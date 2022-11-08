These Will Be The Biggest Travel Trends in 2023

With the holidays swiftly approaching, the Type As in your life are already dreaming about picking out their pretty, patterned 2023 planners and calendars. And moreover, they’re beginning to think of ways to fill them up. Outside of the weekly grind of work, meetings, school functions, and endless extracurriculars, we’re all excited to have a back-to-normal year of travel where we can plan whatever trips our hearts desire. The travel industry is experiencing a small boom post-pandemic and that trend is expected to continue into the new year. A recent survey conducted by Booking.com revealed that nearly a quarter of people believe that travelling will always be worth the trouble. So, if you’re planning to take a trip in the new year, let these six top travel trends for 2023 provide inspiration. Now go forth and book your big 2023 adventure! Your home (and your pup) will be waiting to welcome you home when you return.

1. Off-the-Grid Vacations

With the constant onslaught of communication through email, social media, and the like, we could all use a little time to unplug. That’s why one of the biggest travel trends of 2023 will be off-the-grid vacations. Whether flying to a phone-free wellness retreat, or enjoying the serenity of nature for a camping or glamping weekend, spending distraction-free time with loved ones will be a high priority for many travelers in 2023.



2. Off-the-Beaten Path Destinations

In 2023, travelers will also be looking to experience destinations that are entirely new to them—and in many cases, new to most! While we’ll always have a place in our hearts for the most popular travel destinations, travelers are looking to expand their horizons and consider lesser-known destinations with under-the-radar charm.



3. Family and Multigenerational Travel

After the mayhem of travel over the past three years, we’re still looking to make up for lost time when it comes to travel and visits with loved ones. Family reunion trips and multigenerational getaways are excepted so see an increase in 2023, with extended families finally making time to meet up with one another and make memories to last a lifetime.



4. Nostalgic Getaways

This trend will ring especially true for Southerners who have always had a certain predilection for the good old days. Travelers are ready to revisit the nostalgic days of yesteryear with trips to destinations that speak to their childhood. From Disney World to favorite coastal towns you frequented with family as a child, 2023 will bring a renewed interest in vintage vacations.

5. Embracing the Great Outdoors

Travelers are looking to stop and smell the roses with outdoor-oriented trips in 2023. The huge upswing in National Park attendance seen over the past couple of years is expected to continue, as will travel centered around other natural attractions and outdoor pursuits.



6. Small Town Travel

We’re declaring 2023 the Year of the Small Town. Southerners are happy to trade in the huge crowds and popular attractions of bigger cities for the quiet charm and slower pace of small towns. Hidden gem communities across the nation are waiting to welcome new visitors with open arms, and Southerners will likely be at the forefront of the movement.