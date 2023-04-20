“Gloriously Gluttonous” 40-Pound Cat Adopted From Virginia Shelter

His new human is committed to getting this sweet boy to a safe and healthy weight.

Published on April 20, 2023
Patches Fat Cat
Photo:

Richmond Animal Care & Control

A very fat cat named Patches is settling into his new home after a Facebook post about his “gloriously gluttonous body” went viral this week. 

Richmond Animal Care & Control shared a photo of Patches—“all 40.3 POUNDS of him”— on Wednesday, along with a call for potential adopters committed to helping him slim down to a “safe and healthy weight.”

"Did you wake up today and say, 'let’s adopt the largest cat anyone has ever seen?'" the Virginia shelter asked alongside a photo of Patches and his impressive belly bulging out of an animal control officer’s grip. "If so, we have the cat for you.”

“He’s been regulated to a very special diet, is on an exercise plan, and is very sweet,” the post continued. “He’s neutered, tested, chipped and ready to go today!” 

The post took off, and the shelter was inundated with emails from people all over the country promising to give Patches the forever home he deserves. 

In a matter of hours, Richmond Animal Care & Control had found the perfect person for their resident big boy. Shortly after the post was published, staff shared a video of Patches being carted out of the shelter to his new low-calorie life.

"40 lbs of LOVE right there," they captioned the clip.

Patches Fat Cat

Richmond Animal Care & Control


Christie Chipps Peters, director of Richmond Animal Care & Control, spoke with USA Today on Thursday morning. She told the newspaper that Patches is doing well in his new home.

"We are so happy to have found him a committed companion who will help him get to a healthy weight," Peters said.

Congratulations, Patches!

