole
This dish can be frozen before or after baking so all you have to do the day of your holiday cookout is pull it out of the freezer to be reheated.
Savory Corn Pudding
Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding
Any summertime gathering should have fresh corn on the menu and this casserole is a delicious way to enjoy the best the season has to offer.
Macaroni Pudding
Recipe: Macaroni Pudding
This recipe is a creamier and richer version of macaroni and cheese.
Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
With a short ingredient list, little hands-on time, and the ability to make it ahead, this recipe is the perfect companion for a busy day.