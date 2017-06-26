The Best 4th of July Fireworks in Every Southern State

Proving the South really knows how to throw a birthday party

Salute the red, white, and blue with the South’s best fireworks in every Southern state from Florida to West Virginia to Texas. Southerners are just about as patriotic as they come, which means it's not surprising that some of the country’s most spectacular 4th of July fireworks are found in our own hometowns. Whether you’re staying put or traveling this year, let this be your guide to the best places for catching the big show on Independence Day 2017. Before making your plans, be sure to do some research. Check out official information on the fireworks festivities you want to attend to ensure there hasn’t been a last-minute cancellation or rain-check. You'll also want to verify admission fees and whether you can bring blankets, chairs, or your own food and beverages.

Alabama

Birmingham
Thunder on the Mountain 2017
Vulcan Park and Museum

Rain or shine Birmingham will come alive with one of the state’s largest fireworks displays. The show kicks off at 9 p.m. and can be spotted from neighborhoods across the city including Homewood, Vestavia, Mountain Brook, and downtown.

Florence
Shoals Spirit of Freedom Celebration
McFarland Park

This is an all-day celebration with food, music, and family activities, culminating in one of the South’s largest fireworks shows.

Gulf Shores
The City of Gulf Shores Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration
Gulf State Park Pier

If you’ll be on the coast, check out the fireworks in Gulf Shores. Admission is free.

Huntsville
4th of July Fireworks Celebration
U.S. Space & Rocket Center

The Rocket Center is free to children ages 12 and under on July 4th. The museum closes at 5 p.m, but don’t go far. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Mobile
Independence Day Celebration
USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park

Gates open at 5 p.m. If you want a front-and-center experience, purchase tickets to Fireworks on the Fantail. Tickets run $50 for adults and $20 for children and include VIP parking. Climb aboard for barbecue, drinks, entertainment, and a front row seat to the city’s epic celebration.

Lake Martin
Fireworks over Lake Martin
Lake Martin Ampitheater

Fireworks begin at dark in the Kowaliga Bay area of Lake Martin.

Arkansas

Bentonville
An Evening at Orchards Park Fireworks
Orchards Park

Music begins at 7 p.m. with the Fayetteville Funk Factory followed by the Arkansas Winds Orchestra. Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Hot Springs
Independence Day Fireworks at Lake Ouachita
Mountain Harbor Resort

The festivities kick off at 9:30 a.m. with the Fourth of July Wheeler Parade, which includes anything that rolls like jeeps, golf carts, UVS’s—you name it). Stick around for the flag raising ceremony. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Little Rock
Annual Pops on the River
River market Pavilions and Riverfest Ampitheater

The fun starts at noon and continues until the grand finale around 10 p.m.

Delaware

Wilmington
July 4th Celebration on the Riverfront
Tubman-Garrett Park

Festivities begin at 2 p.m. with live music, rides, games, historical reenactments, crafts, and much more. The Delaware celebration wouldn’t be complete without a crab feast, but guests can choose from an assortment of various food and drink vendors as well. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Florida

Coral Gables
4th of July Fireworks at the Biltmore
Biltmore Hotel

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with an open bar, but things will really get going around 6 with the Stars and Stripes BBQ Dinner. Stick around for the main show—fireworks, of course—at 9. General admission is $180 for adults and $50 for children 12 and under.

Destin
Red, White and Baytowne
Baytowne Wharf

Come at 6 p.m. for lawn games, inflatables, face painting, and balloon animals. There’ll be bive music by Donovan Keith and the Funky Feat at 7. Fireworks begin at 9:15.

Jacksonville
City of Jacksonville 4th of July Celebration
Jacksonville Landing

Fireworks go off from both the Acosta Bridge and the barge on the St. Johns River. Watch from Jacksonville Landing for live music, food, and drinks.

Miami Beach
Coca-Cola presents Miami Beach Fire on the Fourth Festival
Miami Beach

The day kicks off at 9 a.m. with yoga. Food trucks pull up at 11 a.m. and live music starts at noon. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Orlando
Check out our guide to the best fireworks at Disney.

Georgia

Atlanta
Annual Fantastic Fourth Celebration
Stone Mountain Park

The celebration kicks off at 9:30 p.m. with a laser show followed by fireworks.

Helen
Annual 4th of July Fireworks
Main Street

One of our favorite Georgia towns is a quaint spot to celebrate the holiday. Fireworks begin at dark (between 9 and 9:30) just behind the Alpine Village Shoppes and Helen Welcome Center and are free to the public.

Savannah
River Street Fourth of July Celebration
Historic River Street

This historic Southern city will draw plenty of visitors this holiday. Music and food kick off at 4 p.m. and fireworks begin at dark.

Kentucky

Falls of Rough
Rumble Over the Rough
Rough River Dam State Park

Plan ahead to kick off your 4th of July celebration on Saturday, July 1 with Rumble Over the Rough. Fireworks start at dusk.

Louisiana

New Orleans
Go 4th on the River
New Orleans Riverfront

This has been voted one of the nation’s best 4th of July fireworks displays by the American Pryotechnic Association—so it must be good. Dueling barges will go head to head as they shoot off fireworks from the Mississippi River. Live performances begin at 5 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Maryland

Baltimore
Baltimore’s Port America Chesapeake Fourth of July Celebration
Inner Harbor

Celebrate with live music by the U.S. Navy Band and fireworks in downtown Baltimore. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Sharpsburg
Maryland Symphony Orchestra – Salute to Independence
Antietam National Battlefield

Celebrate 4h of July with a crowd of about 20,000 at this amazing show. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. Bring a blanket, water, and a flashlight.

Mississippi

Biloxi
Biloxi 4th of July Fireworks Display
Biloxi Small Craft Harbor & Waterfront

Admission is free. Fireworks displayed over the Mississippi Sound start at 9 p.m.

North Carolina

Charlotte
Skyshow Charlotte
BB&T Ballpark

Charlotte claims to have the Southeast’s largest outdoor fireworks spectacular. The show kicks off after the Team USA vs. Team Cuba baseball game.

Chapel Hill
July 4th Celebration and Fireworks
Kenan Memorial Stadium

A few of the festivities include live music, games, face painting, and a watermelon-eating contest. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. sharp. Admission is $1.

Oklahoma

Tulsa
Folds of Honor Freedom Fest
Veteran’s Park

Fireworks are set off from the center of the Arkansas River. Locals and visitors will enjoy live entertainment, food, drinks, and games. The fun starts at 5 p.m.

South Carolina

Charleston
Patriots Point Fourth of July Blast
USS Yorktown

Watch fireworks over Charleston Harbor aboard the flight deck of the USS Yorktown. Tickets are $30 for general admission or $75 for VIP. Alternatively, you can watch the show for free on the Patriots Point Museum grounds. Live music starts at 5. Fireworks will go off after dark—around 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Tennessee

Nashville
Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th
Fifth and Broadway; Ascend Ampitheater

Music City will roll out the red carpet to celebrate the nation’s birthday with performances by Chris Young and Grammy-winning Nashville Symphony. The event is free. Fireworks begin after Chris Young’s performance wraps around 9:15 p.m.

Pigeon Forge
27th Annual Patriot Festival
Patriot Park

Pigeon Forge treats locals and visitors to live music, food, and games starting at 1:30 p.m. with Thompson Square headlining the event. Fireworks kick off at 9:45.

Texas

Houston
Freedom Over Texas
Eleanor Tinsley Park

The party starts at 4 p.m. with a patriotic tribute from the United States Air Force Band of the West. Later in the day, Hunter Hayes will take the stage. The celebration culminates with fireworks over Buffalo Bayou.

Virginia

Norfolk
Annual Fourth of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks Presented by AT&T
Town Point Park

This fireworks extravaganza is free to the public. Hot dogs, hamburgers, barbecue, seafood, corn on the cob, watermelon and much more are on the menu. There’ll be live entertainment leading up to the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Williamsburg
4th of July Fireworks
Colonial Williamsburg Visitor’s Center

Celebrate our nation’s history with a 4th of July celebration in Williamsburg. There will be a salute to the original 13 states, music performed by the Fifes and Drums, and the firing of muskets and a cannon. The grand finale is the fireworks, of course. View from either Market Square or Palace Green.

Washington, D.C.

National Mall Fourth of July Celebration
National Mall

The best spot in the house is definitely on the National Mall. Fireworks launch from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, so it’s safe to say you’ll have a front row seat. Fireworks begin at 9:09 p.m.

West Virginia

July 4th (on the 2nd) Fireworks
The New River Gorge

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. take in fireworks over The New River Gorge. A shuttle service will run to and from Mountain State Campground from around 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. but the show will be viewable from miles around.

