The Best 4th of July Fireworks in Every Southern State

Salute the red, white, and blue with the South’s best fireworks in every Southern state from Florida to West Virginia to Texas. Southerners are just about as patriotic as they come, which means it's not surprising that some of the country’s most spectacular 4th of July fireworks are found in our own hometowns. Whether you’re staying put or traveling this year, let this be your guide to the best places for catching the big show on Independence Day 2017. Before making your plans, be sure to do some research. Check out official information on the fireworks festivities you want to attend to ensure there hasn’t been a last-minute cancellation or rain-check. You'll also want to verify admission fees and whether you can bring blankets, chairs, or your own food and beverages.