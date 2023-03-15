Garrett Hedlund Joins Cast Of '1883' Spinoff, 'Bass Reeves'

The forthcoming addition to Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' universe also stars Dennis Quaid and David Oyelowo.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023
Garrett Hedlund
Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Taylor Sheridan’s 1883 spinoff has added more starpower to its cast. 

According to Variety, Garrett Hedlund has signed on for a recurring guest role in the forthcoming Bass Reeves series. He’ll portray Garrett Montgomery, “a so-called posse man of the era who Bass hires for his riding know-how and expertise of the area.”

Hedlund, who portrays bartender Mitch Keller on Sheridan's Tulsa King, joins the previously-cast David Oyelowo, Dennis Quaid, Barry Pepper, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Lauren E. Banks, and Grantham Coleman. 

Bass Reeves is currently filming in Texas

Hedlund’s other credits include Mudbound, On the Road, Inside Llewyn Davis, Pan, Tron: Legacy, and Country Strong.

Bass Reeves is a period drama, set in the same time period as 1883. It tells the tale of Bass Reeves, the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi believed to be the inspiration for "The Lone Ranger." Sheridan is an executive producer along with Chad Feehan and David C. Glasser.

The Paramount+series, per its official logline, “will bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

A release date has yet to be announced.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bass Reeves Series
Everything We Know About 'Bass Reeves,' The Next Addition To The ‘Yellowstone' Universe
Chyler Leigh
Chyler Leigh Has Found Several Parallels From Her Real Life With Character Kat In “The Way Home”
Walker Wilson The Voice
24-Year-Old Bouncer From Nashville Makes Lasting Impression On Blake Shelton On “The Voice”
Terms of Endearment Image With The Stars Of The Cast
11 Little Known Facts About Terms Of Endearment, Everyone’s Favorite Film To Cry To
Farmer Finds A Wife
Meet The Four Southerners Looking For Love On Fox’s “Farmer Wants A Wife”
Sweet Magnolias
JoAnna Garcia Swisher Shares How Her Daughters Feel About Those ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Kissing Scenes
Kaylin Hedges Idol
15-Year-Old 'American Idol' Contestant Reunited With Army Dad During Emotional Audition
Jimmy Yellowstone 6666
Everything We Know About '6666,' Plus What To Expect From The Newest 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off
A Nashville Legacy
Hallmark’s “A Nashville Legacy” Was Actually Filmed In Two Southern Cities
Andie MacDowell
South Carolina Native Andie MacDowell Absolutely Loves Playing Del In “The Way Home”
Lainey Wilson
Country Star Lainey Wilson Joins Cast of 'Yellowstone'
Kathy Bates
CBS Orders "Matlock" Reboot Starring Kathy Bates
Forrest Gump Bus Stop Scene
Box Of Chocolates From "Forrest Gump" Sells For $25,000
Are You There God Movie
"Are You There God? It's Me Margaret" Was Filmed In And Around Charlotte
Cast of Hallmark's Ride
Hallmark Announces Premiere Date For New Series, “Ride”
Matthew McConaughey Kevin Costner
'Yellowstone' Rumored To Be Nearing End; Matthew McConaughey Set To Take Reins In Franchise Extension