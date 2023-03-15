Garrett Hedlund Joins Cast Of '1883' Spinoff, 'Bass Reeves'

Taylor Sheridan’s 1883 spinoff has added more starpower to its cast.

According to Variety, Garrett Hedlund has signed on for a recurring guest role in the forthcoming Bass Reeves series. He’ll portray Garrett Montgomery, “a so-called posse man of the era who Bass hires for his riding know-how and expertise of the area.”

Hedlund, who portrays bartender Mitch Keller on Sheridan's Tulsa King, joins the previously-cast David Oyelowo, Dennis Quaid, Barry Pepper, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Lauren E. Banks, and Grantham Coleman.

Bass Reeves is currently filming in Texas.

Hedlund’s other credits include Mudbound, On the Road, Inside Llewyn Davis, Pan, Tron: Legacy, and Country Strong.

Bass Reeves is a period drama, set in the same time period as 1883. It tells the tale of Bass Reeves, the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi believed to be the inspiration for "The Lone Ranger." Sheridan is an executive producer along with Chad Feehan and David C. Glasser.

The Paramount+series, per its official logline, “will bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

A release date has yet to be announced.

