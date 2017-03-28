27 All-Time Favorite Fourth of July Snacks
Outdoor Fourth of July celebrations call for finger foods for all ages to enjoy. No Independence Day party is complete without plenty of food and refreshing drinks. These easy, grab-and-go snacks will fly off the plate and fuel the day-long celebration until the final fireworks show to cap off the night. No need to stop the festivities to enjoy these on-the-go foods. Put a new twist on Southern favorites with smoky deviled eggs and dressed-up pimiento cheese. Throw in some healthier options too, like grilled okra fresh from the farmers’ market and homemade hummus. And because it’s a backyard barbecue kind of holiday, you’ll want to whip up staples like dips, mini sliders, and baked beans. To round out the festive spread, you may also want to make an Independence Day-themed cake or other delicious dessert. Keep spirits high and stomachs full this Fourth of July with these reliable recipes.
Barbecue Deviled Eggs
Try an updated take on this classic finger food by mixing smoky barbecue pork into the filling.
Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas
Bake Tex-Mex flavor into individual bites by baking tortillas in muffin pans. Fill them up with the toppings of your choice, and watch guests keep coming back for more.
Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies
Spicy Andouille sausage adds a dose of Cajun flavor to traditional hush puppies.
Smoky Field Pea Hummus
Use any legume to make this filling, protein-packed dip. We like it topped with crispy ham.
Party Poppers
For an easy no-fuss snack, try these cream cheese stuffed, bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers.
White Cheddar-Chive Pimiento Cheese
No Southern get-together is complete without homemade pimiento cheese. For extra texture, grate the sharp Cheddar cheese by hand, half on the large holes of the box grater and half on the small holes.
Beef Sliders with Bacon Jam
Serve these mini hamburgers with bacon jam. Did we mention they’re spiked with mustard and balsamic vinegar for extra flavor?
Baked Zucchini Fries
These crispy veggie fries are a great alternative to classic French fries.
Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole
Pimiento and bacon add a flavorful surprise to your fresh bowl of guacamole.
Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts
This addictive snack is easy as can be to make, and tastes best with a cold drink.
Ham-and-Cheese Sliders
Hawaiian rolls are brushed with honey mustard and topped with ham, Gruyère cheese, and béchamel sauce.
Summer Fruit Skewers
These fruit skewers draw inspiration from the colors of the holiday, and are absolutely refreshing.
Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise
Tomato sandwiches are a classic party favorite, and the bacon mayonnaise makes them even more delicious.
Queso-Filled Mini Peppers
Ditch the tortilla chips and use mini peppers as a boat for queso at your barbecue.
Cheeseburger Egg Rolls with Special Sauce
No barbecue is complete without cheeseburgers. Consider switching your presentation up and incorporating them into these handheld egg rolls.
Mini Shrimp Rolls
These shrimp salad sliders pack a punch thanks to the jalapeños.
Mini Potato Skins
Potato skins are always a hit, and these mini ones are perfect to snack on.
Homemade Pretzels
This homemade recipe will make you forget all about store-bought pretzels.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
Double this recipe if you’re hosting a crowd because these bite-size snacks go fast.
Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts
Flaky puff pastries are filled with tomatoes, cheese, and fresh basil for an innovative take on a classic summer pie.
Shrimp Boil Skewers
All the flavors of a shrimp boil packed into one skewer.
Mini Muffulettas
Layers of cheese, cold cuts, and pickled vegetables shine in these sliders.
Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw
Pulled pork and slaw are summer favorites, and we love eating them atop these biscuits.
Inside-Out Hot Brown Bites
The signature Kentucky sandwich is reimagined into bit-size cups.
Crawfish Dip
Take advantage of crawfish season and make this creamy dip.
Cheese Snappy Wafers
These crispy wafers will keep every guest at your barbecue happy.
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Carrots and celery are stuffed inside this chicken patty to get all the flavors and accompaniments you love about Buffalo chicken.