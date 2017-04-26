Festive 4th of July Wreaths for Your Front Door
Starburst Wreath
Cut several sheets of red and white cardstock in strips lengthwise, varying the lengths and widths of the strips. Loop the strips, paste the ends together, and glue the longest loops together in a starburst pattern, alternating colors. Do the same with the medium-length loops and paste the smaller starburst on top of the larger one. Repeat the process with the smaller loops, gluing them in a starburst pattern and pasting it atop the other starburst layers. Paste a bit of blue fabric in the center, and top it with a white button pasted in the focal point of the wreath.
Bandanna Flag Wreath
For an easy DIY wreath that the whole family can help with, try this craft. Purchase red, white, and blue bandannas, and wrap them around a foam wreath round, alternating colors to mimic the design of an American flag. Be sure to knot the bandannas at the outside of the wreath so that the ends extend from the exterior of the wreath round. If you don’t have access to bandannas, you could also cut and use strips of red, white, and blue fabric to create a similar effect.
Clothespin Wreath
Break out all of those extra clothespins and put them to good use. Paint clothespins red, white, and blue. Add silver star stickers to the blue ones, and clip the clothespoins at alternating positions on a wire wreath form. Alternate red and white around the wreath, and cluster the blue at the top left of the wreath. You can also track down red, white, and blue clothespins at the store to avoid the painting step, making the DIY process even easier.
Mini Flag Burst Wreath
Purchase a bulk of mini USA stick flags and push them into a foam wreath form, alternating the direction and placement of the flags, so that the front and sides of the form are entirely covered. The goal is a cluster of flags, so don't try to be too neat about the process. After filling the wreath with flags, hang the wreath on the door and inspect it to ensure that none of the foam wreath is visible. Add more stick flags into the clusters if you need to in order to create the desired effect.
Hanging Flower Display
Add a hook to the back of a vase-shaped container, like this naturalistic hanging planter. Into the container, insert florist foam and bunches of white and blue hydrangeas tied with a red ribbon. Hang on your front door for a new take on fresh flowers for the entry. It’s as easy as can be! Add your favorite red, white, and blue flowers to personalize the arrangement.
