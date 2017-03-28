27 All-Time Favorite Fourth of July Snacks

By Grace Haynes
Updated May 25, 2021
Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Outdoor Fourth of July celebrations call for finger foods for all ages to enjoy. No Independence Day party is complete without plenty of food and refreshing drinks. These easy, grab-and-go snacks will fly off the plate and fuel the day-long celebration until the final fireworks show to cap off the night. No need to stop the festivities to enjoy these on-the-go foods. Put a new twist on Southern favorites with smoky deviled eggs and dressed-up pimiento cheese. Throw in some healthier options too, like grilled okra fresh from the farmers’ market and homemade hummus. And because it’s a backyard barbecue kind of holiday, you’ll want to whip up staples like dips, mini sliders, and baked beans. To round out the festive spread, you may also want to make an Independence Day-themed cake or other delicious dessert. Keep spirits high and stomachs full this Fourth of July with these reliable recipes.

Barbecue Deviled Eggs

Credit: Southern Living

Try an updated take on this classic finger food by mixing smoky barbecue pork into the filling.

Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

Credit: Stephen DeVries

Bake Tex-Mex flavor into individual bites by baking tortillas in muffin pans. Fill them up with the toppings of your choice, and watch guests keep coming back for more.

Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Spicy Andouille sausage adds a dose of Cajun flavor to traditional hush puppies.

Smoky Field Pea Hummus

Use any legume to make this filling, protein-packed dip. We like it topped with crispy ham.

Party Poppers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

For an easy no-fuss snack, try these cream cheese stuffed, bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers.

White Cheddar-Chive Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Hector Sanchez

No Southern get-together is complete without homemade pimiento cheese. For extra texture, grate the sharp Cheddar cheese by hand, half on the large holes of the box grater and half on the small holes.

Beef Sliders with Bacon Jam

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Serve these mini hamburgers with bacon jam. Did we mention they’re spiked with mustard and balsamic vinegar for extra flavor?

Baked Zucchini Fries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

These crispy veggie fries are a great alternative to classic French fries.

Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Pimiento and bacon add a flavorful surprise to your fresh bowl of guacamole.

Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts

Credit: Alison Miksch

This addictive snack is easy as can be to make, and tastes best with a cold drink.

Ham-and-Cheese Sliders

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Hawaiian rolls are brushed with honey mustard and topped with ham, Gruyère cheese, and béchamel sauce.

Summer Fruit Skewers

Credit: Southern Living

These fruit skewers draw inspiration from the colors of the holiday, and are absolutely refreshing.

Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

Credit: Victor Protasio

Tomato sandwiches are a classic party favorite, and the bacon mayonnaise makes them even more delicious.

Queso-Filled Mini Peppers

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Ditch the tortilla chips and use mini peppers as a boat for queso at your barbecue. 

Cheeseburger Egg Rolls with Special Sauce

No barbecue is complete without cheeseburgers. Consider switching your presentation up and incorporating them into these handheld egg rolls.

Mini Shrimp Rolls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

These shrimp salad sliders pack a punch thanks to the jalapeños.

Mini Potato Skins

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Potato skins are always a hit, and these mini ones are perfect to snack on.

Homemade Pretzels

Credit: Micah A. Leal

This homemade recipe will make you forget all about store-bought pretzels.

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Double this recipe if you’re hosting a crowd because these bite-size snacks go fast.

Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts

Credit: Alison Miksch

Flaky puff pastries are filled with tomatoes, cheese, and fresh basil for an innovative take on a classic summer pie.

Shrimp Boil Skewers

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

All the flavors of a shrimp boil packed into one skewer.

Mini Muffulettas

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Amy Burke

Layers of cheese, cold cuts, and pickled vegetables shine in these sliders.

Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Pulled pork and slaw are summer favorites, and we love eating them atop these biscuits.

Inside-Out Hot Brown Bites

Credit: Hector Sanchez

The signature Kentucky sandwich is reimagined into bit-size cups.

Crawfish Dip

Credit: Greg DuPree

Take advantage of crawfish season and make this creamy dip.

Cheese Snappy Wafers

Credit: Hector M. Sanchez

These crispy wafers will keep every guest at your barbecue happy.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Credit: Johnny Miller; Styling: Sarah Smart

Carrots and celery are stuffed inside this chicken patty to get all the flavors and accompaniments you love about Buffalo chicken.

