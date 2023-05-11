"1923" Will End With Season 2, Star Claims

The end is nigh for the "Yellowstone" spinoff.

Published on May 11, 2023
Harrison Ford as Jacob and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923.
Well folks, it looks like the upcoming season of 1923 will be the last for the Yellowstone prequel series.

During a recent cast panel with The Hollywood Reporter, Brandon Sklenar appeared confident that 1923 will end with season two.

In response to a question about the potential of a season three, Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton, reiterated that the show is “limited,” essentially squashing the notion that the Harrison Ford and Helen Miren-led prequel would extend past season two.

"No, no, it's bookend. It's still limited, but I think of it as one piece—there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece,” Sklenar replied. “It will conclude."

The question about a further extension is a fair one. 1923 was initially intended as a single-season limited series. Only after its runaway success did Taylor Sheridan decide to expand the Paramount hit with a second season.  

As for what she hopes season two holds for her character, Cara, Mirren jokingly said: "I’m sick of writing letters. Don’t expect any more letters from me."

"I probably wouldn’t read them anyway," Sklenar responded, nodding to Spencer’s long and arduous journey back home to Montana.

"I just love to be back and on a horse and shooting a gun," he continued. "The little kid in me is dying to do that… I would love to be a band of horse-riding cowboy. I’d love to have scenes with Cara and Jacob."

