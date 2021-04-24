Make-Ahead 4th of July Casserole Recipes To Add To Your Cookout Menu

By Jenna Sims
April 24, 2021
Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

We don't think it's ever too early to start planning and prepping for a holiday gathering with family and friends. Recipes for make-ahead casseroles are an easy way to make sure you have enough food to serve everyone without stressing on the day of your 4th of July cookout. Plus, casseroles are easy to transport if you need a dish to bake-and-take along with you to a potluck party. From baked beans to macaroni and cheese and more, there are plenty of classic barbecue side dishes that can be prepped in advance and reheated just before serving. 

Baked Beans

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Baked Beans

This recipe starts with convenient canned pork and beans. The addition of onion, dry mustard, molasses, Worcestershire sauce, and brown sugar transform them into flavor-packed baked beans. 

Squash Casserole

Credit: Aaron Kirk; Prop Styling: Sarah-Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Julia Levy

Recipe: Squash Casserole

No potluck is complete without this classic side dish casserole.

Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

Credit: Linda Puglies; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

When making the recipe ahead of time, you can prepare through Step 3 and wait to fry the leeks until the day you'll be serving the casserole. 

Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese

Get the flavors of two Southern favorites in one dish with this recipe. 

 

Rum Baked Beans

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Rum Baked Beans

Preparing these beans up to two days in advance will allow the flavors plenty of time to come together. 

Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Sneak some veggies onto the menu with this cheesy casserole that can be prepared ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator for up to one day. 

Twice Baked Potato Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Twice Baked Potato Casserole

Get all the flavors of a baked potato without having to fool with setting out all of the toppings for your guests. 

Mac and Cheese with Ham

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Mac and Cheese with Ham

Kids and adults will come back for a second serving of this homemade macaroni and cheese. 

 

Hashbrown Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole

This dish can be frozen before or after baking so all you have to do the day of your holiday cookout is pull it out of the freezer to be reheated. 

Savory Corn Pudding

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding

Any summertime gathering should have fresh corn on the menu and this casserole is a delicious way to enjoy the best the season has to offer. 

Macaroni Pudding

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Macaroni Pudding

This recipe is a creamier and richer version of macaroni and cheese. 

Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

With a short ingredient list, little hands-on time, and the ability to make it ahead, this recipe is the perfect companion for a busy day. 

