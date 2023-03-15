Culture and Lifestyle Activities and Entertainment TV and Movies Garrett Hedlund Joins Cast Of '1883' Spinoff, 'Bass Reeves' The forthcoming addition to Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' universe also stars Dennis Quaid and David Oyelowo. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on March 15, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Taylor Sheridan’s 1883 spinoff has added more starpower to its cast. According to Variety, Garrett Hedlund has signed on for a recurring guest role in the forthcoming Bass Reeves series. He’ll portray Garrett Montgomery, “a so-called posse man of the era who Bass hires for his riding know-how and expertise of the area.” Hedlund, who portrays bartender Mitch Keller on Sheridan's Tulsa King, joins the previously-cast David Oyelowo, Dennis Quaid, Barry Pepper, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Lauren E. Banks, and Grantham Coleman. Bass Reeves is currently filming in Texas. Hedlund’s other credits include Mudbound, On the Road, Inside Llewyn Davis, Pan, Tron: Legacy, and Country Strong. Bass Reeves is a period drama, set in the same time period as 1883. It tells the tale of Bass Reeves, the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi believed to be the inspiration for "The Lone Ranger." Sheridan is an executive producer along with Chad Feehan and David C. Glasser. The Paramount+series, per its official logline, “will bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.” A release date has yet to be announced. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit